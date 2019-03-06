Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s hard to believe that we’re finally seeing an adaptation of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s 1990 novel, Good Omens. Even more of a miracle? Amazon‘s trailer for the miniseries looks like it nails the source material. A pitch-perfect Michael Sheen takes on the angelic Aziraphale role and teams up with David Tennant’s demon, Crowley, to halt the apocalypse and continue living their comfy Earthly lives. Given that this is an adaptation of a fantasy novel, so many things could go wrong when it comes to special effects and translating a (very) particular tone, but the mood seems to be on point. As do these peepers:

Amazon

Pulling off the feel of the book is one thing, but the the jam-packed cast is even more impressive. While this trailer focuses on setting up the buddy comedy aspect, the miniseries will also star Frances McDormand as God, Benedict Cumberbatch as Satan, and Mireille Enos and Brian Cox as two Horsemen of the Apocalypse (War and Death, respectively). And that’s definitely a dazzlingly blue-eyed Jon Hamm as the Archangel Gabriel.

Amazon

Hammmmmm. Last fall at New York Comic-Con, Hamm revealed that he was so fanboy-ed out about this book that when Gaiman offered him a role, he said that he’d play absolutely anything just to be in the project:

“I am a big fan of the book. And life did what it did and pushed Neil in to my path. I got a chance to meet Neil in a social setting and we got to talking and professing our fan ship for one another. A few years passed and got an email in my inbox from Neil while shooting a film in Atlanta. It said, ‘We are doing Good Omens and there is this part that is not really in the book. Would you consider?’ And I just just wrote back, ‘Yes! I don’t care what the part is. I just know it will be awesome.'”

Good Omens will arrive on Amazon Prime on May 31.