Ha Ha, Tony Robbins Got Canceled

#Reality TV
08.04.10 8 years ago 21 Comments

The bar for summer television is preposterously low, but even preposterously low was too high for self-help guru Tony Robbins. NBC has canceled Robbins’s “Breakthrough” after only two episodes.

Effective next week, NBC will air repeats of game show “Minute to Win It” in the Tuesday night slot instead of “Breakthrough with Tony Robbins.”

While critics gave Robbins’ show props for trying to help real people solve tough challenges, audiences didn’t show up, the most recent episode generating a 0.7 rating in the adult demo. [The Live Feed]

I’m not quite sure why this pleases me so much. Part of it is that I hate most reality television. Part of it is schadenfreude of seeing an NBC show fail. Part of it is that people who need self-help gurus to get their lives together are precisely the people who should be left to twist in the wind. But mostly, it’s just good to see a self-help guru fail. Hey jackass, get a real microphone and hold it with your hand like a normal person.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Reality TV
TAGSBREAKTHROUGHNBCReality TVTONY ROBBINS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP