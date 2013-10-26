George R.R. Martin Has Seen The 'Game Of Thrones' Porn Parody ('Games Of Bones') And He Is Not Impressed

Yesterday Indiewire published some highlights from a discussion between George R.R. Martin and writer Kirk Ellis as a part of the Santa Fe Independent Film Festival. A few interesting tidbits emerged, one that caught my attention was the fact that Martin has apparently watched Game of Bones and thought it was really tame.

“There is an incestuous relationship at the heart of ‘Game of Thrones’ and you find out about it pretty early in the first book. But in the porn version that they’re doing they’ve omitted the incest because that would just be too shocking. So my books are actually dirtier than the porn version!”

Good luck getting the image of George R.R. Martin watching porn out of your heads, kids. Good luck.

Also interesting: the idea for Game of Thrones came from Martin having pet turtles as a kid.