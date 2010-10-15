Guh. Trailer for ‘Sarah Palin’s Alaska’

Here’s the trailer for “Sarah Palin’s Alaska,” which will air — where else? — on TLC. By now you either like Sarah Palin or you don’t, so it’s pretty pointless for me to give my opinion on this trailer. I’m sure that if you like Palin, this looks like a beautiful, family-friendly nature documentary. And if, say, the mere sound of her voice makes you want to cave her skull in with a claw hammer, well, this probably isn’t the show for you.
Regardless of your opinion, however, there is one unalienable awesome truth in this video:
Oh man, I would empty my bank account to see Sarah Palin eaten by bears. Is there a PAC for that?
One thing is for sure from that screencap, she better pay the Bear Tax.
The show is scheduled for thirty minutes, but will only air for twelve.
Hey look, it’s Lisa Ann!
What? Erm…that’s what my friend says.
/Hides box of tissues
I don’t see Russia in that clip.
Matt, I have to ask and am not trying to start a fight: Why the Sarah Palin and family hate? This site tends to eschew partisan politics generally, but you love teeing off on the Palins. Did they shoot your dog thinking it was a Moose?
That cunt is no good.
This show needs more Bear Fight!
Well played, KP.
Tacos Gigante – Some things transcend party lines. Sarah Palin is one of them. Both Republicans and Democrats know that she is more retarded than her retarded baby.
yeatdog…you wouldn’t know a cunt if it bit ya. Go screw your rabid hound.
I saw the preview on TLC and immediately felt like turning the channel and never going back. WTF… of all the people you could follow and show the beauty of Alaska with, why her?!
I’d pay to watch her eaten by a bear too. Was kind of hoping they’d have some sort of animal attack mention in the preview, no luck.
Giving a show to one of the most incompetent woman politicians out there (can we say reading off your hand notes? ftw?) baffles me. Way to go TLC on showing the world strong, intelligent women… oh, wait.
Le Sigh and the author of this article: go to hell! why would you wish someones brutal death? your obviously liberal democrats. thats absolutley insane to say! and she is not a incompetent politician. she would do great for our country. have michelle obama try half the stuff sarah does on the show, michelle wouldnt make it!