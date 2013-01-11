Gay White Jewish Dude Does Best Oprah Impression Ever By a Gay White Jewish Dude (And The Morning Links)

I don’t know how you folks feel about web series, but — based on this episode — Vulture blogger Eliot Glazer’s new one, Eliot’s Sketchpad, should be legitimately fun. Here, Eliot plays Oprah, who — along with “Gayle” — is attempting to resurrect the OWN network by reintepreting the most viral videos and memes from, like, 2009-2011. The web series comes from Above Average, the YouTube channel from Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video, the production company behind SNL, 30 Rock, and Portlandia. My favorite part, however, is not the video: It’s watching it, and then finding out what Eliot Glazer actually looks like (the image is after the jump, and yeah: It’s the same guy).

