Gillian Anderson kicked off Monday with a fitting hashtag amid the release of the Sex Education Season 3 teaser. While sharing a photo of a provocative looking teapot and asking “Who needs a cuppa?!,” Anderson tagged the tweet with #penisoftheday, which is a helluva hashtag to start the week with.

You can see Anderson’s tweet below:

A little over an hour later, Netflix dropped the newest teaser for Sex Education Season 3, and while it didn’t involve penises of the day, it offer a glimpse at big changes to come. Namely the addition of Girls star Jemima Kirke to the cast. In the teaser, which is essentially a parody advertisement for the show’s Moordale Secondary School, Kirke is introduced as the new headmaster, Hope Haddon (OK, maybe there was a solid penis joke), and she seemingly already has the student body in line in an attempt to rehabilitate the school’s sterling image after the previous season’s scandals.

Among those scandals is the surprise revelation that Anderson’s character is pregnant, which may cause some complications as she attempts to rein in her son Otis (Asa Butterfield) for running a sex clinic at the secondary school, prompting the need for the Kirke’s new headmaster to step in and clean things up.

Sex Education Season 3 starts streaming September 17 on Netflix.

(Via Gillian Anderson on Twitter, Netflix)