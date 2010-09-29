'Glee' + Britney Spears = $$$

The much-ballyhooed Britney Spears episode of “Glee” was a huge success:
“Glee” drew 13.3 million viewers and a 5.8 preliminary adults 18-49 rating — dominating the night, rising 4% from its mammoth premiere last week and scoring the pop-drama’s biggest rating ever (yes, higher than the show’s Madonna-themed episode). [THR]
An even huger success? Heather Morris’s body when she’s dressed like Britney Spears and dancing. My God, I want to have brunch on her stomach. And that’s not some obscure innuendo; I sincerely want to eat a Denver omelet off her abs. Watch for yourself:
Video via BuzzFeed. If the YouTube gets taken down, the episode is on Hulu. The good part starts at 6:55.
Holy sh!t!! John Stamos hasn’t aged in the last 15 years.
Is Butterface still the term the kids use? Or are we back to “paper bag over her face” jokes?
If Heather was a dumb as they portray her on Glee……
…I’d be porking her right regular……
i gave up on glee when it became pop culture shit… however, i would take the table after matt was done using it so I could do my laundry
sexy and functional
Sometimes, being an actor looks hard – struggling from audition to audition, praying for any sort of break. Other times, you get paid to lay down and have a girl rub her titties on your forehead (at the 1:31 mark).
Kind of a schwing-yang that way.
Also, in the gigantic still from the 1:31 mark directly below it that I somehow missed.
Her body must have been drawn by Jim Lee. Amazing.
Great body aside, her face doesn’t do her body justice, wouldn’t quite go so far as butter face…but the bleached blonde thing just hasn’t done it for me since high school. However I’ll say that her character is one of the main reasons I watch Glee, she’s absolutely hilarious.
Oohh, it’s that cheerleader. I was hoping it would be the pretty pregnant one.
hef,
Big Sunglasses are the new Bag Over Her Head.
You poured poisonous hate onto Lost because of its fans, but you give Glee a free pass?
SON, I AM DISAPPOINT.
Why does my girl insist that I watch this, then give me the dagger eyes when I leer at Jay-Z videos?
And that’s not some obscure innuendo; I sincerely want to eat a Denver omelet off her abs.
Circa-2007 Britney would have gone back for thirds.
Goddamnit, RIP Greg Giraldo I want to cry right now
I’m holding out for the CeCe Peniston themed episode.
I’m holding out for the CC Deville episode.
I’m holding out for the C&C Music Factory episode.
I’m holding out on Heather Morris getting naked for me.
Hef: Here’s a term the kids still use for people like you: “loser.” All that masturbation has rotted your brain.
I’m glad I wasn’t alone in my boundless enthusiasm for this girl dressing up like Britney Spears and dancing in a way that recalled erections long past. Finally, Glee gives something to the world that can be treasured.
So, what came first? Suicideblonde’s comment on this post, or her tweet of the exact same material?