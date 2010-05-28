Gary Coleman Is on Life Support

Gary Coleman — the beloved former child actor who popularized the phrase “What are you talking about, Willis?” and who was also once a California gubernatorial candidate — is in critical condition and on life support at a Utah hospital after suffering a brain hemorrhage that resulted from a fall in his house.

“We are saddened to announce that since mid-afternoon, Mountain Time, on May 27, 2010, Mr. Coleman has been unconscious and on life support” [his manager said]. In a sad coda to his statement, Alcantar says that despite Coleman’s recent history of health problems and personal issues, “he always has had fond memories of being an entertainer and appreciates his fans for all their support over the years. At this critical moment, we can only ask for your thoughts and prayers for Gary to make a speedy and full recovery.” [E! Online]

Oh, this doesn’t bode well. With Memorial Day this weekend, and considering last year’s Summer of Celebrity Death, I can’t stress this enough: people, PLEASE take care of your celebrities during this dangerous season. Make sure they have sufficient air conditioning on hot days, and don’t leave them unsupervised with Thai hookers.