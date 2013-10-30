Watch Guy Fieri Kick His Crying Hairdresser Out Of An SUV: ‘It Was Just Dudes Being Dudes’

Look, we’ve all been there. It’s Saturday night. It’s late. You’ve been drinking heavily, probably celebrating the burger cooking contest you just won with a Frankensteinian culinary creation. Things get rowdy. You and your bros maybe start “horsing around” a bit. Next thing you know you’re pulled over on the side of the road kicking your hairdresser out of the SUV while paps’ cameras roll. You know, just dudes being dudes.
Which is why the video below obtained by TMZ is no big deal, you guys. Sure, you see Guy Fieri’s hairdresser, Ariel Ramirez of the R.E.L. Salon in Santa Rosa, punching Guy repeatedly. In turn, Guy kicks him a time or two. You see Ariel screaming and crying hysterically, like a jilted lover, calling Guy a “f*cking dickhead” and a “f*cking as$hole” because hell hath no fury like a Latino hairdresser scorned, right?! Presumably, Gorilla, Kleetus, and Dirty P. were also in the ride, probably straight chillin’.
Again, you guys, this is just dudes being dudes.
Although you don’t see how the argument ends, we’re told Guy threw Ariel out of the SUV. Guy’s manager then jumped out and he took Ariel home by cab.
Sources close to Guy tell TMZ … They were coming from San Francisco International Airport, where they had just landed. We’re told they had all been drinking on the flight and used a car service to take them home.
As for how the argument happened … we’re told it was about nothing. One source said, “It was just dudes being dudes.” It escalated into a physical fight.
A rep for Guy tells TMZ, “A bunch of guys were messing around. Things got a little out of hand, but they’re all good now.”
SEE! Like I told you guys; just dudes being dudes. Nothing to see here. Move along.
I’d kick my hairdresser’s (wait, what? barber’s) ass if my hair looked like that.
He told him how he didn’t like how his tips were being frosted and that his sunglasses dont hang on as tightly due to his new hair cut. just bros
Probably started when Ariel (wasn’t that the Little Mermaid? For real?) told him that no one in their right mind would ever heat a mac ‘n cheese burger.
Now his tattoo artist and the dude from Smashmouth are Guy’s only true friends left.
As long as it wasn’t his forearm wristband wrangler, all’s good in Fieri Land….
I heard the forearm wristband wrangler is great with Donkey Sauce.
This is strange, because I’ve always heard he’s so nice.
I’m sorry but you DO NOT kick someone out of your car in that particular area of Flavortown.
Closet homosexual. The hairdresser didn’t want to be used anymore.
Im thinking this too
Hairdresser drew the line at “donkey sauce bukkake” in my opinion.
just dudes blowin dudes…
To be fair, if I was Guy Fieri I’d kick my hairdresser’s ass too. …What’s that? 10 people have already made this joke? Fair enough, proceed.
i’m gonna go ahead and pretend Guy was coming back from testifying in that trial and, thus, brought his hairdresser for his court appearance.
If I were that hairdresser, I’d have slapped Guy Fieri so hard his face would’ve spun back into his sunglasses.
“dudes being dudes”? Yeah, my dudes and I just went through this same shit last weekend. And the weekend before. And the previous Tuesday.
This is the greatest video I’ll see all week.
Can’t wait for someone to allegedly steal that SUV.
It’s always sad when Bros become dudes.
So is Guy the new Breaking Bad for Uproxx? Do we have to look forward to 10 posts a day of Guy Fieri news? When Guy Fieri is no longer relevant will we still get a trickling of posts that are light on content but are basically “Look Guy Fieri news click the links!”?
Yes, deal with it.
“Mr Fieri apparently lost his temper when the hairdresser offered to work on his hair, and ‘dial down the douche’.
Mr Fieri responded with ‘welcome to flavor town, fa*got!!’ and punched a fist covered in caked-on blue cheese dip and tequila batter crumbs into the hairdresser’s mouth. “
