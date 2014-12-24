Go Dashing Through The Snow With This Very Merry ‘Miami Vice’ Cocaine Supercut

Miami Vice is the last thing I’d think about in terms of Christmas, but this clip surprised me. Not only is it an official clip from NBC Classics, but it is also a pretty festive look at all the “snow” that was flying around Miami back in the fake ’80s.
There’s a lot to love in this clip. You’ve got Jurassic Park’s skeevy lawyer playing an equally skeevy drug dealer with a rag tag gang, Gus Fring before he ventured out to open his first chicken restaurant, Michael Jackson’s doppelganger smoking crack, and this guy:
If that isn’t a look that screams, “Merry Christmas,” I don’t know what is. Happy holidays!
(Via NBC Classics)
Esquire network runs these in blocks at least twice a week. Everything about this show is insane. I forgot how into Phil Collins everyone was in the 80’s.
I don’t think I get Esquire. I need this to be on Netflix
It is on American Netflix if you can access it through a VPN
Every episode is available to watch free on NBC.com, though. There’s a link at the end of the video.
Esquire is legit.
Gonna use this relevant article as a chance to post one of my Miami Vice music videos.
[www.youtube.com]
Yo this is the greatest TV show of all time. If you discount the James Brown Chris Rock Alien one. That was legit the worst.
Seasons 3-5 are “Miami Vice” in name only. Seasons 1-2 are pretty much the only ones worth watching. Season 3 is alright though.