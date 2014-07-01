Halle Berry Makes A Space Baby In The Latest ‘Extant’ Clip

The Steven Spielberg-produced, Extant debuts on CBS tomorrow and we have a juicy clip featuring Halle Berry having an, uh, interesting space encounter for you.
For those who haven’t been keeping up, Extant stars Halle Berry as an astronaut who returns from a solo space mission pregnant. How does one become pregnant on a solo space mission? Well, it involves a hunky alien, glowing E.T. fingers, and it ends in tears. See for yourself below (sorry about the big, clunky EW video player)…
Woof, those anti-gravity effects aren’t so great. Just keep telling yourself Extant is going to be okay…it’s okay, it’s okay, it’s okay.
It premieres July 9, not tomorrow.
Damn, that looks stupid.
I’ll probably watch anyway.
I didn’t watch the clip, but this is how the show should go
Halle Berry: I’m back from space and I’m pregnant
Every Dude She Works With: So you won’t give me the time of day, but you’ll fuck some space alien you just met? You were up there for three days. Jesus you’re a slut! GODDAMMIT!!! Now I have to go to HR. My life is so hard.
I have to admit when I read the title “Halle Berry makes a space baby”, I expected something different than what the video showed.
This is called skillful headline writing.
That alien has got game….
…or she’s just tryna git pipe….