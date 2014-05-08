Good News: Fox Axed ‘Dads.’ Bad News: ‘Enlisted’ And ‘Surviving Jack,’ Too.

Proving once again that TV is a cruel and heartless bitch, Fox has apparently decided to take things in a different direction with its sitcoms, as the network canceled all of its freshman comedies that didn’t win a Golden Globe. That means that Enlisted, Surviving Jack and even Dads, which came to us from Fox Golden Boy Seth MacFarlane and seemed to have a protective shell despite being awful, will end after this season, if Fox even bothers airing the rest of the episodes at all. Only Brooklyn Nine-Nine came out of this unscathed, but it would have been pretty bizarre for a network to cancel the show that just won Best Television Series – Music or Comedy at the Golden Globes. At least that seems like more of an NBC-type move.
I was actually able to get this exclusive response from an executive at Fox about these cancellations.
Obviously, Enlisted was screwed from Day One with its Friday night time slot, since nobody watches TV on Friday nights anymore, and if they say they do, they are lying. It wasn’t the best show right off the bat, but once the characters and plot developed some, it began to pick up steam as a cult hit. Surviving Jack deserved way better as well, and I say that not as someone who likes the show’s creator, Justin Halpern, but as someone who really believes that Christopher Meloni is a f*cking comedy goldmine. Seriously, I might watch Wet Hot American Summer tonight and sob in between hysterical laughter.
Fox will still have three new comedies debuting next season: the Will Forte series Last Man on Earth, something called Weird Loners, and the John Mulaney vehicle Mulaney, which already received an order for 10 more episodes. I guess that’s good, but Mulaney should at least add Meloni. Think of the wacky name play!
*receives note that this terrible joke has received a full season order, starring Josh Gad*
FUCK ENLISTED
That is an excellent impression of a Fox exec.
And 99% of people who watched enlisted.
@oh lordy: well said.
ENLISTED was a GREAT show!!!
….in Opposite World.
Agreed – the show sucked – good riddance
Enlisted was screwed from day one because it wasn’t much good.
This. And no amount of recommendation was going to change that.
That one scene was pretty funny I thought. You know what scene I am talking about? Naw… me neither I guess.
I thought it was fine but was way overhyped by too many critics/reviewers, for whatever reason. I kept seeing it better ‘grades’ than better shows. It was stupid.
I liked Enlisted
I did too. I figured it was on the way out, though, when they aired a few of the episodes out of order which ruined a bit of continuation when it came to a romantic interest. Which isn’t new for Fox. I still remember watching Jonny Zero years ago on Friday nights… where a man died and then returned like two or three weeks later. On a crime drama and it wasn’t a flashback.
Same, there were some very funny parts. I wish they hadn’t fucked with the air order so much so I might’ve had a chance to get into the dramatic subplot(s).
What the fuck, Fox? Surviving Jack was pulling decent numbers, better than the Tuesday lineup, and has the best new cast of the season. At least keep it around for next season to replace Weird Loners after it bombs. Or maybe add Danny DeVito and toss it to FXX, that could work too.
WTF? Fox is run by chimpanzees or what?
I’m surprised just how actively pissed I am about this decision. The show was actually rock solid right from the start and has just kept getting better.
I hate sitcoms and commercials and still I watched Surviving Jack. I even made other people watch it. I have a huge mancrush on Chris Meloni. I wouldn’t have known about it, except for Halpern’s connection to FD.
Is it just me or did Dads get about 6 more months than Surviving Jack? I feel like it just started. Talk about not getting a chance. Enlisted got tons of hype for months in advance and had more time to prove itself despite not having the ability to lick the sweat from Meloni’s nutsack.
@JTRO Basically. SJ launched last month, and Dads was a fall show that lasted the year.
I’m with Blamco. I’m not a sitcom guy, but Surviving Jack was fucking funny.
Surviving Jack was funny. I’m just.. /sigh dammit.
Sad news about Enlisted. I was just getting into it.
It’s for the best little buddy, it’s for the best. Now the cast isn’t in pain anymore, they’re on a farm somewhere upstate where they can be free and act all they want.
The thing is, Brenda Song is so hot, but it’s really hard to get beyond her terrible terrible decisions.
Like being on the show Dads and fucking Trace Cyrus who is basically the human equivalent of how awful Dads was.
She’s basically the Asian Mila Kunis only without the occasional good job, but all of the residual STDs from gross losers.
Yes, Brenda Song rocks.
Was watching Dads with the sound turned down too low to even hear half of it by those last few episodes, just to see her in her weekly 2.5 scenes.
Brenda Song needs to graduate to grown-up roles and prove she’s a serious actress by doing nudity.
@Rawhead Wrecks …I find your comment offensive. Actresses do not have to do nudity just to be perceived as a “serious actress”.
They can also do nudity to prove they are a “comedic actress”. Illustrated by all the tits in the American Pie movies.
Or in the case of Halle Berry in Swordfish, they can do nudity for extra cash, proving they are a “money grubbing actress” with lopsided boobs.
