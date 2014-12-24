Go Dashing Through The Snow With This Very Merry ‘Miami Vice’ Cocaine Supercut

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Miami Vice is the last thing I’d think about in terms of Christmas, but this clip surprised me. Not only is it an official clip from NBC Classics, but it is also a pretty festive look at all the “snow” that was flying around Miami back in the fake ’80s.

There’s a lot to love in this clip. You’ve got Jurassic Park’s skeevy lawyer playing an equally skeevy drug dealer with a rag tag gang, Gus Fring before he ventured out to open his first chicken restaurant, Michael Jackson’s doppelganger smoking crack, and this guy:

If that isn’t a look that screams, “Merry Christmas,” I don’t know what is. Happy holidays!

(Via NBC Classics)