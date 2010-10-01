Get Ready, Fellas!

Nine months after “Jersey Shore’s” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi expressed a desire to have her own reality dating competition called “Snookin’ For Love,” MTV seems poised to make that dream a reality.
The pint-sized Jersey Shore starlet will search for true love [“true love” = “more fame” -Ed.] in an MTV reality series, sources tell In Touch. “They are set to make the big announcement any day now,” an insider says, adding that viewers can expect Jersey-worthy drama on the shore-to-be-hit. Snooki’s pals, like Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and even a variety of ex-boyfriends, are slated to make appearances. [In Touch]
Oh, this should be delightful. It will have “Flavor of Love’s” sex appeal, “Rock of Love’s” STDs, and “Megan Wants a Millionaire’s” likelihood of murder and dismemberment. In other words: compelling television.
I’d watch a show that was J-Woww and Snooki traveling across the country, but a dating show starring just Snooki? No thanks.
Can I be on the show? What are the qualifications?
I’m guessing none whatsoever.
Hey who doesn’t like dog shows?
So did they include a link for applying?
Snookin pa nub in aw da wong paces….
@matt -thnx for sombrero cat, I’m enjoying my success in interweb commenting, and accepting my failure to get mexican tits on WG, even after sending a muy bueno Sugey Abrego link.
MTV didn’t do squat for Ryan Conklin when he came back from hid second tour of duty in Iraq, yet they keep shoving these guidos on everyone.MTV hates America.
I KNEW beating my meat to Snooki 3 times per week was going to pay off for me
I have to try out for this! As a traveling pharmaceutical sales rep for Valtrex, I can make my yearly quota in an hour
They’d get more contestants if they promised each they can punch her in the face once.
Snooki is built like a fire hydrant. It takes a man of courage to put his hose in that.
Who wouldn’t want to date an accomplished author?
that hand fart sound you heard was Dr. Drew throwing his hands up in disgust.
Is it true, this little thing isnt even Italian? I mean to start off with such a huge lie…saying you are a italian and being from Chile is just pathetic.