But yes… Brenda Song, like all actresses, and I mean this with the utmost respect, needs to shut up and get naked.
The amount of sex I would have with Brenda Song would put the fear of God into the Marquis de Sade. @BurnsyFan66 is onto something here.
Very well put. She needs to continue making bad decisions and appear naked in a movie soon.
I liked enlisted, it had it’s problems and got off to a rough start. But Keith David had some great moments and that show was starting to come into it’s own.
Yea when the end credits came on I was always very excited.
Acting on Dads was Gene Parmesan’s greatest disguise yet.
I only watched the last episode of “Surviving Jack” but I thought it was pretty funny. Never watched the other shows, but I’m cool with you reusing that banner pic over and over.
FUCK!! Surviving Jack was legitimately funny
My gut tells me the network didn’t get the show they wanted. Look at the trailers they cut: Chris Meloni is acting like a psychopath in them, whereas in the show he’s just kind of an unorthodox take-no-shit parent. They wanted him beating his kids.
People of Uproxx, Enlisted does not deserve your disdain. It was an enjoyable, inoffensive show that is really no worse than Brooklyn Nine Nine, which gets a lot of attention around these parts.
Actually fuck B99.
This comment is not worth the time, much like Enlisted.
This reply to my comment panders to the lowest common denominator, much like Brooklyn Nine Nine.
It was offensive because it was corny as shit and not at all funny.
When you’re trying to defend a show, don’t go and shit on a different show. That’s just uncool, man.
Why the hate? Don’t we have room in our hearts for both shows? Why can’t sitcoms just all get along?
Because then we’d have to play nice with Dads and that just feels wrong.
Sorry to the Brooklyn Nine Nine fans. Sorry that you like wack shows yesssssss nailed it.
FOX Friday nights should be filled with the FBI hunting fluke men in the sewers, time travelling prison inmates, doppelgänger multiverses and other crazy horse shit that contains requisite sexual tension.
Why make a series called Weird Loners when you can cater to them?
Man, remember when Fox tried to replicate the X-Files’ success for like five years? Some of those shows were pretty good, too: I have fond memories of “Brimstone.”
Harsh Realm, VR 5, Dark Angel, John Doe, The Visitor… how Push NV ended up on ABC I’ll never know but I’m still blaming FOX out of spite. Leaving out the heavyweights, I know.
Millennium was pretty good (though I believe that started when The X-Files was still going). It gave us an hour of Lance Henrickson every Friday night.
@Antbaby Machete Squad Leader Millennium was great! That really opened the door for the dour, scarred FBI agent who is mostly good with a deep streak of bad.
I’d like to see Mulaney back-to-back with B99, just to further piss off NBC for passing on each while their fledging comedy block struggles to win viewers.
Well it’s not like Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a ratings smash for Fox. Its numbers are fairly low, really. If it had aired on NBC it probably would’ve gotten like 1.2 million viewers, no golden globes, and a cancellation. Ditto for Mulaney on both counts, I imagine.
I liked it
Any chances of ‘Surviving Jack’ appearing on another network? A la Scrubs.
I’m not ready to let go.
I’d sign the petition. C’mon TBS.. or someone..
Hannibal is on Fridays.
DVR +1
Didn’t it get cancelled?
How long did Surviving Jack actually run for? It seems like it got much less of a chance in terms of length of time on air compared to the other two.
‘Surviving Jack’….Ugh, I knew episode one that it would get cancelled because Fox blows. Mulaney is already canceled. I take no pleasure in being spot on with all my predictions….except NCIS.
LEgitimately upset about Surviving Jack. First new comedy in a long time that made me laugh.
“Enlisted” might get picked up by CW or TBS, slightly tweaked, and it will be called…
(wait for it)
“Re-enlisted”
Hey-ooooooo!
Ugh. Was really liking Surviving Jack. 8 episodes? Thats how much time shows get now?
Argh I just started watching Surviving Jack and really liked it. I feel like this is my fault and I am very sorry.
Add me and the wife to the list of people disappointed that Surviving Jack got cancelled.
If Surviving Jack is cancelled, what will Fox On Demand do with the 30 minutes of advertising space they shove in my face whenever I try to watch Cosmos?
Not you, too, Burnsy! You are supposed to be above this. Leave the Enlisted love for the idiots.
Damn, it was nice to have a comedy that wasn’t just an ensemble of silly thirty-somethings for a change. RIP Surviving Jack.
ARE YOU KIDDING ME???? Surviging Jack was suck an AWESOME SHOW! I enjoy my Wednesday Nights after American Idol to watch that show! Christopher Meloni is so Hilarious!!! How on Earth does FOX expect a brand new series to get a Golden Globe on their first season???Come on FOX!! Grow up! You have something with this series!!
fox always drops the ball on good shows.after what they did the family guy when it first came out I never liked them
Here’s hoping that Surviving Jack would find a second life on FX.
So Surviving Jack had to die for Dad’s sins? Fuck you Fox.
I haven’t watched Surviving Jack, maybe I’ll give it a shot, but to me the previews made it look like a terrible show.
