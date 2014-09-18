Mondays Are Going To Kick Ass: Here’s A New ‘Gotham’ Clip And Pictures

#Gotham #DC Comics #Batman
Entertainment Editor
09.18.14 4 Comments

Fox dropped a clip from their Batman prequel series, Gotham, which is shaping up to be much more of a hit than this clip would suggest. In it, Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) confronts Fish Mooney (Jada Pinkett Smith) and Oswald Cobblepot (Robin Lord Taylor) about their method for dealing with employees who steal from the till.

Fox has also released a some pictures from the second episode, titled “Selina Kyle”, in which a crime ring is kidnapping street kids like Selina Kyle (Camren Bicondova) to sell overseas. Frank Whaley guest stars, and we barely even recognized him in the picture below. Maybe he’s one of the guys selling kids to other countries. Which countries? Is one of the countries named “What”? Do they speak English in What? So many questions.

Gotham airs Mondays at 8/7c on FOX starting September 22nd. We have an interview with showrunner Bruno Heller here, if you are so inclined.

Via Coming Soon

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gotham#DC Comics#Batman
TAGSBatmanBEN MCKENZIEBRUNO HELLERCAMREN BICONDOVACORY MICHAEL SMITHDAVID MAZOUZDC COMICSDONAL LOGUEERIN RICHARDSFoxFRANK WHALEYgothamJada Pinkett SmithROBIN LORD TAYLORSEAN PERTWEETVWARNERZABRYNA GUEVARA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP