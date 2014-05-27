HAL 9000 Turns Into A Burger-Loving Spy When Voiced By H. Jon Benjamin

For awhile last spring, H. Jon Benjamin was the voice of Diet Coke. I laughed every time I heard the commercial, not because it was particularly funny, but because it felt like Benjamin was playing a joke on BIG SODA. They could have hired anyone for the gig, but they went with this weirdo who speaks for soccer coaches, burger chefs, sexual deviant spies, and cans of vegetables everywhere, because?

The point I’m trying to make is, H. Jon Benjamin should voice everything. Dogs, the Bop-It guy, the New York City subway “be aware of the closing doors” jerk, etc. So the folks at Late Night Basement had the right idea when they asked Benjamin to overdub one of HAL’s scenes in 2001: A Space Odyssey. “Just what do you think you’re doing, Lana? Lana…? Lana…? LAAANNNNNAAAAAA.”