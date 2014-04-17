Graham Yost Suggests A BRILLIANT ‘Game Of Thrones’ And ‘Justified’ Crossover For The Series Finale

In a long interview with Joanna Robinson over on Vanity Fair today, Justified creator Graham Yost addressed the criticism the fifth season of the show has received from Justified fans and admits that some of it is warranted, though he also defends the season by saying that it “had three of our best episodes ever and maybe three of our worst episodes ever. But it started strong and finished strong.” He also had some thoughts on the most recent episode of Game of Thrones and how that might play into the series finale of Justified.

In discussing this season and wrapping up next season, Yost admits that the lukewarm reception of season five has made them a little gun shy about approaching the final season.

Listen everyone works hard at their job and we’re no different. Then to have the mixed reaction is just disappointing. To be perfectly honest, it scares me a little more in terms of next year. But you can’t write scared. And just knowing the reality of all the shows that have wrapped up in the last ten years and the focus on the final, we’re going to disappoint a lot of people. But I also think we’re going to satisfy a bunch too. And the trick is to never really lose sight of our primary goal in this thing. Our mantra. Which is what would Elmore do? I think if we remember that, we’ll have a good season.

Yost also shared some thoughts on last week’s episode of Game of Thrones, which he loved.

So that’s the show my son and I watch together and we were literally cheering at the end of this week’s episode]. It was fantastic. I’m glad that guy is dead. He was great. Jack Gleeson. Oh my lord. What a great bad guy. That’s something that I got wrapped up in. You know, the Red Wedding, I’m still in shock. And it’s been almost a year. I’m still like, “Wait. Cat’s dead?” So I understand it too.

But here was my favorite part of the interview, which comes when Joanna Robinson offered a suggestion for the series finale:

So we’ll get into the job of finishing [Justified] well. Maybe we’ll just end with a Red Wedding and have everyone die. No! We’re not going to to do that. You could. Just hire the National to cover “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive.” Oh my god, yes, just a really slowed down version that’s barely above a monotone? Yes. Music to slit your wrists by. Thanks for letting me vent about this.

Yes, that! DO THAT. That would be AMAZING.

Check out the entire interview, with a few hints at what’s to come in the final season over on Vanity Fair.