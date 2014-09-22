‘Gotham’ Clips Introduce Us To The Good, The Bad, And The Lackadaisical

Batman prequel series Gotham finally premieres tonight on Fox at 8/7c, so the network has released nearly ten minutes worth of clips from the pilot. Along with the clip from last week, these scenes show potential — now we can better understand why Netflix quickly snapped up the rights — and also the downsides of network TV pilots (clunky dialogue and really strange lighting choices in some scenes, especially in the fourth clip below).

These six videos feature especially strong performances from Donal Logue as a jaded veteran cop who’d rather not be put on the big case, Ben McKenzie as an idealistic war hero turned detective, and Robin Lord Taylor as a human penguin.

Via Gotham