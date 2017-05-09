Glenn Howerton Almost Certainly Won’t Be Coming Back To ‘Always Sunny’ Now That NBC Picked Up His Show

At the end of the most recent season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, it was pretty unclear whether Glenn Howerton’s Dennis would be returning to the show the following year, if ever. Dennis left the gang after having some major realizations about his life and choices, but in real life his potential return relied on whether or not NBC picked up his new comedy AP Bio. When Howerton spoke with UPROXX’s Alan Sepinwall in the wake of that finale, a lot was still up in the air on the business side of things (even though Howerton made clear he might not have returned either way). But now the business side seems to have made Howerton’s decision for him, as NBC has picked up the show after all.

AP Bio, which also stars Patton Oswalt, focuses on the events at a high school when

…a philosophy scholar loses out on his dream job and goes to work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher, and makes it clear he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, he decides instead to use the kids to his own benefit.

Which basically amounts to School of Rock but with a different comic in the lead role and with an AP Bio class at the center of the plot instead of a music class. No word yet on whether there will be a sarcastic but brilliant child who learns to have fun along the way despite her initial misgivings of the situation. But having some understanding of the way comedy works and network sitcom tropes, we have a pretty good idea as to whether that will happen or not.

Patton made it clear that he’s not the star of the show here, even though he’s one of the big names attached.

Who doesn’t get excited about craft services though?

