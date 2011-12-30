Good News for Those Still Suffering from ‘Battlestar’ Blues

Two NUGGETS of good news for “Battlestar Galactica” fans, who haven’t had any since March 6, 2009, the week before part one of the show’s worst-than-the-final-episode-of-“Lost” finale aired:
-“Portlandia” is planning an episode-long tribute to Ronald D. Moore’s reboot, and now there’s a poster and a clip. It’s pretty funny – Fred and Carrie go on a “BSG” binge and end up losing their jobs because of it – but they got something wrong: THEY LIKED THE FINALE. And as previously stated, the finale is fracking awful. (After watching the episode(s), “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin wrote on his blog, “Looks like somebody skipped Writing 101, when you learn that a deus ex machina is a crappy way to end a story.”)
-The pilot for Moore’s failed fantasy cop drama, “17th Precinct,” has leaked online. It features much of the same cast as “BSG,” including Tricia “Dog Cop Show” Helfer, but unlike the amazing pilot of “BSG,” it’s not very good. The first line of dialogue: “Oil, electricity, coal: the power that drives modern society. But what if science had never been invented? What if we relied on magic?” That’s goofy even by NBC standards. Why is this good news for “BSG” fans? Because it’ll make them appreciate every post-finale episode that much more.
17th Precinct from ddt73 on Vimeo.
UPDATE: The thing about leaked footage is that it wasn’t meant to be released, which is why the clip above appears to be — and is — a whole lot of nothing. So, no more “17th Precinct.” You didn’t miss anything.
I don’t hate the “BSG” finale. I don’t love it, either, but it’s fine. Or maybe I just spent like half of it crying because I had a bad day and then they made it seem like Helo was dead and then Roslin died and I have a lot of feelings.
Whatever, I would’ve watched “17th Precinct.”
Pbbt, women.
Having thought about it…in fairness? I cried at the end of Buffy.
Nope, you’re wrong. It was horrible. Anyone who says otherwise is worse than Hitler.
“But what if science had never been invented? What if we relied on magic?”
+++++
Um…President Sarah Palin?
Or Ralph Nader.
Or Michelle Bachmann.
Or Charlie Sheen
Or…shit, seriously these write themselves.
magic/hope:six of one,half a dozen of the other.
People sure get rowdy about finales. It didn’t affect how you felt watching all the prior episodes. All the fun is watching the story unfold and speculating what will happen next or how it will end. So there is always gonna be a feel of letdown because there is no more story and no hope things turn out the way you imagine they should.
Unless it’s The Sopranos.
I can only assume that by “Worse Finale Ever” you mean the one where *spoiler alert* Admiral Adama landed on Earth and then 150,000 years later he guest starred in the season that ruined Dexter for me.
The ending of both the Sopranos and Lost are waaaaaaaaaaaayyyyyy fucking worse. A whole other galaxy of shitness.
weren’t moore and eick going to do “children of men”? what happened to that?