The ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Took Over ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ And Shared Five Minutes From The Movie

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, and Dave Bautista were assembled on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night to promote Guardians of the Galaxy. We watched the videos and picked out our two favorites, although you can view the others here, here, and here. The only interesting part of those three videos is when Kimmel mentioned that neither Diesel nor Cooper had been inside a tree or a raccoon and Chris Pratt said, “I have“. There. We just saved you fifteen minutes.

In the clip above, Chris Pratt talks about ruining a $150,000 action scene because he kept making pew pew pew noises with his mouth while firing a laser gun. I don’t know. Maybe they should have used that take. I could totally see Peter Quill making pew pew pew noises while running around and shooting.

In this next clip, Pratt talks about the time he took Ambien then texted Dave Bautista to challenge him to a wrestling match nobody had to know about. We’ll have more about this on With Spandex later, I assume.

A five minute clip from Guardians of the Galaxy also aired on USA network earlier this week. It shows this bunch of A-holes plotting their escape from prison, and (more importantly) this happens:

You’re welcome.

If that wasn’t enough footage, here’s some more, via a video of director James Gunn talking about filming in IMAX as well as a video focused on Rocket and Groot.

Guardians of the Galaxy opens August 1st.

Via Jimmy Kimmel Live, CBM, First Showing, and The Playlist