Good Dad Louis C.K. Told Charlie Rose He Changed His Standup For His Kids

05.09.14 4 years ago 13 Comments

In recent years, Louis C.K. has gone from Internet famous to real-life famous, but his stardom hasn’t permeated all aspects of culture. For instance, if you’re the wife of a former vice president, and you meet Louis backstage at a Charlie Rose taping, you might still get his name wrong.

The “B” stands for #BENGHAZI. Anyway, here’s a clip of C.K. on Charlie Rose from earlier this week, discussing his kids and how they affect his comedy. Watch the full episode here.

