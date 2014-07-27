George R.R. Martin Wants To Set The Record Straight On Those ‘South Park’ Episodes

George R.R. Martin continues to avoid writing A Song Of Ice And Fire during his annual visit to San Diego Comic Con, but at least he’s been giving us boner-confusing moments like these to make up for it. Now he’s also cleared up something about those three Game Of Thrones-spoofing episodes of South Park from last November. He seems to take issue with the dong-centric nature of these episodes.

The interesting stuff starts at 2:50 into video above, when Dana Ward of Clevver News asks George R.R. Martin if he’s seen those episodes. They’re on his TiVo, he says, but he hasn’t watched them yet because he’s “a sensitive soul”, although he loves South Park. He has heard enough about the episodes to feel a need to clear one thing up.

“I’ve been told that my character on South Park is obsessed about weenies. I have to deny this as a scurrilous rumor. I have nothing against weenies. Weenies are fine, but I am not obsessed with weenies. I am definitely on the boobies side of the equation.”

Hmm, I don’t know. We have some stock footage that would seem to contradict this…

All three Game Of Thrones-spoofing South Park episodes are available free online (for now):

