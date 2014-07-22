‘Gotham’ Adds Hugo Strange, Harvey Dent, More Joker References, And An Explanation Of Poison Ivy’s Name Change

Gotham showrunner Bruno Heller commented on those Joker rumors and revealed new characters and subplots for Season One of the series in two interviews at the TCA (Television Critics Association) press tour last weekend. He started by clarifying there won’t be a potential Joker in every episode, as was rumored, but they will tease the Joker’s identity and “hopefully fool them in the end”.
Heller also explained to IGN why Pamela Isley (Poison Ivy, played by Clare Foley) is named “Ivy Pepper” on the show.
“If you just re-tell stories exactly as they’ve been told before, whilst you’re being true to the created mythology, you’re not really adding anything to it. […] We’ve set up a situation in which Ivy Pepper, her mom is sick, her dad is dead… She’s going to go to the orphanage. And she’s a nice young girl; relatively undamaged. And she will find people to adopt her. And then we will start on the Poison Ivy story that people are familiar with.”
In other words, expect the new parents to rename her, but don’t think she’s forgotten the name Ivy.
The biggest reveal, however, came from IGN’s second interview with Heller, in which he reveals two more villains we’ll see in Gotham: Hugo Strange and Harvey Dent.
“Hugo Strange is going to pop up because we’re going to start dealing with how Arkham was created and why Arkham was created in the way that it was so, yeah, absolutely. It’s a Season One thing because in our telling of it the way Arkham was created and the why and how is one of the causes of the particular criminal climate in Gotham that allowed Batman to happen. The revolving door of Arkham is both a brilliant narrative device because it allows you to — you don’t have to kill people off, you can just put them in cold storage — but if you’re telling the story from the start you kind of have to explain, ‘What the f***? Why don’t you make that place a place people don’t escape from?’ We’re going to explain why it is the way it is and Hugo Strange is a big part of that.”
Heller added that Harvey Dent will be older in this version of the Batman story. He’ll be closer to Gordan’s age in order to avoid making the show “a high school story.” Having all of the villains be close to Batman’s age, after all, would mean a series filled with creepy, precocious child actors. No thank you.
And yet, for all of Heller’s talk about the Joker hints being more subtle than rumored, this trailer released by Fox would beg to differ.
This is an alternate cut of the second trailer. The original version ended with Jim Gordon finding a personalized note at a crime scene, which we commented at the time could be a Joker reference. This version ends with a much more unmistakable Joker reference, this shot:
There is no way director Danny Cannon wasn’t referencing this iconic poster of Heath Ledger:
Fox has also released three new TV spots, which definitely contain potential spoilers for how the pilot episode ends. The first is the most spoiler-filled. The second shows The Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) promising chaos and rivers of blood in the streets. The third brings us Harvey Bullock (Donal Logue) informing us, “This is not a city or a job for nice guys.” Oh man, is this Gotham City or Misandry-ville? #FRIENDZONE
Gotham airs Mondays at 8/7c on FOX starting September 22nd.
You know what? Fuck it. I’m pumped for this. Once they cast Michael Pitt as the Joker it’ll be my new favorite show.
I’d like to +Pitt your comment.
if pit can keep the needle out of his arm long enough to remember the script
Damn dude, Pitt as Joker would be badass!
I was listening to Kevin Smith’s Batman podcast, and Neal Adams actually made a fantastic suggestion on who to play the Joker next: Matt Smith
That sounds pretty fantastic.
Shouldn’t they cast someone they wouldn’t want to fire right away because he’s a worthless piece of shit? I don’t know if Michael Pitt fits the bill.
I get really excited for this, and then that last video showed a still of Jada Pinkett Smith… still excited but ugh.
I’m the same way. Whenever I see her (or anyone else in her family) I immediately sigh in displeasure.
Well, here’s the thing: Pamela Isley makes her sound like a normal person who freaks out and becomes a supervillain. Ivy Pepper sounds like a Suicide Girl who does BDSM web cam shows
I’m still at a loss at how changing her name is meant in any way to be intrinsically important to changing her origin story.
I have that Heath Ledger poster as a window cling in my office. It’s beautiful and looks as though he’s peering into the Window at you. I miss that guy.
Pitt would be over kill since he’s playing a grimaced faced psycho on Hannibal now. But with Tennant being in Grace point maybe he’s got a chance to be the clown prince
Ummm, how did I not notice that that was Pitt on Hannibal? He looked kinda familiar but I just didn’t connect. Dude is always creepy!
As I watch these trailers: Catgirl… yes, cool… moody crime scenes, cool… Penguin… looks creepy… Riddler… nice touch… Jada Pinkett Smith… crap. Jokers… ahh, I see what they’re doing. Jada Pinkett Smith… no! no! Gordon… cool…
Right. JPS is the worst. Maybe if everything else didn’t look so good, she wouldn’t stand out as much.
Take solace, as I do, in the fact that her character is made up for the show and therefore expendable in ways that Penguin, Riddler, etc are not. Also, there are other notable crime bosses on the horizon: Falcone, Maroni, etc. ready to take her place.
I suspect Penguin is going to off her character at some point, but that may be wishful thinking.
Looks cool. I think I’m on board.
That’s actually not a bad explanation of Ivy’s name change. I’m cautiously optimistic.
BOOOOIIIIIIIING!!!!!!!!!!!!
As said before, though, that scream……*shudder*
I think I’d enjoy the inclusion of all these villains if Batman was like high school age. But he’s fucking ten. By the time he’s full-on Batman (early 30’s) Fiddler, Joker, Penguin and Harvey Dent(Bruce’s friend and sort of dark mirror counterpart) will all be 40’s or 50’s. I call bullwhip on the whole concept. They’re jumping the shark on the “teases” and not letting the logical slow-burn work in their favor, foregoing having to make a show that can stand on its own by mimicking it to death in the first season.
And mimicking was supposed to be gimmicking. Autocorrect is less useful when not everyone is painfully stupid.
I’m…. I’m becoming excited for this.
Cautiously optimistic. But the fact that it’s on FOX makes me nervous to no end. If the ratings drop, they’ll guest star it to death with Gordon Ramsey, You Think You Can Dance people and whatever else low-rent reality show star they can tack on. Or they’ll air the episodes out of order (Firefly), move it around different days/times, etc.