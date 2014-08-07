‘Girl Meets World’ Has Been Renewed For A Second Season

Damn you, 1990s nostalgia. You’ll bring Boy Meets World back into our lives in the form of Girl Meets World, but you still won’t answer the question – Did Parker Lewis ever lose? Nevertheless, thanks to a June 27 debut that had 5.2 million people tuning in to find out what the hell Cory and Topanga Matthews have been up to since Boy Meets World wrapped up in 2000, Disney has announced that Girl Meets World is getting a second season to continue the adventures of Riley Matthews and Maya Hart.
Obviously, that news was greeted with joy by the show’s adult stars, as Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel thanked fans on Twitter earlier today.
Meanwhile, Disney’s suits are press releasing their joy over the first season’s decent ratings, but this could use a little more zip and zazz, if you ask me.
“The series swiftly became a favorite of kids and their parents, many of whom grew up with Boy Meets World,” Adam Bonnett, Disney’s EVP of original programming, said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to watching Riley Matthews and Maya Hart make the world their own, as Cory and Topanga teach them life lessons along the way.” (Via TV Guide)
The renewal isn’t much of a surprise, despite the fact that the show’s ratings dropped by more than 2 million viewers after the first episode, but more than 2.6 million people have tuned in each week for the first five episodes, so that’s apparently good enough to send the cast and crew back to work come November. Let’s just hope that means they’ll put a little more thought into the show’s theme song…
That song still sounds like a motivational ballad produced by the makers of Kidz Bop.
Sexy
I’m more of a Fred Savage kind of guy but to each their own.
I watch it with my 9 year old niece and its not bad…
Me too. There are a lot worse shows on, to be honest.
Wow, that song really is fucking terrible.
I feel like it can’t possibly ever be as good as boy meets world cause Disney will focus entirely on the child’s humor and never have those real intense heart felt episodes boy meets world had
Wait…did the first season already air? Serious question I’d never be looking for it but it’s existence having actually broadcasted episodes seems like something I’d have noticed…
It’s aired a few episodes. It’s pretty awful and obviously made just for kids (though I swear kid’s programming was smarter in my day). I’m hanging on until Shawn makes a cameo.
Parker Lewis CAN’T Lose.
It is right there in the title.
That’s nice. Does that make me a bad person?
This show is actually pretty good. Its not the greatest but for what it is, its okay. Honestly its about the same quality as the first season of Boy meets World. Also looking forward to being crushingly depressed when Shawn shows up for a guest spot. Fingers still crossed for an episode featuring Plays With Squirrels.
I guess if I had kids, this show would be on the more tolerable end of the spectrum of children’s shows for me to watch with them.
By Disney Channel standards it’s Arrested Development. Not saying its actually as good as Arrested Development, just that the standards for the Disney Channel are very low and in comparison to the rest this show looks way better.