Ranking The 10 Best Girls Next Door In Television History

The girl next door is a popular archetype, but not that frequently used in television. The girl next door often grew up in the neighborhood and she’s usually a very sweet, wholesome girl. She’s all-American and so unassuming that it sometimes takes a while for an attraction to avail itself. She’s not interested in social status, and in the end, she becomes the favored choice over the likes of the flashy, provocative, or overly sexualized love interest.
Here are television’s all-time best Girls Next Doors.
10. Maggie Wilks, How I Met Your Mother — Maggie was only in one episode of HIMYM, but she was specifically described as the Girl Next Door. The problem with Maggie, however, is that she was always in a long-term relationship, and there was only a brief window in between relationships with which Ted could exploit. Ted was too late, and Maggie found her future husband before Ted could climb in that window.
9. Lana Lang, Smallville — Lang very much began this way on Smallville, as the sweet, unassuming woman with whom Clark Kent would develop an attraction, but eventually, Lang grew out of that role, Clark got over his fascination with her, and Lana transformed out of the trope.
8. Julie Taylor, Friday Night Lights — The interesting thing about Julie Taylor and Matt Saracen is that they fit practically the same archetype. He’s as much a boy next door as she is a girl next door, which not only made them perfect for each other, but kind of made each other their only options. What? Julie is gonna end up with Riggins? I don’t think so.
7. Willow Rosenberg, Buffy the Vampire Slayer — Willow was to Xander a girl next door, although she, too, would grow out of it, when Willow and Xander realize (after Willow moves on to Oz and then Tara) that they were meant to be platonic life partners.
6. Amy Pond, Doctor Who — Amy was the girl next door to Rory, with whom she grew up with. They were childhood friends, and Amy was often Rory’s only friend, until that eventually blossomed into something greater. Of course, then Rory went back to the beginning of time and waited thousands of years to find Amy again. That is love, man. EPIC love.
WHERE THE HELL IS KIMMY GIBBLER, YOU MONSTER
Gibbler was a hottie, don’t get me wrong, but I don’t think she qualifies for a Girl Next Door type.
Mainly because GNDs have an angelic untainted aura about them and Gibbler was straight up banging Danny and Joey, while Uncle Jesse watched from behind DJ’s two sided mirror in her bedroom.
She literally lived next door.
Is that canon? I thought she was homeless?
It only counts if you live next door to a boy.
Damn semantics.
Nope! Kimmy counts, Burnsy is right as usual. I did a fact check, she does live next door and Urkle lives next to her house, which covers your “lives next to boy rule”.
Now if you will excuse me, I have a LOT of Full House Fan Fiction to edit.
@BurnsyFan66 Urkel can’t live next to Kimmy Gibbler… He lived in Chicago and the Tanners and Kimmy lived in San Fran. Now you could argue that Jesse’s twins are boys so therefore Kimmy lives next to a boy.
I believe that Urkel’s family lived next door to Kimmy. That’s why he conveniently visited the Tanners for an episode of shark jumping.
But this is a cousin that he was visiting. Not living with.
Kyle321n is correct unfortunately… Urkel was visiting his cousin for the shark jumping episode.
BUT… Urkel’s cousin’s name was Stefan Urquelle, which any fan of TGIF knows is Urkel’s clone who moved away and is referred to as “his cousin” to avoid a lenghty conversation about the ethics of cloning.
So technically, Kimmy did live next door to Urkel… and Burnsy’s original assessment rings true.
Girl had a shoe phone. CAN GET IT
I heard on the internet that Fred Savage killed Danick Patrick IRL.
*Danica
Fuck you, typing, fuck you in the ear.
So does this mean the Danica on DWTS is a clone? Please God tell me clones are real and I can finally have Winnie to myself.
The NASCAR driver?
^+1. You mean Danica McKellar, Kungjitsu.
I always assumed it was Danica Patrick deciding she didn’t want to be Bobby Rahal’s bangmaid anymore that killed her IRL career.
@BackToTheSutures I think that’s when she became a math major, and Fred Savage killed her because she got him fired from Hunter… I think. It was on the interwebs so it has to be true.
@Kungjitsu My comment was an almost assholishly esoteric joke about Danica Patrick starting out in the Indy Racing League (IRL) before moving on to NASCAR. I think I have about as little idea what you’re talking about as you have an idea of what I’m talking about. For the record, though, this joke would have killed over on Jalopnik.
@BackToTheSutures You’re right. I’m making stupid jokes about a thing I saw (might have been on uproxx) about a frivolous sexual harassment lawsuit brought against a bunch of people in the cast and on the crew of the Wonder Years, including Fred Savage, during filming of the show by a makeup artist or something like that.
I changed Danica McKellar to Danica Patrick and sexual harassment to murder because the internet tends to be accurate like that. My jokes missed [is this thing on?].
Like Leslie knope said, the riggins family is garbage…
Tim Riggins is a god damned saint.
That was not cool by Knope. 33 for life!
Umm, hello? Kelly Kapowski?
Or Jesse Spano. Zach climbs through her window
Caught a few episodes on TBS rather recently and even though as a kid I liked Jessie after Kelly (with Lisa being last), ya know what? I’d take Lisa or Jessie now. She was cute as a button back then. Jessie’s too tall for me. And way too excited.
And way too scared.
And eventually, way too epileptic while fucking in a pool.
How bout Wilson from Home Improvement?
Can we get more lists please?
Better yet… A list of the top ten lists in the past year.
This list should be right up BurnsyFan’s alley… but you only have maybe three legitimate Best Girls Next Door In TV History here!
Grade: C+ “keep trying…”
WHERE THE HELL IS JENNA VOY OY, YOU MONSTER
Yon Ov was actually my neighbor growing up i shit you not.
Crack-a-lack… provide some HOTT GOSS please (or it didn’t happen).
I often saw a lot of pics of her and J.T. from Step By Step hanging out together in Teen Beat. I always thought he was prolly hitting it, even though he was white.
WAIT A MINUTE… who’s Yon Ov?!!
That’s not the spunky chick from Blossom. Though I am STILL very intrigued about your neighbor. He sounds like a criminally mad scientist!
Black Widow: “Oh no! Yon Ov tricked us and transformed our heli-carrier into a flying bomb! What do we do now?!!”
Nick Fury: “…We …DIE!”
BOOOOOOOOOOOM!!!!!!
@Crack-a-lack you from Newtown? Her sister was on the swim team when I was in HS.
No love for Six?
Jamie Powell prolly oozed too much sexuality, but Sam MIcelli should be on this list for sure.
Also, can we get a MILF Next Door list, I would like to nominate Kate from Silver Spoons!
#TeamWilmaDeering!!
#ShowingMyAge
Has there ever been a non-white girl next door? It seems like any and all that could have qualified (Lisa Turtle, Ashley Banks, Denise Huxtable, Whitley Gilbert, Tootie Ramsey) were all too high-maintenance (read: uppity).
Considering that Ashley Banks, Denise Huxtable and Tootie Ramsey were all living in the main cast’s house, I don’t think they would qualify for GND.
Lisa: You have a true GND in Kelly in the cast, as Zach was never head-over-heels for Lisa.
Whitely: I think she was the protagonist of the show really. I don’t think of GNDs being the main character.
@Kyle321n
As for living in the main cast’s house, wouldn’t Julie Taylor be dq’d then?
But true for “secondary or protagonist” being ineligible for GND status.
I’m a monster who has never seen FNL so I don’t know… But it’s Dustin we’re talking about, so I’m sure the list is to be flawed. As Roddy noted below, the archetypical Patty Mayonnaise is missing from this list.
Patty Mayonnaise
Winnie is the reason I prefer brunettes over blondes.
No love for Monica Gellar or Rachel Green?
Why?
Also you should google the definitions of “review” and “summary”
What?! I’m all in boo. All in. #Creeker4life
If winnie Cooper wasn’t #1, I was going to punch you in your vagina. Good job!
BAILEY!
TOPANGA!!!
Donna and Eric end up together? SPOILING MOFO!!
Rory Gilmore!
I second this motion!
Let’s get rid of crap like this and replace it with a Rick & Morty post.
needs more Clarissa Darling.
Marissa Cooper?
Umm, where the hell is MARY ANN from Gilligan’s Island???
The show may have been terrible, but it was a big hit and she was the quintessential girl next door. That was her entire character!!
AMY POND 4 LYFE!!!!!!
LOUD NOISES!
Fuck that noise. Joey Potter should definitely be #1.
WHAT ABOUT SMURFETTE