Ha Ha, Tony Robbins Got Canceled

The bar for summer television is preposterously low, but even preposterously low was too high for self-help guru Tony Robbins. NBC has canceled Robbins’s “Breakthrough” after only two episodes.

Effective next week, NBC will air repeats of game show “Minute to Win It” in the Tuesday night slot instead of “Breakthrough with Tony Robbins.” While critics gave Robbins’ show props for trying to help real people solve tough challenges, audiences didn’t show up, the most recent episode generating a 0.7 rating in the adult demo. [The Live Feed]

I’m not quite sure why this pleases me so much. Part of it is that I hate most reality television. Part of it is schadenfreude of seeing an NBC show fail. Part of it is that people who need self-help gurus to get their lives together are precisely the people who should be left to twist in the wind. But mostly, it’s just good to see a self-help guru fail. Hey jackass, get a real microphone and hold it with your hand like a normal person.