Gulf Coast Hit with Leno Performance

America’s Gulf Coast, ravaged first by Hurricane Katrina and then the horrific BP oil spill, was subject to another catastrophe this weekend: Jay Leno telling jokes.

More than 1,000 people watched Leno perform Saturday night at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi to raise money for the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Tickets were $40 to $150. At the end of the show, Leno presented an oversized check for $90,336 to foundation president Rich Westfall. Leno chipped in some of his own money, topping off the evening’s fundraising total at about $100,000. [NPR]

Okay, okay: that was nice of him. I also heard that Leno promised the crowd he planned to punish BP by not filling up at their gas stations unless he was in one of his twenty most fuel-efficient cars. And then he burned down an orphanage. Still a rumor at this point, though.