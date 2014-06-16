George R. R. Martin Went Total Comic Book Guy On Stan Lee And Jack Kirby In A 1963 Letter

Game of Thrones may be a big, mainstream phenomenon now, but let it never be forgotten that the loin-stirring land of Westeros is, more-or-less, the creation of The Simpsons’ Comic Book Guy. The ultimate proof of this has recently surfaced in the form of a colossally condescending, sarcasm-drenched letter George R. Martin (he hadn’t yet added that second “R”) wrote Stan Lee and Jack Kirby regarding the then-latest issue of Fantastic Four. Check out this amazing dickery…
Keep in mind that this letter was written when GRRM was a mere 14 or 15-years-old. I wish I was such an eloquent asshole as a teenager, by gumbo.
Also, the comic in question, Fantastic Four #17, was a classic Doctor Doom tale that’s now worth hundreds of dollars, but then nerds hating everything — then deciding they actually love those things they once hated — is nothing new.
Via io9
That makes my 1999 letter in Entertainment Weekly (where I bash *NSYNC for being a flash-in-the-pan consumer product) look like a pile of puke.
Postscript – I was both right and wrong, it would turn out.
I wonder if he still reads comics
My letter to Stick Stickly was read on Nickelodeon. I thought i was so cool. Haha
Haha awesome!
Is this actually sarcasm though? It could be genuine. Old school Marvel letters had a lot of ass kissing going on.
No, he was *totally* genuine. (Note: I was being sarcastic just there).
We’ve attained sarcasm inception.
“By gumbo”
Still waiting for the follow-up letter. Get it done, George!
Ha, this makes me love the fat piece of shit.
George had some radical ideas for the FF – Sue and her brother Johnny were to have a relationship, and Reid was going to be killed by the Thing, who would form an uneasy alliance with Dr. Doom
That letter was misdirected, and ended up with Jeph Loeb as he wrote Ultimates 3 and Ultimatum.
/NEEEEERRRRRDDDDD
Imagine if he had the internet then – his trolling would be legendary
“And absolutely no descriptions of food! WHAT DID THEY EAT?!?”
Sue and Johnny are siblings, eh? Do they sleep together? By gumbo, that would be a storyline!
He probably blew a gut when he read FF Annual 3.
That was a wedding where people were actually happy.
This guy is a such an asshole. Resorting to time travel to write about comic books rather than finish his last 2-3 books.
*claps*
“Oh by the way I was being sarcastic.”
[www.youtube.com]
It reads like sarcasm to me.
If he had started writing ASOIAF(That’s GOT to you troglodyte TV viewers) back then instead of writing letters he might be finished by now.