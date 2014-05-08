‘Gotham’ Showrunner: Yes, The Joker Will Appear On The Show At Some Point

Gotham showrunner Bruno Heller, formerly of Rome and The Mentalist, just did a wide-ranging interview about the show with Entertainment Weekly. If you’re interested at all in Fox’s new Commissioner Gordon-based Batman prequel, I recommend checking it out, as he spills plenty of details about what to expect, and his process, and how Alfred is a badass former Marine now, which is awesome. He also says “in terms of what [director and executive producer Danny Cannon and director of photography David Stockton] are doing — visually — Gotham will surpass the Batman movies,” which I would have turned into a headline that read “Gotham Showrunner Says Series ‘Will Surpass The Batman Movies'” if I were 10-20% more unscrupulous.
But anyway. The Joker. Yes, the Joker will be on the show at some point. Obviously. Even if it’s a little weird for some of you.
You mentioned The Killing Joke. So you’ll bring in The Joker?
He’s the crown jewel of the Batman villains. He will be brought in with great care and a lot of thought.
Some feel Heath Ledger’s performance was so iconic it would be a mistake to try to do that character again so soon.
I’ve written scenes for Julius Caesar and Marc Anthony and Cleopatra. So while that is a serious and valid note, you can’t get into doing this without going there. That was a wonderful performance and — apart from everything else — wonderful make-up. And we should try to live up to that. It will be a different character. It’s certainly going to be more Heath Ledger than Cesar Romero. But like I say, all of these people are real people with feelings and emotions and history and parents. I just build from that.
Good enough for me. But then again, bringing the Joker back was never a big issue, in my book. It would actually be weirder to dance around it, especially if the series ends up running seven or eight years and they still refuse to acknowledge the franchise’s most popular and iconic villain. My concern, still, is that it could be so weird to have a Batman show, with all the Batman characters, but not, you know, Batman. And that appears to be the goal, as Fox top banana Kevin Reilly said that the pitch for the show “was that the final scene of the series would be Bruce Wayne putting on the cowl.”
Wait, do I have to Spoiler Alert that Bruce Wayne grows up to be Batman?
It makes sense if the series runs for 20 years and Bruce grows up to be Batman. Adding Joker to Gotham without the Batman doesn’t make any sense.
I always said that the jopker should be in it but be from the Killing JOke prologue and he is a struggling comedian in the background.
What doesn’t make sense to me is that all the villains would be older than Bruce by 10-15 yrs.
That’s better, although the timeline is still wonky- he was a struggling comedian for 15 years before turning to crime?
It’ll make sense when you see how Bruce and Joker start out as best friends forever!
“The final scene of the series would be Bruce Wayne putting on the cowl.”
That’s asinine. That’s like DC pitching a show about Superman where he doesn’t learn how to fly until the last episode…
“But then again, bringing the Joker back was never a big issue, in my book. It would actually be weirder to dance around it”
I’d rather not know the Joker’s back story. That’s what made the Nolan-verse version of him so great.
That’s what makes the comic version so great. There’s still no definitive backstory. What the Nolanverse got wrong was Batman being directly (partially) responsible for creating the Joker. Batman failed to save him from falling in the chemcials. Part of why Bruce has never been able to just do away with him is because Bruce feels responsible for what the man who was the Joker became.
This show keeps evolving in one distinct direction… hopefully they just get to the point where they say “fuck it, let’s just make this a Batman TV show.”
Heath Ledger played the Joker 6 years ago, so I don’t think it’s too soon.
I dunno, man. The whole thing about the Joker is that he’s the equal and opposite reaction to the Batman. If they’re not going to establish a Batman until the last scene of the last episode, then why does the Joker even exist? The only way I can see it working is if they just with a vague and nameless struggling comedian with mob ties family man from the Killing Joke.
the promo makes it look like such a great show. but i’m reluctant to give it a chance, because its on FOX, and they find a way to kill every good scifi series they put on.
A comic book series is not a sci fi series. There is not one single element of science fiction in Batman.
@ Doctor Professor Freeze guns and Lazarus pits and sentient vegetation and super steroids and mind control and shapeshifting and mutagens and human-animal people don’t fall under the umbrella of sci-fi?
No. Sci fi is realistic things.
If I’m complaining about Joker needing to be around because of Batman, not vice versa. Shoot me. It’s a TV show that is separate and trying to make something of itself. I’ll watch it.
Stop loading this series up with Batman’s most famous villains, already. What the Hell does Gotham need a Batman for if Gordon and Bullock can take on the likes of the Joker, the Penguin, and the Riddler on their own?
Since when is Harvey bullock older than Gordon? Has it always been the case? Gordon’s been old in almost every rendition of Batman, and if a detective was older than him he’d be retired.
This show feels to me like it cheapens the Batman mythos entirely. So you expect me to believe that child versions of ALL the villains and Catwoman were all living in Gotham at the same time?? Thats suspension of disbelief I refuse to give into. Yes I can believe that little Bruce and Gordon were always in Gotham, but the penguin, riddler, joker, etc all at the same time growing up in the same city, AND they were always “evil” or bad is just a plain slap in the face to anyone who loves Batman.
It’s like Muppet Babies for Batman.
