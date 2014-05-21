Gee Whiz, Things Got Violent On This Week’s ‘Fargo’

Aww geez, I lack words for the stuff that happened on this week’s Fargo. Let’s just get into the violent spoilery GIFs:
Kinda puts Lester Nygaard’s Big Day on the backburner. That’s probably how he’d like it.
Crying over here.
damn surprised at every turn.
couldn’t buy the styrofoam snow on the car windows tho
That episode had more than a few Holy Shit moments. Awesome show,
Very good episode, however it’s hard to believe that none of the swat guys picked up on the trip wire or Billy Bob not suffering a single wound.
Also where the fuck did all those fish come from, what happened to Mr. Hammer and found it pretty unbelievable that Lester could get away for all that time undetected. Still thought it was a good episode, just confused by parts.
Excuse me, Mr. Wrench.
fish drop is fishy. i could believe it if there was a tornado passing by, but frozen lakes and snowing doesn’t make very good tornado weather.
Lorne’s eviler twin was behind it.
Not to mention Lester suddenly being a goddamn super-spy.
As for the tripwire, I didn’t notice the whiteout until the Malvo shootout started, but if it was already going on during the assault on that house, then it’d make sense for them to not see that.
Well Malvo did manage to Houdini his ass out of Lester’s basement. That’s gotta count for something.
In all honesty Turkish Delight is pretty disgusting.
I’m still trying to figure out how they made it rain fish.
I checked the credits to make sure there wasn’t an executive producer named Paul Thomas Anderson.
I’m assuming there will be a semi-logical explanation for it next week. Like a cargo plane of fish dropped it’s load or something.
I was surprised at how disturbing the Bronzer’s death scene was, considering that he was such a silly character.
Also, there’s no fucking way Molly’s dead… right?
Dead, no. Crippled like Batgirl, maybe.
She’s alive…according to my cable box’s description of next weeks episode. #SpoilerAlert
Awwww, spoiler alert after the spoiler? You’re doing it wrong.
WHOOPSY…I’m kidding she’s super dead.
Many movie Easter eggs tonight. My favorite was when Lester jacks the car keys from the locker room and realizes he needs an ice scraper. Also the “I just parked here” moment from the parking garage as well as the obvious re-burial of the suitcase.
I was only slightly longing for a “King Clip-On Tie” diatribe but I’ll make it.
RIP Don Chumph
Gus, you fuckin’ dunce.
What a great episode, man. Lots of unbelievable stuff happened, but that story was damn impressive nevertheless. How ’bout those Fargo mobsters? Boss man was scurry!
I’m loving the series so far, but the; “Erstwhile on Fargo” thing at the start of an episode? Seriously??
Colin Hanks fucks things up again.
RIP Stavros’ sanity.
I’m really starting to get this “Needful Things” vibe. I commented on this after the first episode, but now I can’t see Lorne Malvo without thinking of “Leland Gaunt” from Stephen King’s novel. Maybe a Max von Sydow cameo is in order.
Malvo never once acted like he was expecting the money.
I think it’s all fishy.
When I first started watching Fargo, I had the exact same thought. Malvo is like some kind of demon moving from town to town claiming souls.
Something about Winter seems to make people get really violent.
In the hood summertime is the killing season,
It’s hot in this bitch that’s a good enough reason.
Perhaps the Whites are the opposite?
The only problem I had was the blizzard effects were inconsistent. Sometimes it looked fine (Stavros burying the money), and sometimes it looked awful with a weird CGI haze over everything (the swat raid)
God damn, people. That was one of the darkest episodes I’ve seen on TV since… well, since “True Detective” ended.
/so many RIP’s