Gia Allemand Of ‘The Bachelor’ & ‘Bachelor Pad’ Is Dead After An Apparent Suicide Attempt

Gia Allemand, a former contestant on The Bachelor and The Bachelor Pad and the girlfriend of NBA player Ryan Anderson, is dead after hanging herself at her home in New Orleans on Monday night. She was 29.
Gia Allemand, who was pronounced dead Wednesday at University Hospital in New Orleans, apparently hanged herself on Monday night, multiple sources confirm to E! News.
Her boyfriend, NBA player Ryan Anderson, discovered her at her home on Monday night and called 911, according to a statement released by Allemand’s rep on behalf of her family, who previously confirmed that she was found after an apparent suicide attempt.
Sadly, Allemand’s attempt proved successful. Doctors withdrew life support after determining that she had suffered a critical loss of brain and organ function.
Sources told E! News that Allemand and Anderson had been having problems with their relationship, but they were still together at the time of her death.
Jake Pavelka, the bachelor on the 14th season of the show Allemand participated in, issued a statement following the news of her death: “I am in complete shock and devastated to hear the news about Gia. She was one of the sweetest people I have ever known. And a very dear friend. My heart goes out to her family during this very difficult time. We have lost an angel today.”
Allemand’s final posts to Twitter and Instagram are below…
The chaos left behind from a suicide is no laughing matter. My thoughts go out to those she left behind. Sad.
Was probably suffering from a severe clinical depression, which is a fatal disease for about 1 in 6 people who have it. How sad.
Look, I’m gonna be frank: this is not a huge surprise. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a shocking and terrible in the sense that when we lose a member of the human race we are all diminished by one. Death is terrible, suicide makes it worse…but to be honest, beyond the basic human sympathy in what way am I surprised? People who willingly put their lives in front of a reality tv camera wanted to be famous, that right there is a rather warped personality trait that can be a sign of much deeper issues, issues that often go untreated. Until the entertainment industry actually asks itself “do I really want to be so shitty that I enable desperate disturbed people by putting their lives under a microscope” this will not be the first reality tv star to die, go to jail, etc. There are only so many tears i can shed. I know that’s a shitty thing to say, I’m sorry.