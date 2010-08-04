Ha Ha, Tony Robbins Got Canceled

The bar for summer television is preposterously low, but even preposterously low was too high for self-help guru Tony Robbins. NBC has canceled Robbins’s “Breakthrough” after only two episodes.
Effective next week, NBC will air repeats of game show “Minute to Win It” in the Tuesday night slot instead of “Breakthrough with Tony Robbins.”
While critics gave Robbins’ show props for trying to help real people solve tough challenges, audiences didn’t show up, the most recent episode generating a 0.7 rating in the adult demo. [The Live Feed]
I’m not quite sure why this pleases me so much. Part of it is that I hate most reality television. Part of it is schadenfreude of seeing an NBC show fail. Part of it is that people who need self-help gurus to get their lives together are precisely the people who should be left to twist in the wind. But mostly, it’s just good to see a self-help guru fail. Hey jackass, get a real microphone and hold it with your hand like a normal person.
At least he’s still got his spot on “The Biggest Loser” waiting (weighting?) for him.
Seriously, dude. You are worth how much? Hire a fucking personal trainer. Oh, wait. That would be an admission that you couldn’t accomplish something yourself.
I’ve always thought that Robbins sort of looks like the son of JAWS from the James Bond movies.
Looks like Ted Danson’s been raiding Dr Jekyll’s medicine cabinet again.
The only way wearing that kind of microphone is acceptable is if you are singing while doing a dance routine that requires extensive arm movements.
Ooof, getting replaced by a Guy Fieri vehicle…that’s got to sting.
You are all a bunch of idiots. Ripping on someone who has dedicated his life to helping others…has turned around the lives of millions of people aroung the world. It is so easy to tear someone down from your lazy comfy chair hidden away in your office absolutely not contributing to anyone else in the world but continuing to bring more TRASH to the air (yeah, that is what we need more of). I dare anyone of you to look at yourself and ask yourself “what did I do to make a different in anyone else’s life today?”…that was positive. This world has been going to shit and frankly you would prefer it to continue going that way instead of positively contributing and supporting someone who is actually doing it. Really? You, like rest of mainstream society are what is wrong with this world. You are simply ignorant, selfish and live in a world of entitlement. Grow up.
But Robbins convinced a handicapped man to jump (well, fall) out of an airplane. Doesn’t that count for something? If Daniel Tosh had done that, he’d be a comedy legend.
It’s funny to watch comments from people that don’t have a clue what Tony Robbins is about. I took a successful business and tripled my income and productivity by using the techniques taught by Tony. Good luck to you all that try it on your own.
Tony Robbins does come across as cheesy but I think his intentions are good. Anyone who promises they can make your life better is going to receive skepticism–especially from average people which make up the majority of the population. The guy is wealthy from helping people so I have to at least give him credit for that. The failure of the show wasn’t Tony’s fault. The editing of the show was cheesy, the producers didn’t have him personally spend enough time with each couple and the people chosen for the show were volunteered by other people. People have to want to change themselves to create lasting change and the show was destined to fail because it took the “family intervention” approach. Tony owns an island in Fiji and I hope he enjoys the rest of his life there thanking God for all of the people who benefited from his life. Besides… NBC is a corrupt, blood-sucking company who was hoping to use someone doing good for something ultimately bad. Bring back Conan!! Bring back Conan!!
Tony Robins made me a millionaire while you assholes sit on your ass and dream about it watching minute to win it….losers
The people who like to see others fall are the lazy bastards of the world. And if Tony’s show didn’t do well, it’s because it hurts too much to be responsible for one’s life and they don’t want proof that we can all have a better life if we open our closed minds. Keep sitting there and criticizing cause you must enjoy being broke and lazy.
“Part of it is that people who need self-help gurus to get their lives together are precisely the people who should be left to twist in the wind. But mostly, it’s just good to see a self-help guru fail. Hey jackass, get a real microphone and hold it with your hand like a normal person.”
You, once again, have revealed your ignorance. Now shutup and realize that you suck. Tony Robbins is a major contribution to the world. What are you? Some dipshit in a closet with a computer? moron.
I personally think that Tony’s TV show didn’t succeed is because 2 reasons:
1- the average person does not comprehend the techniques that Tony is teaching.
2- in order for Tony to be effective in his approach the receiver has to be in a pick state and ready to learn, absorb and change witch create a break through. Unfortunately that is impossible to do when people are watching from home with millions of interruptions.
IF OPRAH WAS SMART SHE WOULD GIVE TONY (NOT ROSIE) A SHOW AFTER THIS! THE MAN IS BRILLIANT. THE ADVERTISING FOR THE SHOW WAS THE PROBLEM (PEOPLE THOUGHT IT WAS AN INFOMERCIAL). TONY IS THE REAL DEAL!!! HE IS WORTH EVERY HIS WEIGHT IN GOLD. ONCE IN A LIFETIME OPPORTUNITY
What is a self help guru?
Tony Robbins is a genius in human potential. You understand Tony Robbins like anyone else who doesn’t learn Tony Robbins understands Tony Robbins. What we’re really talking about is the human nervous system. It’s the functions of patterning in your mind and it’s developing the awareness to be deliberate in both the conditioning of your mind, and the results you experience in your life. Thanks for your opinion! And Bo in CT, GREAT COMMENT! It’s the truth!