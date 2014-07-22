The ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Took Over ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ And Shared Five Minutes From The Movie

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Dave Bautista were assembled on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night to promote Guardians of the Galaxy. We watched the videos and picked out our two favorites, although you can view the others here, here, and here. The only interesting part of those three videos is when Kimmel mentioned that neither Diesel nor Cooper had been inside a tree or a raccoon and Chris Pratt said, “I have“. There. We just saved you fifteen minutes.
In the clip above, Chris Pratt talks about ruining a $150,000 action scene because he kept making pew pew pew noises with his mouth while firing a laser gun. I don’t know. Maybe they should have used that take. I could totally see Peter Quill making pew pew pew noises while running around and shooting.
In this next clip, Pratt talks about the time he took Ambien then texted Dave Bautista to challenge him to a wrestling match nobody had to know about. We’ll have more about this on With Spandex later, I assume.
A five minute clip from Guardians of the Galaxy also aired on USA network earlier this week. It shows this bunch of A-holes plotting their escape from prison, and (more importantly) this happens:
You’re welcome.
If that wasn’t enough footage, here’s some more, via a video of director James Gunn talking about filming in IMAX as well as a video focused on Rocket and Groot.
Guardians of the Galaxy opens August 1st.
Via Jimmy Kimmel Live, CBM, First Showing, and The Playlist
I don’t know anything about this Quill dude since I’m not into comics, but I figure, if he’s played by Chris Pratt, then yes, he absolutely should be making “pew pew pew” noises while shooting his space-gun.
thirded
They’re lucky he didn’t refer to Zoe Saldana as Janet Snakehole, really.
Ugh… Something something, take my goddamn money already.
Yeah, that works
Is it too early to assume that this will be the most entertaining press tour ever?
For the love of all things holy please stop ruining this movie. I still want to see it but all this damn press is really trying to turn me off of it.
Is it too early to assume this movie will be the most entertaining movie ever?
“Chris and I were both amateur wrestlers…”
HEY DAVE – ONE OF YOU STILL IS AM I RIGHT GUYS
*golf clap* good work.
After the disappointment of Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, this is my last, best hope for a decent summer movie.
Snowpiercer!
I don’t understand wanting to watch as many previews and sneak peaks as you can about a movie. I want to be surprised and enjoy a movie when I watch it the first time. Honestly I get a little pissed when I watch movies and the best parts were in the trailer. Probably just me though.
I won’t watch the 5 minute clips or anything but i’ll certainly watch any and every interview the cast does.
Not just you at all, once I’ve decided I’m gonna watch something I watch 0 trailers or clips after that decision has been made – and if I get subjected to the trailer at the cinema I get irrationally angry about it.
Guess they probably skipped the part of the interview where they talked about Big Dave needing a lot of takes while being too gassed from walking around with three pounds of makeup on.
Movie looks great, btw.
I watched it on Kimmel last night, Chris Pratt’s entrance into the trivia contest was amazing. That dude is just the tops.
Also, the look on Mia’s face when they told her she was going to Disneyland was great.
Mr. Cooper didn’t look like he’s too thrilled to be sitting in the back row, there. Didn’t see the whole segment – Was he more involved?