Why cant we just get a show about the early years of Gotham not dealing with Batman. I would have like to believe for the most part his rouges gallery hovered around his same age, so why feel the need to show me a 14 year old kid just to seed to me that they’re gonna be a serious threat later. Just do like a procedural cop drama with an occasional easter egg to the fans. You might as well just make a Bruce Wayne coming of age series the way they keep casting this thing.
I dunno, I don’t really see what the big deal is. The Penguin always seemed a bit older than Batman so seeing him put down his criminal roots while Bruce is a teenager doesn’t seem that far out of the realm of possibility. Same with the Riddler. And Selina Kyle was always from Gotham if I remember correctly.
I love how the complaints about this show are the complete opposite of complaints about Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.
MAOS didn’t dip enough into the broader world of the comics, and now Gotham is dipping too much.
Fanboys gonna fanboy.
This is on FOX. It’ll be cancelled before you know it. 2 reasons Smallville lasted:
1. Being on a “lesser” network. The WB/CW were thankful for whatever ratings they might get. Fox isn’t going to keep making this if it doesn’t get huge numbers immediately. It won’t be like Disney is with ABC & Shield, where they wanna keep it on air due to the tie-ins with the larger moneymaking Marvel U movies.
2. When it premiered there wasn’t quite the glut of superhero stuff there is now: Arrow, Shield, Flash, the upcoming Marvel shows on Netflix…plus all the movies. There is gonna be a levee breach.
(As a side note: Imagine a Jurassic Park TV show that is ONLY about business politics, drafting the plans, building the park, and figuring out the cloning process yet waiting until the last shot of the last episode to show a dino egg hatch. Nobody wants to see that. To paraphrase Dr. Malcolm “you do plan to have Batman on your Batman TV show, right?”)
My ideal way for them to introduce the Joker would be to introduce him as this 14-15 year old street humorless urchin that goes by the name “John” as in John Doe (He never gives his real name). He sometimes helps, sometimes hinders Jim Gordon during his time as a detective. As the series goes on he gets pulled deeper and deeper into the criminal underbelly of Gotham and sees the worst most despicable acts of mankind and it starts to warp his mind and drive him crazy. Last episode of the series where it shows Batman putting on the cowl we flash to “John” in some seedy run down hotel room. He finally snaps and escapes into his own madness as a way to deal with the things he’s witnesses. He smashes the glass above the sink in the bathroom to give carve his trademark grin onto his face. The series fades to dark with his cackling laugh heard in the background.
Jack Napier was considered his real name in Batman: TAS.
It is hilarious that anyone thinks WB would retire the Joker for ten minutes based on one performance. The entire reason he’s been around since 1940 is because someone realized he was too good to shelve for any length of time.
Jack Napier was something Tim Burton made up for his film that they ran with during TAS. Originally the Joker had no identity prior to being the Joker and any secret “origin” that he confessed to was made up. The Joker doesn’t know who he was before he became the Joker and he doesn’t care.
I hope this doesn’t just end up as Smallville bullshit. We’ll have Bruce Wayne spend a decade doing Batman things without actually being “Batman”.
If I were emperor of the world there would be 3-4 potential Jokers in the show, each with a back story to match the various origins/suspected origins of the Joker. I’d have them all approached to be the Red Hood and have him fall in the chemicals in the series finale without ever revealing which guy it was.
Should have just gone with a Gotham Central series.
Maybe after this gets cancelled.
“Mattox; If I were emperor of the world there would be 3-4 potential Jokers in the show, each with a back story to match the various origins/suspected origins of the Joker. I’d have them all approached to be the Red Hood and have him fall in the chemicals in the series finale without ever revealing which guy it was.”
Shut up and take my money. That shit right there is fucking BRILLIANT.
First of all, Joker’s real name is Joseph Kerr. (Found in the killing joke.) He was a struggling comedian with a pregnant wife. He was duped by the mob to do a job, as the Red Hood, witch cased him to become the Joker. I’d love to see that story incorporated into the show.
If you bring in the Joker he has to be not as we all know him at first. But before he becomes the crown prince of crime. If you follow the original Bob Kane version where he falls in a vat of chemicals where Batman is already known or the re version of the Red Hood story both will work but I still think him falling in a vat and blaming Batman is still the best.
What about a Harley Quinn introduction? She has never been seen or casted in any movie. I think taking her on then leading up to the joker would have been a interesting way to make the show better.
My friends think no actress can be found to play Harley Quinn. Now I’m interested in the charters that haven’t shown or put much fourth effort into yet like Ivy for example. now bringing Quinn and ivy together would better the show as well before diving into the joker. Now you guys have opened my eyes to a lot of things I didn’t know about the joker and in saying that I believe the red hood story line with him as a comedian would fit nicely.
Stop comparing Smallville to Gotham. Smallville worked and was an amazing take on superman in my mind anyway.
Gotham has just began so give it 3 years b4 really beating it up to much.
the first 3 years of smallville could have been done better to me but after that it got a lot better… Stop being about kryptonite freaks and more bout Clark Kent and superman.
Batman Doesn’t need to be in the show right this sec. let Bruce’s charter evolve. I for one find the show pretty cool and I’m likeing the diffrient look and feel of this Quote Batman tv show even tho its called Gotham for a reason and not Batman.
