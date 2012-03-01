Guess the Favorite 'Wire' Character of America's Former Presidents

President Obama recently appeared on Bill Simmons’s podcast, the B.S. Report (woah-hoh!), to discuss exactly what you’d expect to hear on a Bill Simmons podcast. Topics included “SportsCenter,” Linsanity, and the Boston Celtics. Though there was a shocking lack of Teen Wolf and “Beverly Hills 90210” references, Simmons and Obama did chat about one of the Sports Guy’s most-mentioned pop culture items: “The Wire.”
BS: Settle an office debate. Best “Wire” character of all time?
Obama: It’s got to be Omar, right? I mean, that guy is unbelievable, right?
BS: We might break this down as like a March Madness bracket, and I think he’s going to be the no. 1 seed. [Laughter.] Everyone is in on Omar, it seems like.
Obama: He’s got to be the no. 1 seed. I mean, what a combination. And that was one of the best shows of all time.
BS: Yes, I agree with you.
Obama: Yes, it was a great show. (Grantland)
This isn’t the first time the President has spoken of his appreciation for “The Wire” – back in 2008, Obama told the Las Vegas Sun that the show’s best character was…Omar. “He’s not my favorite person,” he said, “but he’s a fascinating character.” I guess the Grantland office doesn’t have Google? So, yeah, Obama <3 Omar, that’s been well established. But who do you think, say, FDR would pick? Let’s play: Match the President to His Preferred “Wire” Character. (Assume that every President is still alive, except for William Henry Harrison. He immediately died again.) I’ll get this started: Bill Clinton and Jimmy McNulty, because obviously.
Obama commin 2012
Damn it, I like Omar too…still not voting for him.
STOP MAKING ME LIKE YOU OBAMA!
W Bush loves himself some Herc.
He would lose a surveillance camera, and then spend seemingly the next 17 years trying to track it down.
Tricky Dick be all like “sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeit.”
Thomas jefferson loves him some Kima Greggs even though she dosen’t think of him in that way.
Calvin Coolidge = Roland Prezbelewski
William Howard Taft = Jay Landsman
John F Kennedy = Jimmy McNulty
Andrew Jackson = Marlow Stanfield
Teddy Roosevelt = Chris Partlow
Jimmy Carter = Prez. Not a good first career, did well afterwards helping the less fortunate.
Reagan = Russell “Stringer” Bell. Business minded, didn’t take shit from anyone. Basically everything that defines America
Abe Lincoln loves The Bunk
JFK likes the cut of Clarence Royce’s jib.
McNulty / Bunk 2012?
Sheeeeeeeit.
George Bush and George W. Bush like Wee-Bey and Namond, respectively.
Winner
James Buchanan loves Rawls.
William Howard Taft loves Jay Landsman.
Not just cause they’re both fat guys though. Cause I love Jay Landsman.
And William Henry Harrison loved him some Wallace.
John Quincy Adams as Ziggy Sobotka – They’re only there because of who their father was.
Richard Nixon as Ervin Burrell – Both master politicians and know how to play the game but their shadiness catches up to both of them and they’re forced to resign.
Lyndon Johnson/George W. Bush as Avon Barksdale – The boss that pressed forward on a war that started to cost too much. Either that or Bush can be Bubbles because they both beat a chemical dependency.
JFK likes Orlando & Kima. They all enjoy the ladies and aren’t fans of Lincoln automobiles
Andrew Jackson is all about Brother Mouzone
Martin Van Buren likes Bunny Colvin
Abe Lincoln digs Daniels
HEY, OBAMA! STOP WATCHING RERUNS OF THE WIRE AND GET TA FIXIN OUR ECONOMY WIT SOCIALISM!!
/Derp
This thread is full of win, except no one’s taken the challenge of pairing up FDR with someone.
I’ll say Cedric Daniels. A solid leader, who inherited a shitpile but made the most of it, and brought down the evil motherfuckers on the other side. “Oh, Hitler? This shit? TO BE CONTINUED.”
Dick Cheney has to be Rawls, right?
Jesus Christ, that’s good.
“I guess the Grantland office doesn’t have Google?”
Simmons prides himself on NEVER doing any preparation…and not learning to pronounce names…and passing off Boston columns as a “national” columnist
Ronald Reagan = Stan Valchek
Jimmy Carter = Pryz
Bill Clinton = Kima (just because Hilary is Cheryl)
Andrew Jackson = Marlo Stanfield
I think Teddy Roosevelt would appreciate Snoop and her “…gun powder activated, 27 caliber, full auto, no kick back, nail throwin’ mayhem, man.”
Teddy Roosevelt = Sidnour. Doing all the work, getting that shit DONE while everyone goes on and on about JFK (Jimmy).
Also, Cheney appreciates how Prez is willing to risk wasting a friendly, if it means getting his shot off first!
Ford has got to be Mello. However that makes Bunny, by default, Nixon. But, sheeeeeit that may just work.