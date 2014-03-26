Ranking The 10 Best Girls Next Door In Television History

Getty Image

The girl next door is a popular archetype, but not that frequently used in television. The girl next door often grew up in the neighborhood and she’s usually a very sweet, wholesome girl. She’s all-American and so unassuming that it sometimes takes a while for an attraction to avail itself. She’s not interested in social status, and in the end, she becomes the favored choice over the likes of the flashy, provocative, or overly sexualized love interest.

Here are television’s all-time best Girls Next Doors.

10. Maggie Wilks, How I Met Your Mother — Maggie was only in one episode of HIMYM, but she was specifically described as the Girl Next Door. The problem with Maggie, however, is that she was always in a long-term relationship, and there was only a brief window in between relationships with which Ted could exploit. Ted was too late, and Maggie found her future husband before Ted could climb in that window.

9. Lana Lang, Smallville — Lang very much began this way on Smallville, as the sweet, unassuming woman with whom Clark Kent would develop an attraction, but eventually, Lang grew out of that role, Clark got over his fascination with her, and Lana transformed out of the trope.

Getty Image

8. Julie Taylor, Friday Night Lights — The interesting thing about Julie Taylor and Matt Saracen is that they fit practically the same archetype. He’s as much a boy next door as she is a girl next door, which not only made them perfect for each other, but kind of made each other their only options. What? Julie is gonna end up with Riggins? I don’t think so.

Getty Image

7. Willow Rosenberg, Buffy the Vampire Slayer — Willow was to Xander a girl next door, although she, too, would grow out of it, when Willow and Xander realize (after Willow moves on to Oz and then Tara) that they were meant to be platonic life partners.

6. Amy Pond, Doctor Who — Amy was the girl next door to Rory, with whom she grew up with. They were childhood friends, and Amy was often Rory’s only friend, until that eventually blossomed into something greater. Of course, then Rory went back to the beginning of time and waited thousands of years to find Amy again. That is love, man. EPIC love.