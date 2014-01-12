The UPROXX 2014 Golden Globes Live Thread

Editorial Director
01.12.14

tina-fey-amy-poehler-2014-goldenglobes

Here we are again, folks. The best awards show going airs tonight and will be chocked full of categories you care about, your favorite celebs at their booziest, and — most important of all — Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

This post will host our annual live thread where you’re all invited to get snarky and celebratory with the UPROXX gang in the comments. Danger Guerrero (lots of fashion opinions, that guy) and Patty Boots will be here to get you through the red carpet with the rest of Team UPROXX joining in early and often throughout the night. Let’s remind everyone why our opinions are so much better than theirs!

“Only at the Golden Globes do the beautiful people of film rub shoulders with the rat-faced people of television.” — Amy Poehler

