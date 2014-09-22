‘Gotham’ Clips Introduce Us To The Good, The Bad, And The Lackadaisical

#Gotham #DC Comics #Batman
Entertainment Editor
09.22.14

Batman prequel series Gotham finally premieres tonight on Fox at 8/7c, so the network has released nearly ten minutes worth of clips from the pilot. Along with the clip from last week, these scenes show potential — now we can better understand why Netflix quickly snapped up the rights — and also the downsides of network TV pilots (clunky dialogue and really strange lighting choices in some scenes, especially in the fourth clip below).

These six videos feature especially strong performances from Donal Logue as a jaded veteran cop who’d rather not be put on the big case, Ben McKenzie as an idealistic war hero turned detective, and Robin Lord Taylor as a human penguin.

Via Gotham

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gotham#DC Comics#Batman
TAGSANDREW STEWART-JONESBatmanBEN MCKENZIEBRUNO HELLERDAVID MAZOUZDC COMICSDONAL LOGUEERIN RICHARDSFoxgothamJada Pinkett SmithROBIN LORD TAYLORVICTORIA CARTAGENAWARNERZABRYNA GUEVARA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP