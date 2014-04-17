Graham Yost Suggests A BRILLIANT ‘Game Of Thrones’ And ‘Justified’ Crossover For The Series Finale

In a long interview with Joanna Robinson over on Vanity Fair today, Justified creator Graham Yost addressed the criticism the fifth season of the show has received from Justified fans and admits that some of it is warranted, though he also defends the season by saying that it “had three of our best episodes ever and maybe three of our worst episodes ever. But it started strong and finished strong.” He also had some thoughts on the most recent episode of Game of Thrones and how that might play into the series finale of Justified.
In discussing this season and wrapping up next season, Yost admits that the lukewarm reception of season five has made them a little gun shy about approaching the final season.
Listen everyone works hard at their job and we’re no different. Then to have the mixed reaction is just disappointing. To be perfectly honest, it scares me a little more in terms of next year. But you can’t write scared. And just knowing the reality of all the shows that have wrapped up in the last ten years and the focus on the final, we’re going to disappoint a lot of people. But I also think we’re going to satisfy a bunch too. And the trick is to never really lose sight of our primary goal in this thing. Our mantra. Which is what would Elmore do? I think if we remember that, we’ll have a good season.
Yost also shared some thoughts on last week’s episode of Game of Thrones, which he loved.
So that’s the show my son and I watch together and we were literally cheering at the end of this week’s episode]. It was fantastic. I’m glad that guy is dead. He was great. Jack Gleeson. Oh my lord. What a great bad guy. That’s something that I got wrapped up in. You know, the Red Wedding, I’m still in shock. And it’s been almost a year. I’m still like, “Wait. Cat’s dead?” So I understand it too.
But here was my favorite part of the interview, which comes when Joanna Robinson offered a suggestion for the series finale:
So we’ll get into the job of finishing [Justified] well. Maybe we’ll just end with a Red Wedding and have everyone die. No! We’re not going to to do that.
You could. Just hire the National to cover “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive.”
Oh my god, yes, just a really slowed down version that’s barely above a monotone? Yes. Music to slit your wrists by. Thanks for letting me vent about this.
Yes, that! DO THAT. That would be AMAZING.
Check out the entire interview, with a few hints at what’s to come in the final season over on Vanity Fair.
Did he mention in the interview which three he thought were the best and which three he thought were the worst?
That’s what I want to know too!
So Yost hates the National?
“So it would be strange if we never saw Limehouse, Dickie Bennett, Judge Reardon, but most notably Constable Bob.”
Golden times are ahead for the final season.
I’ll say it, The National is awful.
I of course have impeccable taste in music and there are no possible grounds for disagreement here.
I thought the only part of this season that was somewhat divisive was Ava’s prison storyline.
True. I FFWD’ed thru some of her scenes… If she is not lookin hot, what’s the point?
Nah it was more than that. The Crowes were just weak compared to all the other villains on the show – the Crowders, Bennetts, Quarles, Theo Tonin, Nicky Augustine, Limehouse, all had a terrifying element to them, it was actually quite impressive how terrifying they were for a tv show. The Crowes were more like a standard tv villain, solid for a standard drama, but poor by Justified standards. I never found anything scary about them, they were more dysfunctional than anything else.
Plus as Vanity Fair correctly points out in the interview, the show suffered from the fathers and sons theme being pretty much absent the whole season. If you’re going to kill Arlo off and obviously Boyd’s dad has been dead since season 1, fine, but then shift the focus onto Raylan (and hell even Boyd) onto being fathers themselves. The whole season Raylan just ran away from his fatherhood duties, which I get is realistic, but to do it for a whole season was a bit much. It would have been way more interesting showing us him as a new father rather than an absentee one. Hopefully that happens next season.
The Ava prison storyline did suck, but at least it had a purpose I’ll agree had to be earned and showed the way it was and last the whole season. The way they did it was the only way it was believable to the audience that Ava would work with Raylan against Boyd (at least to start). I do think it will make things 10x more interesting if they have Ava become pregnant.
Part of what made season 4 so good was both Raylan and Boyd through the chase of Shelby, were really just trying to escape their past and obtain a future for their families beyond Harlan. Up to that point the show was strictly about Raylan and Boyd’s families’ history relating to the present. It was nice progress in the story to see them turn towards the future. I was hoping ithat would continue this season, but everything just seemed to stall especially for Raylan’s overall story and character.
I would love to see Limehouse again. Boyd finally figures out that Ava has been snitching to Raylan and tries to kill her. She gets away and runs to Limehouse for protection. Ava manages to get a message to Raylan and Raylan and Boyd converge on Noble’s .
I’m just glad Michael Rappaport is gone. Was the casting director high when he case MR as Darryl? MR’s attempt at a southern accent was, ‘ah say, ah say despicable’.
I hope I’m not the only one who doesn’t want a “final showdown” between Boyd and Raylan. That was covered in the pilot episode and, while things have changed and I can appreciate the symmetry, Boyd isn’t exactly the gunslinger type. There has to be something to that effect, sure, but it cannot be a straight draw down. This show has done a great job of flipping classic tropes in a more realistic and competent way. I hope they can find a satisfying ending that doesn’t just blindly pit these two against each other all season.
It all ends where the series started… Miami Florida. Ralan goes down there to see his daughter, Boyd shows up for revenge after being on the lam… it all adds up
Yeah, but that’d be like ending Beverly Hills Cop back in Detroit. This is Raylan’s show, but the second lead is Harlan County.
The Bennetts send their regards!
…he said four days after the article was posted.