Michael Chiklis Will Join ‘Gotham’ As A Series Regular For Season Two

Michael Chiklis is about to once again step into a law enforcement role as the actor has just joined the cast of Fox’s Gotham. TVLine is reporting that the Emmy winning actor will be taking on the series regular role of Captain Nathaniel Barnes for the show’s second season:

Who’s Barnes, exactly? Per Gotham‘s producers, he “lands on the GCPD like a tornado, ripping out the dead wood of Gotham’s police force. He is a law and order zealot; unafraid of making enemies – on either side of the law. For Gordon (Ben McKenzie), Barnes is a hero and a mentor, someone with whom he can share the burden of heroism. Captain Barnes proves himself to be a strong ally to Gordon… but one day he will make an equally powerful enemy.”

Earlier this month at Comic-Con, executive producer Bruno Heller called season 2 “the rise of the villains,” which definitely alludes to Gotham City becoming a much more chaotic place this time around. With the villains gaining power, it seems like Chiklis’ addition to the series will add an intriguing element alongside Detective Gordon (Ben McKenzie). Guess we’ll find out when Gotham returns Sept. 25th on Fox.

(Via TVLine)