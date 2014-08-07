‘Girl Meets World’ Has Been Renewed For A Second Season

Getty Image

Damn you, 1990s nostalgia. You’ll bring Boy Meets World back into our lives in the form of Girl Meets World, but you still won’t answer the question – Did Parker Lewis ever lose? Nevertheless, thanks to a June 27 debut that had 5.2 million people tuning in to find out what the hell Cory and Topanga Matthews have been up to since Boy Meets World wrapped up in 2000, Disney has announced that Girl Meets World is getting a second season to continue the adventures of Riley Matthews and Maya Hart.

Obviously, that news was greeted with joy by the show’s adult stars, as Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel thanked fans on Twitter earlier today.

Meanwhile, Disney’s suits are press releasing their joy over the first season’s decent ratings, but this could use a little more zip and zazz, if you ask me.

“The series swiftly became a favorite of kids and their parents, many of whom grew up with Boy Meets World,” Adam Bonnett, Disney’s EVP of original programming, said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to watching Riley Matthews and Maya Hart make the world their own, as Cory and Topanga teach them life lessons along the way.” (Via TV Guide)

The renewal isn’t much of a surprise, despite the fact that the show’s ratings dropped by more than 2 million viewers after the first episode, but more than 2.6 million people have tuned in each week for the first five episodes, so that’s apparently good enough to send the cast and crew back to work come November. Let’s just hope that means they’ll put a little more thought into the show’s theme song…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

That song still sounds like a motivational ballad produced by the makers of Kidz Bop.