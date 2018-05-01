A Golden State Killer Docuseries Based Upon Michelle McNamara’s Book Has Been Greenlit By HBO

05.01.18

Nearly a month ago, whispers circulated about HBO’s possible development of a Golden State Killer docuseries based upon Michelle McNamara’s exhaustively researched book, I’ll Be Gone In The Dark. Well, immediately following last week’s whirlwind-esque capture of suspect Joseph James DeAngelo, the heightened level of interest in the case has led HBO to pull the greenlight lever and go full steam ahead on the project.

Deadline now reports that production has already begun to bring this series to life with Liz Garbus (the Oscar-nominated and Emmy winning helmer behind the HBO’s recent Nothing Left Unsaid, which chronicled the extremely messy path wrought by Gloria Vanderbilt, also in her capacity as mother of Anderson Cooper) in the director’s seat. Here’s part of the press release:

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark is a comprehensive exploration of the case of an elusive, violent predator by McNamara, who died suddenly while investigating the unsolved crimes. It is also a haunting personal memoir and self-examination of McNamara’s obsessive quest for justice on behalf of the victims and survivors of the crimes. Framed by an introduction by Gillian Flynn and afterword by McNamara’s husband, Patton Oswalt, the book was completed by McNamara’s lead researcher, Paul Haynes, and a close colleague, Billy Jenkins.

The news is certainly timely, and while McNamara’s book wasn’t credited by authorities when they discussed the process by which the pinpointed DeAngelo, McNamara’s widower, Patton Oswalt, has continued to bestow her with credit, given that she spent over a decade researching the book. Certainly, all of McNamara’s work kept the case’s infamy alive, decades after the trail ran cold, and it sounds like HBO aims to honor her journalistic legacy.

