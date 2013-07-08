George R.R. Martin Addresses Complaints That The Red Viper Is Not Black

Last week, Game of Thrones announced that Chilean actor Pedro Pascal has been cast in the crucial role of the Red Viper of Dorne. Because this is Game of Thrones and the Internet loves to get bent out of shape about SOMETHING, a.k.a. EVERYTHING, George R.R. Martin felt it necessary to address on his LiveJournal blog criticisms that Pascal does not possess the “darker features” that “would match up to people of color in our world,” i.e., he’s not black.
There are spoilers in his response, I guess (though, it doesn’t seem particularly spoilish to me).
I wasn’t present for Pedro Pascal’s audition, but I understand that he really killed it with his reading. And since his casting was announced, the producer of another TV show on which he appeared recently has written me to say how terrific Pascal is, and to congratulate us on the casting. So I suspect that he will turn out to be a wonderful Red Viper.
I do know that David and Dan and HBO do favor having a racially and ethnically diverse cast on the series. It is true that we’ve lost several black characters who appear in the novels (Chataya and Alayaya, Jalabhar Xho, Strong Belwas), but to balance that, characters like Salladhor Saan and Xaro Xhoan Daxos, both white in the books, have been played by black actors. Missandei as well, though in the books the Naathi are golden-skinned, not white.
As for the Dornishmen, well, though by and large I reject one to one analogies, I’ve always pictured the “salty Dornish” as being more Mediterranean than African in appearance; Greek, Spanish, Italian, Portugese, etc. Dark hair and eyes, olive skin. Pedro Pascal is Chilean. (Check out Amok’s version of the Red Viper, that’s how I saw him. Or Magali Villenueve’s beautiful and sexy portrait of Princess Arianne).
When and if the show introduces Prince Oberyn’s daughters, the Sand Snakes, I expect we will see the same diversity as in the books, ranging from Tyene (blond and blue-eyed) to Sarella (light brown skin, as her mother was a Summer Islander). And I expect that the crew of the CINNAMON WIND will all be cast with black actors… assuming, of course, that Sam’s voyage remains in the story.
That’s the Internet for you. Hire a Chilean actor, and they complain because he’s not ethnic enough. I didn’t hear anyone complain when terrible white rapper Ed Skrein was cast as Daario Naharis instead of a guy with a blue, three-pronged beard with a moustache painted gold. WHERE WERE THE CRITICS THEN?
So, we completely changed up some parts of the story (House of the Undying, Mereen/Belwas, Bloody Mummers, Sixskins/Dogshead/et al, etc) but you’d like to quibble over skin tones. Okay, then.
We hired the best actor for the role. Fuck me, right?
Magali Vileneuve does draw her some pretty pictures:
Here is the one GRRM referred to:
That’s a great drawing, but I can’t really tell if it is accurate to the book without her nipples.
Anyway, he’s clearly described as not being black in the books. Dark hair, olive-skinned is how Martin tells it. I was expecting more Middle-Eastern, but Hispanic sounds about right too.
This kind of forced moral outrage bores the tits off me usually, but the fact that there’s no basis for the character not fitting this actor is annoying.
Yes it is very annoying lol. The dornish were never even remotely described as being black.
Generally I saw more complaining in the article about one of the actresses not getting naked anymore.
I always figured that racial divisions were a subtext in the series. The wealthiest, most organized people in the series are white (targaryens and lannisters) and generally the darker the hair and skin the lower on the totem pole you are.
Well, the Martells (the house in question here) are actually one of the wealthiest and most powerful families going and the Summer Islanders (the main black characters in ASoIaF) do not give a fuck. Loads of cash, island paradise home, well away from all the shitstorms of Westeros and Essos and a god that values sex as prayer.
They’ve the best gig going of anyone in Martin’s world.
It’s more like Westboros is based on anglo-saxon England with a bit of a Nordic flavor thrown in. There a people in the free cities that are as wealthy or wealthier then the seven great houses. It’s not some economic statement about race.
Where’s Westboros? Do the people from there show up funerals yelling about how we shouldn’t tolerate the lifestyle of Loras and Renly? Is that why Edmure couldn’t hit the boat? Maybe he was just distracted by the Westboros people.
GOD HATES WARGS!
THANK GOD FOR DEAD STARKS
I’m sure the exact same people were mad when Idris Elba was cast as Heimdall in Thor, right?
John Luther is a god, so it always made sense to me…
Not the same people, but White Supremacists were mad:
[www.complex.com]
Only saw Thor once. Couldn’t remember who Heimdall is. Was hoping “Idris” was a girls’ name.
No pictures of hot chicks.
My impression of the Dornish has always been that they were Mediterranean like GRRM said, and I think Pascal will do a good job of at least looking the part. Some people just need to have a nice glass of shut the fuck up instead of abusing their first amendment rights.
The real issue to rabble over? The fact that it sounds like there will be no Strong Belwas on the TV show…
It’s been stated for certain. Something about Barristan Selmy filling both roles or not wanting to tack on too many new characters or some bullshit like that.
Damn, I must’ve missed that confirmation. That’s a shame though, Strong Belwas would’ve been an awesome character for the show.
People suck at reading comprehension. This is the exact opposite situation of the hoopla over Rue from Hunger Games. I also pictured Red Viper as Mediterranean/Middle Eastern/Latin-looking, not black. (You can easily tell who’s black, when he describes the Summer Islanders).
