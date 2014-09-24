Penguin Ices A Bro In Clips From Next Week’s Episode Of ‘Gotham’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We enjoyed the first episode of Batman prequel Gotham, and we weren’t alone. The pilot pulled in an impressive 3.2 rating despite squaring off against the inexplicably popular Big Bang Theory (which got a 5.3, somehow). Now Fox has released a synopsis and two clips from next Monday’s episode, titled “Selina Kyle”.

Detectives Gordon and Bullock investigate a child trafficking ring preying on Gotham’s street kids, including Selina Kyle (Camren Bicondova). Meanwhile, Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) resurfaces in the countryside and begins to make his way back to GOTHAM, leaving victims in his wake.

The episode will also include recognizable guest stars like Carol Kane as Penguin’s mom, Frank Whaley, Lili Taylor, and Richard Kind. But what we really want to know is, will there be more of Sean Pertwee’s working class Alfred?



We’ll take all of that you’ve got, Gotham.

As for the clips, the one above shows why you should never tell Oswald Cobblepot (Robin Lord Taylor) he walks like a penguin. The clip below is Selina Kyle (Camren Bicondova) explaining how to survive a stay in juvie, and they pretty obviously telegraph that someone’s going to steal the locket with her mom’s picture, leading to a confrontation later in the episode. We’ll find out whether or not she goes for the eyes next Monday at 8/7c on FOX.

