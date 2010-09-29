'Glee' + Britney Spears = $$$

The much-ballyhooed Britney Spears episode of “Glee” was a huge success:

“Glee” drew 13.3 million viewers and a 5.8 preliminary adults 18-49 rating — dominating the night, rising 4% from its mammoth premiere last week and scoring the pop-drama’s biggest rating ever (yes, higher than the show’s Madonna-themed episode). [THR]

An even huger success? Heather Morris’s body when she’s dressed like Britney Spears and dancing. My God, I want to have brunch on her stomach. And that’s not some obscure innuendo; I sincerely want to eat a Denver omelet off her abs. Watch for yourself:

Video via BuzzFeed. If the YouTube gets taken down, the episode is on Hulu. The good part starts at 6:55.