Also, the show-runners have always said that they value good acting performances over exactly matching physical appearance. Which is why Syrio Forrell has a jewfro/perm instead of being bald, why Brienne isn’t ugly, etc.
Another reason by Brienne isn’t ugly, that’s not how Hollywood works.
She’s “Hollywood ugly.”
I think Brienne is perfect. They just describe her as freckled and bucktoothed and jawed. She is just a giant awkward woman. Jaime is occasionally attracted to her/dream version her.
GRRM just used this as an excuse to delay his book another 3 months.
SHUT UP! If he hears you he’s gonna axe another Stark. This time it might be Tony…
There are Starks left at this point?
You can’t decapitate Tony, doesn’t he have that stuff in him now?
MAN I wish they hadn’t put that crap into the RDJ Iron Man movies. That kind of Deus Exy stuff always effs up a superhero franchise.
“Chilean” is not an ethnicity, they have a lot of German-descent people down there; not all of them will look “Hispanic” (same goes for Argentina, as a for-instance).
Also, Daario Naharis was a real shitstorm on the ASoIaF forums over the internet. The hate was (and still is) widespread.
I feel that hate. Show-Daario is all-over wrong.
“Hispanic” is an ethnicity, not a race. People of different races can fit into the real definition of Hispanic.
@GWBN: Daario may look different from the books, but I respectfully disagree with you about hating it. If he had a three forked beard and gold teeth, I wouldn’t have been able to take him seriously. He would have looked like an extra from The Fifth Element.
@TGP- Absolutely- I’m not inclined to want a text-perfect recreation on the screen. Daario in the book was painted as ridiculous-looking. But I didn’t expect the show to cast somebody who looks and acts like a Fabio impersonator either. The way I feel about the Daario casting is as if they had chosen to cast Brienne with Mila Kunis. There’s artistic choices, and then there’s taking a character in a completely different direction.
Ah, I see what you’re getting at. I hear they were trying to get Dominic West to play Mance Rayder, but I think someone like him would have been perfect as Daario. Not a pretty boy, but smirky and charming, which is how I pictured Daario.
Aren’t the Martells originally from Westeros? And doesn’t Princess Whatsertits have a blonde sister?
Ok, going to drop some major book-nerd knowledge on you, but here goes:
Princess Nymeria of the Rhoynar led her people from Essos to flee the Valyrians. The Dornish gave them refuge and they settled on to the coastline areas, intermixing with the locals. The “salty” Dornish tend to be dark-haired and dark-featured, while the “stony” Dornish who live in the mountains tend to have lighter features like most everyone else in Westeros. The Red Viper is described in the book as a “salty” Dornishman.
*pushes glasses up nose*
/sadly just reread that part of AFFC
Woah, Strong Belwas was black? I missed that completely.
I always thought Dorne was more olive-skinned. A lot of people wanted Sayid (who’s not black) from Lost to play the Red Viper, but that almost seemed too easy.
And Salladhor Saan is not black? My reading comprehension must be turrible.
Lol I had the same reaction to strong belwas, I had no idea he was black in the books.
Wait…Rue is black?
For this transgression, Martin will now kill our favorite character(s) in a fashion that will make the Red Wedding look like a fun time jamboree. Thanks, Internet.
WHO FUCKING CARES JUST WRITE THE SIXTH BOOK AND GET THE FOURTH SEASON ON MY TELEVISION SCREEN AND YOU CAN RUN AN ALL-FILIPINO CAST FOR ALL I CARE!!!!!!!!!!!
^^^THIS FOREVER
How is people complaining about this ANY different from people complaining about a black Human Torch?
It’s not. And it’s not all that different from those idiots complaining that Rue from Hunger Games was black.
I’m ok with Sue Storm being black too, for the record. Increases the chance that Skin Diamond will get a role in the inevitable porn parody.
Saying “inevitable” when referring to a porn parody is reduntant at this point.
It’s dfferent because Oberyn’s ethnicity is specified as an essential part of his background, whereas the Human Torch just has a nationality and a home city (which is notable for having a large black population).
This one isn’t stupid because racism, it’s stupid because reading comprehension.
You show me where it says he is black skinned, and not dark skinned. I’m pretty sure they even use olive skinned to describe arianne.
I always pictured him and the Dornish as Spanish. The Northerns seem Scottish, the Southerns English and Dorne Spanish. I think it is good casting but complainers gotta complain…..
Maybe I am weird, but when I’m reading, I don’t really picture the characters in a detailed way unless they’ve been cast. The Red Viper just was sort of this slender faceless dude with a spear in my head, which is why I don’t get why people get so butt hurt about casting if it is anywhere near close to the description. Also, people are crazy. Hodor.
I’m with you on that. I pretty much never picture characters, even when given a detailed description. About the only thing I’ve got on the Red Viper (aside from the spear) is that I think he has a goatee, and that may be in the text.
I imagine him wearing hammer pants, but I’m pretty sure that’s not in the description.
The racist shit in GOT was that god awful ending scene to season 3. Good Christ that scene fucking stunk.
yea that pretty much is the way that goes in the books…
wow. I don’t know about you, dude. I LOVED it :/
Jimmy Smits was always my mind’s eye casting for Red Viper.
my god that’s good.
Obviously one to one analogies aren’t perfect, as GRRM said. But I pictured the Dornish as analogous to the Turks or Persians: they kind of straddle the East/West divide.
Daxos wasn’t black in the book and Belwas is? I really need to read more carefully. I don’t know why I picture Strong Belwas as middle eastern…