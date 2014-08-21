George R.R. Martin Says The Next Books Give Him ‘A Lot More Flexibility For Killing People’

Earlier this week George R.R. Martin joined fellow fantasy author Robin Hobb for a wide-ranging discussion about their craft in front of a live audience. They covered everything from their process, to their starts in the genre, to advice they’d give to their younger selves. (For the record, Martin’s was “stay anonymous,” which, man, can you even imagine the media frenzy if the identity of the mind behind a series of beloved books that spawned a zeitgest-capturing cable series was a total mystery? It would be chaos.)
Most importantly for fans of Game of Thrones and/or murder, however, was this:
“The way my books are structured, everyone was together, then they all went their separate ways and the story deltas out like that, and now it’s getting to the point where the story is beginning to delta back in, and the viewpoint characters are occasionally meeting up with each other now and being in the same point at the same time, which gives me a lot more flexibility for killing people.”
“Which gives me a lot more flexibility for killing people.” This is a very revealing quote. It means, among other things, some of which we’ll touch on in a bit, that it is about to get easier for George R.R. Martin to kill of all your favorite characters. Because it was apparently harder before. During all those murder-filled seasons. If Ser Pounce dies we riot.
He also said this, which, when coupled with the series itself and quotes like that last one, kind of makes sense. Perfect, terrifying sense.
“I had these cheap alien toys and I made up stories for them. They were space pirates. They didn’t have names so I made up names. These were the first stories I wrote. Even as a little kid I was thinking about torture.”
Really? You? No. Nah. No way. I don’t believe it. George R.R. Martin? Good ol’ Georgie? Thought about torture a lot as a kid? Nope. Must have the wrong guy.
Oh good. He’s been real stingy with offing characters. It’s practically like reading JK Rowling.
This book is being hyped more than the Bible.
JUST WRITE IT BEFORE YOU DIE PLEASE.
Sir Pounce shall one day sit upon the Iron Throne. He shall be a wise and fluffy ruler.
Stop shedding: Winter is coming.
Golden Crown, man that shit stuck w me. Still the best death in the whole tv series
I don’t get the complaints from people that Martin kills ‘everyone’. Really what favorite characters has he killed so far? He’s legitimately only killed about three main characters that weren’t villains, and of those three , would you call any of them ‘favorites’?
*SPOILERS*
Ned, Cat, Robb, Khal Drogo, Oberyn Martell.
Killing three of the main protagonists in any book series is pretty ridiculous. However, I think the main thrust of those arguments isn’t that they die (which they do), they die in truly shocking fashion.
There are so many minor characters who aren’t villains that people get familiar with and root for too. I liked Beric Dondarrion a lot. Sort of like Boba Fett, a relatively minor character, yet viewed as a favorite.
I’m on your side though. You seem to be a true fan of the books as am I. It’s great that we have something as great as this series to discuss.
If you liked Cat and Robb, then you and I won’t be able to discuss things peacefully.
the only viewpoint character he killed was ned stark, and that was to prove a point. the rest of the important characters who die are either legends who die before living up to them, or do things in the background.
Until he became famous, I had always assumed George R.R. Martin was a pseudonym anyway.
What advice would you give your younger self?
GRRM: “Eat less and exercise so you can STAY ALIVE LONG ENOUGH TO FINISH THE GODDAMN STORY!!!!!”
Or maybe that’s just me.
+1
That is funny, I don’t care who you are!
*Kind of spoilery*
Didn’t the last two books give him more flexibility in killing off main characters? Since you know, nothing really important happened in them. Also, only one big death…
spoiler?
Wow, people still think that the characters are the protagonists in this story? Wow…
That is good to know that it will be easier to kill, since he introduced a whole new kingdom of characters he needs to get rid of, so I can find out where in the hell Rickon went. The character that needs to die but for some reason keeps lasting and lingering is Theon – enough with him already…
I DIDN’T READ THE 4 LINES OF TEXT. I JUST CAME HERE TO SAY FUCK THIS TABLOID BULLSHIT. THIS IS GROCERY STORE MAGAZINE LEVEL WRITING.
Your comment clearly glows with insightful criticism
+1 pointless internet rage
DarthBile wrote:
> *SPOILERS*
>
> Ned, Cat, Robb, Khal Drogo, Oberyn Martell, Renly Baratheon
+ Robert Baratheon, Joffrey, Ygritte, (probably) Jon Snow & Stanis Baratheon (last Book)
Stannis is alive and well in the Theon chapter that’s been excerpted from the next book.
FWIW.
if he didn’t become a writer chances are he’d be a serial killer xD
I really don’t care who he kills just finish the motherloving book! It’s getting ridiculous now the amount of times release has been delayed.
I finished reading Feast For Crows and sad to say, another fav character bits the dust. Book 5 Dance with the Dragons will focus on beyond the Wall. Which explains the shooting for Season 5 is being made in Spain. I’m waiting for Cersei to meet her demise.
Stupid article. Obsessed with one thing and one thing only, GRRM as an author who loves to murder his characters, as if he’s some sort of vengeful god or something. There’s a lot more to his books than that, or he wouldn’t have the many readers he does, causing UPROXX to write stupid articles for that fan base.
PS, no comment here on GRRM enjoying his famous author perk of getting to do promo shows standing next to beautiful stars of the HBO show? He’s obviously enjoying some time in the spotlight, away from the writing desk. I’m not worried about GRRM completing the books he’s planned in Fire & Ice. If you look at his career, both pre- and post-worldwide fame, he’s a slow and steady worker who completes the stuff he plans on his own schedule, not on someone else’s.
Somebody getting married?