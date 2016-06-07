The Guillermo Del Toro-Produced Sci-Fi Series ‘Carnival Row’ Gets A Pilot Order From Amazon

06.07.16 2 years ago
Guillermo del Toro continues to be one of the busiest men in Hollywood as, in addition to everything else on his plate, he’s now producing a new series for Amazon with his Pacific Rim writing partner Travis Beacham. According to Deadline, Carnival Row is a neo-noir thriller “set in the future in a city called the Burgue, which looks a lot like 18th century London. It is inhabited by humans and other creatures, and a serial killer is on the loose.” Well, that certainly sounds solidly in Guillermo del Toro’s wheelhouse.

Carnival Row began life as A Killing on Carnival Row, a movie spec script Beacham wrote more than a decade ago that del Toro briefly considered directing. Back in early 2015 it was announced Carnival Row would instead be developed as a TV series, and now Amazon has ordered an actual pilot. Del Toro and Beacham will produce, while Star Trek: Deep Space Nine writer and The 4400 creator Rene Echeverria will act as showrunner. Travis Beacham allowed himself a moment of celebration on Twitter…

Monsters, serial killers and carnival freaks running around in a futuristic steampunk world — I could go for some of that. Let’s just hope Guillermo del Toro can find some time for Carnival Row between producing and directing The Shape of WaterThe Strain, Pacific Rim 2, a possible Hideo Kojima video game collaboration and probably half-a-dozen things we haven’t even heard of. I have a feeling Beacham and Echeverria may be mostly on their own for this one.

(Via Deadline)

