Gulf Coast Hit with Leno Performance

#Jay Leno
08.23.10 8 years ago 3 Comments

America’s Gulf Coast, ravaged first by Hurricane Katrina and then the horrific BP oil spill, was subject to another catastrophe this weekend: Jay Leno telling jokes.

More than 1,000 people watched Leno perform Saturday night at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi to raise money for the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Tickets were $40 to $150.

At the end of the show, Leno presented an oversized check for $90,336 to foundation president Rich Westfall. Leno chipped in some of his own money, topping off the evening’s fundraising total at about $100,000. [NPR]

Okay, okay: that was nice of him. I also heard that Leno promised the crowd he planned to punish BP by not filling up at their gas stations unless he was in one of his twenty most fuel-efficient cars. And then he burned down an orphanage. Still a rumor at this point, though.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jay Leno
TAGSCHEAPER JOKES THAN USUALJAY LENO

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP