Guy Fieri’s Huge New Food Network Deal Makes Him The Richest Dude In Flavortown

Guy Fieri was the recent subject of a profile in the Hollywood Reporter, where the celebrity chef and all-around good guy called out Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos for not donating to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. (The karma is real, folks: Bezos was briefly the world’s second richest person last week. Poor guy.)

The piece also revealed that the Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives host, who has been with the Food Network since winning The Next Food Network Star in 2006, “signed a new deal” to stay with the network through at least 2024. The Reporter didn’t include a figure, but Forbes did and, well, let’s just say that Fieri’s great-grandkids will be able to afford an Olympic-size swimming pool full of Donkey Sauce for their great-grandkids.

Guy Fieri signed a fresh contract with the Food Network for his popular Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and Guy’s Grocery Games. It will pay the celebrity chef $80 million over three years, a $50 million raise from his prior agreement. The eight-figure deal makes the 53-year-old the top-paid chef on cable TV. Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives generated more than $230 million in 2020 ad revenue for the Food Network, according to data analytics firm Kantar.

Fieri said that he’s been “treated pretty well” by the Food Network. “I got a chance of a lifetime, and I think I played it good,” he added. Here’s to the one mayor whose term limit should never expire.

