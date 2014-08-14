H. Jon Benjamin Has A Kickstarter To Take Kenny Loggins Into The ‘Danger Zone’ At A Fan’s House In DC

Last month, a man named Erick Sanchez not only launched a very unrewarding Kickstarter campaign to raise $30,000 so he could host Kenny Loggins for an acoustic show in his own home, but he once again proved that people on the Internet will pay money for anything. Thanks to national attention from multiple stories on TMZ and even an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Sanchez hit his goal with nine days still remaining, and people are still donating to his “cause,” even though anything less than $20 gets you nothing but the satisfaction of knowing that you helped a guy host Kenny Loggins in his home.

All of that attention obviously also caught the eye of Loggins himself, who had his own Kickstarter campaign to fund a new album for him and the Blue Sky Riders that ended successfully today, and he not only reached out to Sanchez about the idea, but he also made a donation of his own. Now that the house show is happening, the party might be getting even bigger and better, because H. Jon Benjamin, the voice of Sterling Archer himself, started his own Kickstarter campaign to raise $15,000 so he can attend Sanchez’s private show, welcome the host and his guests to the DANGER ZONE, and also record the show so he can later stream it for people who pledge at least $15.

If Erick Sanchez can get Kenny Loggins to play his condo for $30,000, I am asking for half that to introduce him. I will fly to DC and make a two minute caustic introduction taking that entire condo with me straight to the Danger Zone. If Kenny Loggins can do it, so can I. Don’t let K-Log play this living room without being properly introduced. Let’s make this dream an even wetter dream! (Via Kickstarter)

Well, if this thing’s going to happen, then it should at least happen right. If Sterling Archer wants to come to your house and introduce Kenny Loggins in your living room, then by God (and even though Sanchez didn’t even mention Archer in the information for his Kickstarter campaign), you help Sterling Archer get that campaign funded.