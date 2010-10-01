Get Ready, Fellas!

#Reality TV #MTV
10.01.10 8 years ago 13 Comments

Nine months after “Jersey Shore’s” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi expressed a desire to have her own reality dating competition called “Snookin’ For Love,” MTV seems poised to make that dream a reality.

The pint-sized Jersey Shore starlet will search for true love [“true love” = “more fame” -Ed.] in an MTV reality series, sources tell In Touch. “They are set to make the big announcement any day now,” an insider says, adding that viewers can expect Jersey-worthy drama on the shore-to-be-hit. Snooki’s pals, like Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and even a variety of ex-boyfriends, are slated to make appearances. [In Touch]

Oh, this should be delightful. It will have “Flavor of Love’s” sex appeal, “Rock of Love’s” STDs, and “Megan Wants a Millionaire’s” likelihood of murder and dismemberment. In other words: compelling television.

TOPICS#Reality TV#MTV
TAGSJERSEY SHOREMTVReality TVSNOOKIVH1

