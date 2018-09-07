NBC/Getty Images

It’s been a week since Geoffrey Owens, actor and former supporting player on The Cosby Show, was outed as having a day job in an article from The Daily Mail. And it’s been quite a rollercoaster. What started out as an invasion of privacy quickly turned into a supportive love-in.

And now, according to an exclusive interview he gave to The Hollywood Reporter, it might mean an unexpected career resurgence. The actor — whose recent screen credits include episodes of Elementary and The Blacklist — was spotted working at Trader Joe’s by someone who took the story (and a picture of him) to the U.K. paper.

Owens says he knew the story was coming when a reporter contacted him a few days before it went live. He then quit his job and prepared for things to get bad.