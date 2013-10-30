Watch Guy Fieri Kick His Crying Hairdresser Out Of An SUV: ‘It Was Just Dudes Being Dudes’

Look, we’ve all been there. It’s Saturday night. It’s late. You’ve been drinking heavily, probably celebrating the burger cooking contest you just won with a Frankensteinian culinary creation. Things get rowdy. You and your bros maybe start “horsing around” a bit. Next thing you know you’re pulled over on the side of the road kicking your hairdresser out of the SUV while paps’ cameras roll. You know, just dudes being dudes.

Which is why the video below obtained by TMZ is no big deal, you guys. Sure, you see Guy Fieri’s hairdresser, Ariel Ramirez of the R.E.L. Salon in Santa Rosa, punching Guy repeatedly. In turn, Guy kicks him a time or two. You see Ariel screaming and crying hysterically, like a jilted lover, calling Guy a “f*cking dickhead” and a “f*cking as$hole” because hell hath no fury like a Latino hairdresser scorned, right?! Presumably, Gorilla, Kleetus, and Dirty P. were also in the ride, probably straight chillin’.

Again, you guys, this is just dudes being dudes.

Reports TMZ:

Although you don’t see how the argument ends, we’re told Guy threw Ariel out of the SUV. Guy’s manager then jumped out and he took Ariel home by cab. Sources close to Guy tell TMZ … They were coming from San Francisco International Airport, where they had just landed. We’re told they had all been drinking on the flight and used a car service to take them home. As for how the argument happened … we’re told it was about nothing. One source said, “It was just dudes being dudes.” It escalated into a physical fight. A rep for Guy tells TMZ, “A bunch of guys were messing around. Things got a little out of hand, but they’re all good now.”

SEE! Like I told you guys; just dudes being dudes. Nothing to see here. Move along.

(Via Gawker)