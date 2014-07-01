Halle Berry Makes A Space Baby In The Latest ‘Extant’ Clip

The Steven Spielberg-produced, Extant debuts on CBS tomorrow and we have a juicy clip featuring Halle Berry having an, uh, interesting space encounter for you.

For those who haven’t been keeping up, Extant stars Halle Berry as an astronaut who returns from a solo space mission pregnant. How does one become pregnant on a solo space mission? Well, it involves a hunky alien, glowing E.T. fingers, and it ends in tears. See for yourself below (sorry about the big, clunky EW video player)…

Woof, those anti-gravity effects aren’t so great. Just keep telling yourself Extant is going to be okay…it’s okay, it’s okay, it’s okay.

