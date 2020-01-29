An Old ‘Breaking Bad’ Friend Returns For The ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 5 Trailer

We have known for a couple of weeks that Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) would be returning to the Breaking Bad universe in the fifth season of Better Call Saul, but the trailer for season offers the first glimpse of the character. Hank, who — spoilers, etc. — is eventually killed by Nazi Jack in Breaking Bad, returns here in his capacity as a Special Agent in the DEA, where I assume he’ll be put on the trail of Nacho and Lalo Salamanca, who makes a mighty fine taco.

“I was absolutely thrilled to revisit my old friend Hank Schrader. It was particularly fun to play the early Hank with swagger. Getting time on set again with my Breaking Bad family was a cherry on top. I hope the fans enjoy it as much as I did,” Dean Norris told the AMC blog.

The trailer for the penultimate season of the series also gives us a new look at Jimmy McGill, who has gone full-blown Saul Goodman, and the season is expected to cover how Kim Wexler reacts to Jimmy’s transformation. Mike Ehrmentraut’s work with Gus Fring will put him on a collision course with Nacho and Lalo, who are expected to be rivals in the fifth season, with Hector Salamanca sidelined after his Nacho-induced stroke. The trailer also offers a nice warning to anyone — young or old — who decides to try and sneak up on Mike.

Better Call Saul returns on February 23rd.