The UPROXX 2014 Golden Globes Live Thread

Here we are again, folks. The best awards show going airs tonight and will be chocked full of categories you care about, your favorite celebs at their booziest, and — most important of all — Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
This post will host our annual live thread where you’re all invited to get snarky and celebratory with the UPROXX gang in the comments. Danger Guerrero (lots of fashion opinions, that guy) and Patty Boots will be here to get you through the red carpet with the rest of Team UPROXX joining in early and often throughout the night. Let’s remind everyone why our opinions are so much better than theirs!
“Only at the Golden Globes do the beautiful people of film rub shoulders with the rat-faced people of television.” — Amy Poehler
Thanks to everyone for hanging out. We’ll always have Tam Honks. Here are your winners and goodnight. [www.uproxx.com]
So by “host,” they mean “do an opening monologue and then pop up a couple of times.” Thanks, Obama.
Your anger should be directed to the foreigners. Oh, my bad, it was lol. :)
How long can we keep this thread going!!!! HIGH FIVE if you are watching ADULT SWIM right now!!!
Watching Shameless
CHEERS to the person who posted about ANCHORMAN Being on!!!!! THANK YOU TBS!!!
I’m moving over to Fox myself.
Johnny Depp looked like he was being stored in a coffin.
Vincent from FFVII
…looked like?
Biggest disappointment: lack of Fey/Poehler shenanigans in basically the last 2 hours.
goodnight, you princes of maine. you kings of…queens. you’re the best.
Somewhere Kevin James just shed a single tear into his bowl of KFC gravy.
now time for your Local news!!!
am i the only seeing messed up commercials
I thought it was on purpose at first.
Haha Thanks for the tip.
Same here. Thought it was a really weird Jimmy Fallon promo
Nah, I was thinking that was the oddest tonight show promo ever
Nope, Biggst Loser audio over a Jimmy Fallon commercial, seems to fit with what a shitshow the golden globes were.
They’re all fucked up. It’s very amusing.
all commercials should air like this
Thanks everybody, join us for the AVN Awards!
Orlando’s top story was a body found in a retirement village.
“Southwest Airlines flight bound for Chicago lands in Missouri”
“The race against the clock to save ten horses from death.”
“Urn Of Ashes Stolen From Grieving Widow”
meanwhile in Virginia we had 3 Tornadoes touch down yesterday!
It would be incredible.
My local news right now “over half hospitalized flu are obese”
Typing with one hand is tedious.
If only you weren’t joking and it was on broadcast.
This had way less host appearances than I expected.
When this guy said the movie could not have been made without Brad Pitt, did the whiny actor in the film throw another fit?
“And I got to make out with Bono!” Was she quoting Cher?
Awww shit, Vince is gonna be pissed. 12 Years a Slave wins and Dunham lost.
He’s looking at a Venn diagram right now in an attempt to find the best way to consolidate his rage.
“And the winner of the biggest award of the night is the movie we didn’t give any other awards to previously in the night.”
Wait, what? That’s all the Tina and Amy I get?
You know that 12 Years a Slave will win Best Picture at the Oscars.
With Brad Pitt as a producer, that’s the only way Brad Pitt will ever get an Academy Award.
That chick in red can get it.
I can’t wait for Bill O’Reilly’s special comment piece on new forms of “thug” speech, showcased during the Golden Globes.
This is a make up for McQueen getting dicked out of an award for Shame. I’m sure he appreciated the AVN though.
For those that haven’t seen 12 Years a Slave…
I wish Shia was there to yell garbage man.
How have I never noticed that Michael F. Assbender is kinda’ ginger-y?
His eyes are up here Patty.
MAH GAWD THATS ARMOND WHITE’S MUSIC!!!
BAI GAWD, KANG!
According to the Golden Globes, this movie is greater than the sum of its parts.
What. The director that made the slave movie was black? I’m not setting up a joke, I’m just surprised.
yeah. Steve McQueen (insert joke here). He directed Shame which I absolutely love.
Julie Bowen is way too excited.
Such random awards tonight.
Well Vince just raged punched his TV.
So did Armond White
He deserves it for defending Lena Dunham.
So, is Depp just pretty much talking in his Hunter S Thompson voice all the time???
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas 2: Revenge of Bat Country.
next movie??
That was obvious…
C’MON TAM HONKS
OTM SHANK!
Blondie Depp?
Kinda surprised Depp didn’t chew the scenery on an award show
Depp not wearing a scarf? What meaning of magic is this?
Weird to see him not wearing a ton of jewelry. Or a bird.
He’s got the super awesome wallet chain though.
Wait, Depp’s only accessory is a superfluous wallet chain? Is he depressed?
JOHNNY DEPP!!!!!!!!!!!!
The Blacklist is an excellent show.
Get that Sony money Grizz.
Vince is going to be so happy that 12 Years A Slave didn’t get nothing.
Jinx!
Spoke too soon.
Enough Said won a bunch of hearts but it also lost one.
McConaughey didn’t channel his Dazed and Confused persona!!!!!
That’s what I love about these Ms. Golden Globe girls, man. I get older, they stay the same age.
So. Before the big one….Oscars live thread? Oscars live thread? Oscars live thread?
Of course.
YES YES YES!!!
GO GET IT, MCCONAUGHEY! GO GET IT!
I refuse to believe Rob Lowe hates anyone, let alone Amy Poehler.
He LITERALLY hates that bitch.
Goddamn he’s so cool.
Damn, McConaughey, you are just so damn bad!
Is my anger that Idris Elba is getting snubbed both by the awards and the “thank you” section of acceptance speeches unwarranted?
Ah, I missed it then. My apologies.
He said Idris super quick. I’m surprised he didn’t thank Stringer.
At least those girls still stayed the same age.
NICE REFERENCE!!!!HIGH FIVE!!!
And the award for being super cool goes to…..McConaughey
He has a kid named Mr. Stone? That’s pimp!