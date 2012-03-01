Guess the Favorite 'Wire' Character of America's Former Presidents

President Obama recently appeared on Bill Simmons’s podcast, the B.S. Report (woah-hoh!), to discuss exactly what you’d expect to hear on a Bill Simmons podcast. Topics included “SportsCenter,” Linsanity, and the Boston Celtics. Though there was a shocking lack of Teen Wolf and “Beverly Hills 90210” references, Simmons and Obama did chat about one of the Sports Guy’s most-mentioned pop culture items: “The Wire.”

BS: Settle an office debate. Best “Wire” character of all time?

Obama: It’s got to be Omar, right? I mean, that guy is unbelievable, right?

BS: We might break this down as like a March Madness bracket, and I think he’s going to be the no. 1 seed. [Laughter.] Everyone is in on Omar, it seems like.

Obama: He’s got to be the no. 1 seed. I mean, what a combination. And that was one of the best shows of all time.

BS: Yes, I agree with you.

Obama: Yes, it was a great show. (Grantland)