‘Gotham’ Has A Potential Joker In Every Episode. Here’s One Of Them.

Bleeding Cool noticed something obvious in their review copy of the first episode of FOX’s Batman prequel TV show Gotham. They wondered if a comedian in the pilot — played by Jon Beavers of this embarrassing dance routine — might be The Joker. Not a bad guess, considering Joker started out as a failed stand-up comic in The Killing Joke.
Beavers is seen performing in a closed club while only clubowner Fish Mooney (Jada Pinkett Smith) and Oswald Cobblepot (Robin Lord Taylor) watch. Then Mooney has to attend to some business, maiming or murdering someone in front of the comedian, who reacts with this sad clown impression:
That he wasn’t amused by chaotic violence already answers whether or not he’s the Joker. But even without that, we already know it’s a red herring based on things showrunner Bruno Heller said back in May. He revealed the real Joker will be introduced in a later episode, but several possibilities will be introduced in episodes throughout the season. He wasn’t subtle about it when he said, “You do not want to miss an episode, because you may miss meeting The Joker for the first time.”
Now Bleeding Cool provides a few more specifics:
Every episode in the first season will introduce a character that might be a future Joker, each emphasizing aspects of the character’s iconography: a card sharp, a flower seller, a clown, or just a guy with a very big grin. All relatively unknown actors. All potentially a Joker.
Gotham airs Mondays at 8/7c this Fall on FOX. Expect to see a different potential Joker in every episode, followed by possibly no answers at season’s end — depending on ratings — then a Season Two reveal that the character most popular with focus groups was the Joker all along. What a boner!
I’m liking this series more and more. Hope they nail it!
Hell, even swerve it by having one of them showing up in the season 2 premiere (or the season 1 finale all over again), revealing himself as the new crown prince of crime, then BAM, some rando shows up with full facepaint and tie, shoots him point blank, then walks off laughing, not to be seen for a year or two.
Because eff it, we don’t need an origin story for him, OR to see him too much before Bats is around.
I like the concept, but they can’t reveal the Joker until the kid becomes Batman, because he doesn’t exist until he gets dropped into the acid fighting Batman.
You don’t know who the Joker is, do you?
Nope, but if they show him, then we know, don’t we. Ha HA!
They could always go the route of the first Michael Keaton Batman movie and have the Joker be Jack Napier and have him be the guy who killed Batman’s parents.
@Joe Klein … Please god no. Let’s have hints of someone who may be the joker someday, but at most lets only see him as Red Hood. And for the love of all that is holy, Joe Chill kills the Wayne’s.
I like the random force of chaos Joker, I really don’t want to know his background.
Joker is Batmans fault, he cant exist before him.
So the show is pointedly not about Bruce Wayne or Batman but Jim Gordon instead, and yet they’re going to go out of their way to remind viewers of Batman’s most well known enemy in every single episode? Doesn’t seem like the best strategy.
The more I hear about this show the less optimistic I get about it. This is supposed to be about Jim Gordon and Gotham City, right? Or is it just a bunch of cockteases for when a small child eventually becomes a superhero. And if Gordon and Bullock can handle characters like the Penguin, the Riddler, and now (apparently) the Joker when they’re in their prime, what exactly does Gotham need a Batman for?
Also, if Gordon knows all this villains exist and has been unable to stop them, how and why does he end up as Commissioner?
This is exactly why I’m currently avoiding it. I’m afraid it’ll be like Smallville, constantly teetering on superman/flight/the big stuff but never actually getting there.
Of course that said I did really enjoy Smallville, I just got irritated by the constant cockteasing.
*never actually getting there (until the very last moments)
wouldn’t it stand to reason that since this show is pretty much completely about how and why Gotham ends up needing Batman (the show is called Gotham, subtle hint) – and all the villains are cast younger, and it is pretty explicitely stated that the idea of the show is to the show the development and origins of these characters – that that would be the direction of the show?
every piece of press and every trailer says right there, find out HOW he became the penguin, find out HOW she became catwoman etc… i think its a pretty safe assumption that this won’t just be Batman stories without Batman…
complaining about the directly explained concept and plot of something like this is like watching Titanic and complaining that it took 2 hours for the boat to sink – because like, i already know the boat sinks, man – just show it already.
I think that’s why I am not excited about it. If you want to make it about Gordon and not batman that’s fine but stop introducing his villains. Each villain only reminds us of batman. So when they keep teasing us with them, which is all the promotion has been, it makes me think they have no faith in Gordon
Nice. I posted this idea on here months ago about multiple would-be Jokers.
Really growing weary of the, “Dont show the Joker’s origin.” rant. Also tired of the “I like that we don’t know where he came from.” LOAD OF BULLSH8T! You want an origin like an orphan wants a daddy!
News flash. He exists, he came from somewhere. He originated. I have no problem with them telling how he did those things. This Gotham will fail only because all the Nolan squeezzed dicks will be there drooling over it while at the same time they poo poo it.
Joker origin! BRING THAT SH8T ON SON!
We know Joker’s origin. He was a wannabe criminal mastermind named Red Hood. Batman dropped him in a vat of chemicals. Voila. What we don’t know is Red Hood’s origin.
Heller did the same thing on the mentalist with who would be red john, an dragged that for 6 seasons.
I was kind of hoping the Joker would be closer to Bruce Wayne’s age group. In the comics Joker has always seemed around the same age as Batman.
“That he wasn’t amused by chaotic violence already answers whether or not he’s the Joker.”
No it doesn’t. According to that backstory (which is really a pseudo-backstory because Moore has Joker admit he remembers things differently at different times, which is the interpretation Nolan went with in his movies) the Joker was just a normal guy when he was a stand-up comedian. A little down on his luck, and involved with some shady people, but not a psychopath by any means. It was the loss of his family, his betrayal, and the sight of his physical deformation that warped his mind and made him a violent psychopath.
Now I’m not sure if you noticed or not, but this comedian didn’t have white skin. Not yet, anyway. In any case, I’m with the peeps who think Joker’s backstory shouldn’t be given. Enigma is a central component of the character. He’s less interesting if given a definitive backstory.