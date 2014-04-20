‘Hannibal’ Recap: Broken Friendships, Broken Men, And The Blood That Flows From Both

Hannibal launches a new arc this week, and seemingly it’s one where everything is back to normal: Will’s consulting for the FBI, Hannibal is free of suspicion, and nasty deaths are commonplace. But the episode quickly reveals what’s happening is anything but the status quo; a new game is afoot.
This episode opens with Will and Jack ice-fishing, and having a meaningful conversation about how you get a sated predator to take the bait. And then they take the fish to Hannibal’s, in an attempt to mend fences. Well, that’s the supposed intent, anyway; the subtext is something far different, of course.
The episode is anchored by a powerhouse performance by Jeremy Davies as Peter, a gentle, broken man who genuinely cannot process what’s happening around him. The bizarre, gory opening of the episode turns out to be a head-fake; Peter is trying to make up for the crimes of someone else, but just doesn’t have the capabilities to do anything effective. Davies is heart-wrenching here, especially when a person he’s supposed to trust hits him in the worst spot emotionally towards the end of the episode.
This is contrasted with Hannibal’s new patient, Margot Verger, introduced with a suggested but painfully brutal scene that makes you hate her brother without even seeing him. Played by Katharine Isabelle (who you might remember from the cult horror classic Ginger Snaps), she’s in Hannibal’s sphere of influence… and apparently Mason’s problems come from Margot snapping. It also offers up one line from what’s a surprisingly quotable episode, with Hannibal commenting that “Doing bad things to bad people feels good.” Much like Hannibal’s observations on religion, it’s a remark that tells us much about the character.
Similarly, Will forces Lecter to drop all pretense, and tellingly takes murder off the table by saying “I’m not going to kill you, Dr. Lecter, not now that I find you interesting.” More telling is that for the first time, Hannibal is genuinely taken off-guard by Will. He genuinely doesn’t know what’s going to happen next.
Interestingly, this episode’s theme is whether or not vengeance is a substitute for justice: Will, Margo and Peter are all victims. More to the point, they’re victimized by people who they tried to fight back against, in their own ways, and failed, only to see their victimizers walk away, even applauded, and keep the power they have. So what happens next? Do they kill their victimizers… or try again for justice?
It’s a great start to the arc, and as we swing into the final five episodes, we can’t wait to see where it’s going.
Some more thoughts:
- Margot’s introduction, which can only be called a rape scene, has some disturbing parallels with this episode’s abstract sex scene between Hannibal and Alana.
- Speaking of which, approaching a character like Mason Verger, who is an unmitigated monster, through his victimized sister is a fascinating choice, especially since the show makes you hate the guy without even seeing him.
- Vincenzo Natali, probably best known for movies like Cube and Splice, is an interesting choice of director and truthfully it feels like it takes him about ten minutes of the episode to get warmed up. But he does a great job with the finale, even referencing Sam Fuller, of all directors.
- Aaron Abrams rarely gets much to do on the show, but his heartfelt apology to Will is both a nice touch and a hint that Will may have more allies than he thinks.
- Some fun trivia: The episode’s title “Su-Zakana” is, in Japanese cooking, a vinegar dish meant to cleanse the pallet.
chrysalis + throat stuffing = buffalo bill
They’re definitely riffing on a theme, somewhat.
@Dan Seitz , it’s part of this entire series shtick, riffin on the entire cannon. I’m diggin it.
Also Hannibal is seen petting a lamb.
What characters can and cannot be used by this series?
I mean will season 4 be about Timothy Olyphant as Clarence Starling?
They have to be more oblique. Maybe Charlie Sterling (Archer) who had a family that kept goats that kept him up at night. Or cows at the slaughterhouse…
LOVED Ginger Snaps, so it was awesome to see her a part of this show. Also, Dreamy McPsychodude was nicely creepy in the interview scene. You’re spot on that Davies killed it this episode. I rank him just under Amanda Plummer and just above Lance in terms of killers of the week appearances.
Can’t wait for the full Verger storyline to bloom. I wonder if it will play a big part of Jack and Will luring Hannibal in.
Also: “Is your social worker in that horse?” is a line I didn’t know I always wanted to hear.
This whole wordpress thing is irritating. That should be OSZ for the comment, not Mephausto. Boo hiss.
YOUR SECRET IDENTITY HAS BEEN REVEALED.
And, yeah, this was a highly quotable episode. I do like Dreamy McPsycho as a character because it subtly reinforces the episode’s theme: No matter what crappy things happen to him, you don’t care, because he has it coming. That it lingers on the cost of performing these acts is a much more bittersweet touch.
My anonymous identity has been doxxed to a different and less-used anonymous identity! THANKS OBAMA!
How much of Will looking to shoot Dreamy was sincere, and how much was furthering the lure of Hannibal? It seemed like Will was too eager, in a way, and playing a bit to Hannibal’s expectations.
I also loved Hannibal’s total nonchalance about both the dead horse and Dreamy emerging out of it. Awesome dark humor. That goes for the autopsy scene, too.
Also, I forgot to mention, Dreamy McPsycho is played by Chris Diamantopoulos, a name that I knew but I couldn’t quite place.
We all know him better as, no bullshit, MICKEY MOUSE.
I think I’ve seen Diamantopoulos in a few places, but the only one I can remember is the most recent season of Episodes, where he did a good job of playing an ill-conceived character with major psychological issues.
