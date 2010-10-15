Guh. Trailer for ‘Sarah Palin’s Alaska’

10.15.10 8 years ago 12 Comments

Here’s the trailer for “Sarah Palin’s Alaska,” which will air — where else? — on TLC. By now you either like Sarah Palin or you don’t, so it’s pretty pointless for me to give my opinion on this trailer. I’m sure that if you like Palin, this looks like a beautiful, family-friendly nature documentary. And if, say, the mere sound of her voice makes you want to cave her skull in with a claw hammer, well, this probably isn’t the show for you.

Regardless of your opinion, however, there is one unalienable awesome truth in this video:

Oh man, I would empty my bank account to see Sarah Palin eaten by bears. Is there a PAC for that?

