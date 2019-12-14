Acclaimed husband-and-author team Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman are facing backlash after announcing one of their next projects is a TV series based on the Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland in 2016, which claimed the lives of 36 people. Upon hearing the news, many of the deceased’s loved ones came forward to denounce the project.

The tragedy, which occurred over three years ago, happened at a former warehouse that had been converted into an artist collective. At the time, the space was hosting a concert dedicated to house music. Eighty to 100 people were in attendance when a fire broke out due to what were later deemed to be serious electric problems. A third of them lost their lives.

As per KQED, Chabon and Waldman’s project hasn’t actually been formally pitched, much less sold, but it was in the early stages of development at CBS. Waldman told KQED that her children knew some of the victims, and that they saw the show as “an indictment of the power and money that is destroying our communities, but also as a story about loss.”

Chabon also posted a clarification on Twitter:

Just to clarify: The Ghost Ship project will be adapted by journalist Elizabeth Weil, based on her own reporting. @ayeletw and I are producing it, under the terms of an overall agreement with CBS Studios that is not for any one story or project in particular. — Michael Chabon (@michaelchabon) December 11, 2019

Regardless, word of a show about the Ghost Ship fire was not well-received by those with connections to the tragedy.

“If you’re even thinking of making some type of TV show or something to profit off of this, before the words even come out of your mouth, you should have backing by the families in some capacity,” said Oakland resident Mark Dias, who knew two of the victims.