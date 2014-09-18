Mondays Are Going To Kick Ass: Here’s A New ‘Gotham’ Clip And Pictures

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Fox dropped a clip from their Batman prequel series, Gotham, which is shaping up to be much more of a hit than this clip would suggest. In it, Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) confronts Fish Mooney (Jada Pinkett Smith) and Oswald Cobblepot (Robin Lord Taylor) about their method for dealing with employees who steal from the till.

Fox has also released a some pictures from the second episode, titled “Selina Kyle”, in which a crime ring is kidnapping street kids like Selina Kyle (Camren Bicondova) to sell overseas. Frank Whaley guest stars, and we barely even recognized him in the picture below. Maybe he’s one of the guys selling kids to other countries. Which countries? Is one of the countries named “What”? Do they speak English in What? So many questions.

Gotham airs Mondays at 8/7c on FOX starting September 22nd. We have an interview with showrunner Bruno Heller here, if you are so inclined.

Via Coming Soon