Guess the Favorite 'Wire' Character of America's Former Presidents

03.01.12 6 years ago 30 Comments

President Obama recently appeared on Bill Simmons’s podcast, the B.S. Report (woah-hoh!), to discuss exactly what you’d expect to hear on a Bill Simmons podcast. Topics included “SportsCenter,” Linsanity, and the Boston Celtics. Though there was a shocking lack of Teen Wolf and “Beverly Hills 90210” references, Simmons and Obama did chat about one of the Sports Guy’s most-mentioned pop culture items: “The Wire.”

BS: Settle an office debate. Best “Wire” character of all time?

Obama: It’s got to be Omar, right? I mean, that guy is unbelievable, right?

BS: We might break this down as like a March Madness bracket, and I think he’s going to be the no. 1 seed. [Laughter.] Everyone is in on Omar, it seems like.

Obama: He’s got to be the no. 1 seed. I mean, what a combination. And that was one of the best shows of all time.

BS: Yes, I agree with you.

Obama: Yes, it was a great show. (Grantland)

This isn’t the first time the President has spoken of his appreciation for “The Wire” – back in 2008, Obama told the Las Vegas Sun that the show’s best character was…Omar. “He’s not my favorite person,” he said, “but he’s a fascinating character.” I guess the Grantland office doesn’t have Google? So, yeah, Obama <3 Omar, that’s been well established. But who do you think, say, FDR would pick? Let’s play: Match the President to His Preferred “Wire” Character. (Assume that every President is still alive, except for William Henry Harrison. He immediately died again.) I’ll get this started: Bill Clinton and Jimmy McNulty, because obviously.

