Good Dad Louis C.K. Told Charlie Rose He Changed His Standup For His Kids

In recent years, Louis C.K. has gone from Internet famous to real-life famous, but his stardom hasn’t permeated all aspects of culture. For instance, if you’re the wife of a former vice president, and you meet Louis backstage at a Charlie Rose taping, you might still get his name wrong.
The “B” stands for #BENGHAZI. Anyway, here’s a clip of C.K. on Charlie Rose from earlier this week, discussing his kids and how they affect his comedy. Watch the full episode here.
How is Lynne Cheney relevant to Benghazi? Or Louis CK?
She’s relevant to Benghazi!™ because she’s been part of the conservative chorus that can’t seem to focus on anything else. This was her on Laura Ingraham’s show just yesterday:
Yeah, Dick Cheney’s wife said that with a straight face.
And she’s relevant to Louis C.K. because they took a photo together backstage at Charlie Rose’s show. It’s right there in the article.
The White House mishandled that situation and now the talking heads won’t let it go. Has it ever been any different? Was the same for Bush, Clinton, Bush 1, etc. It’s our culture and the fact that Presidential elections are basically a 3 year event. It’s not about conservative or liberal as they are exactly the same in this regard (and many others).
Louie’s the man. Definitely gonna check out the entire interview. I’m actually surprised he said that his girls will google him when they grow up. These days kids are doing that shit by the time they’re 10 or w/e. I’m guessing there’s a “no internet” policy in the household. Good for him.
I’ve wondered how his routine would go over with his kids when they got older. His earlier stuff (ie: the bit about hide-n-seek) was really tough on his daughter. I’m glad to hear that she sees the humor in it and understands that dad is playing a role or a character; that he was not actually upset with her. And good on him for being such a great dad to his kids. His little life lessons, whether from Twitter, TV show, or his stand-up, are always well stated.
It’s nice when your favorite stars have their priorities straight.
Yeah, its crazy. If you put forth the effort in raising your kids, they may reach a level of maturity to understand when someone is over dramatizing something for effect. I know some adults who don’t understand this. Like, literally: watching the hide-n-seek routine with someone that was appalled by how upset he was with his little daughter and thought that he might be abusive.
Now I’m not saying that person’s parents sucked, but maybe they did?
I think you mean, “i.e. the bit about her lying on the floor naked stretching her vagina open.” D: Can’t even imagine how embarrassed I’d be if I were her and I heard that story.
I want to be his next daughter.
I’m curious how she’ll react to his bit about cleaning poop out of her vagina.
As soon as she has kids or even babysits a baby, she’ll get it.
Louie: “Everytime she takes a shit it goes straight up her cunt.”
I’m sure they’ll be fine.
How can anyone not like this guy?