He also played Moe in that Three Stooges movie a couple of years ago. Experience hitting people in the head with hammers.
oh damn that’s the gaffer or video guy from the last season of the The Office
I didn’t notice at first, but good point… and I doubt that’s an accident.
Wait, how was Margot’s introduction a rape scene?
Think about how she got slammed onto that table and what we can and can’t see.
Okay I’m gonna have to rewatch…
I saw this as a blended scene between Margot being drugged and raped and Hannibal and Alana Bloom in bed. It could even be perceived as Hannibal imagining Margot being raped while him and Alana are together.
I thought I had watched this whole episode, but I have no memory of this rape scene. Guess I must’ve missed something after all. I assumed we were going to find out what Margot’s brother did to her at some later date.
The internet RE: the picture above: MAAAAAAAAKE OOUUUUUUUUUT!
That “UNGH!” you heard was Tumblr having an orgasm.
pretty much
One of the best shows on network TV. Don’t know why more people aren’t talking about this.
I could really imagine the wheels turning for Hannibal when that guy climbed out of the horse. “Wow, I’ve never thought to sew someone up inside a horse before. Hmm, am I disgusted or inspired?”
I think he appreciated the symbolism. Keep in mind he just went through something somewhat similar.
Also, damn but the GIF squad was quick on this one:[lecterings.tumblr.com]
FTW
Myself, I would have gone with “I’m sorry, I can’t hear you. You’re a bit horse.”
“What I SAID was that I usually do rebirth therapy using whores, but I suppose this will do.”
Who had the crazier hair: Jeremy Davies on “Justifed” or Jeremy Davies on ‘Hannibal’? Which discovery was more disturbing: Finding the woman’s corpse in the horse, the bird in her chest cavity or the live social worker in the horse? I’m a big fan of horror movies – but I have to admit this show has an incredible ability to make me squirm. Not to mention the fact that I can’t eat during an episode.
Social worker coming out of the horse was…memorable. I still don’t think it’s as terrifying/revolting as Amanda Plummer lobotomizing a man on the table as he whimpers, but still.
@Dan Seitz: The scene where that victim tears his stitches – to escape the human color wheel was very, very difficult to watch.
Although my all-time most disturbing kill was when Tobias transformed his victim into a human cello. That really, really bothered me for some reason. I’m getting goosebumps just thinking about it.
The victim from the ‘Amanda Plummer’ episode you referenced, sitting on the exam table eyeless – while the two FBI characters are talking about him like he’s already dead is a close second in my own personal “Hannibal Creepiness Sweepstakes”.
The love scene between Alana and Hannibal was so abstract. For a moment I felt as if I was watching a short film or installation at MoMA. That love scene, the painting of “Leda & The Swan”, the gruesome murders – I’m amazed by what they get away with every week. I’m sure NBC in their infinite wisdom will get rid of it, then Netflix or Amazon will pick it up. They get should get on with it already.
Re: NBC taking its leave. I’m still not sure that’s going to happen: The show has fewer overall viewers, but it has the same rating with 18-49s as “Blue Bloods” and that show gets nearly three times the viewership overall. So basically NBC can promise advertisers that their message will be seen almost entirely by their target demo.
And if the DVR and online numbers are good, NBC would look even more foolish by dropping the show. Especially when you consider they don’t front the entire cost of production.
@HakimDropsTheBall: Since when has that ever stopped them?
@Dan Seitz: I hope you’re right. However if it moves – I wouldn’t mind if it went to Netflix. I could get into binge watching “Hannibal” like “House of Cards” over the course of a week.
Part of me really wants the show to end up on Netflix, where you can guarantee it’ll get to finish it’s story, but I also think it’s a show that benefits from having time to digest each episode over the week. Binge watching a whole season might be too much nightmare fuel for one sitting!
Stuffing a live bird inside a dead human inside a dead horse. There’s something I would never have imagined in my life. That opening, all-white shot was some kinda beautiful.
Birducken
A Hor-um-row?
or Hor-Hu-ird
Hormanling?
(The bird, according to Fuller’s twitter, was a starling. Ain’t that cute?)
What comes across in this episode besides an amazing performance by Dickie Bennett and one of the most memorable lines in the series, “Is your social worker inside that horse?”, is how Hannibal is letting the overall situation play out.
He knows that Will knows he is the Chesapeake Ripper (and worse), and yet he still feels some kind of affection for Will. Had him over for dinner, taken him back for therapy sessions, working with him on cases. Hannibal would have killed anyone else in the same situation (Gideon, Beverly Katz, etc). It is apparent he is still interested in Will, I don’t know if it’s more arrogance or curiosity on his part.
Well, he says as much in the end of the episode, with that monologue about the chrysalis and what Will is turning into.
They really should have given him a different haircut if they wanted me to believe he didn’t get kicked by a horse in Harlan
I like to think Hannibal was mad at Peter for stealing his food schtick.
THAT’S NOT HOW YOU MAKE A TURDUCKEN, PETER.
This show is beautiful. The colors, the way it’s shot, the set design, all of it is just so well done. I trully do not understand how more people are not watching this.
Word on the street, Michael Pitt will be showing up soon. So I’m thinking he may be Mason. Regardless who he plays, I hope he sticks around for a bit. He’s so pretty and talented.
He is, in fact, Mason. Supposedly, we’ll be seeing more of him come May 2nd.
Also, yes, it’s just one of the most beautiful shows on television. The choice of directors probably helps: They’ve got a stable of directors that are really the envy of TV. John Dahl, Guillermo Navarro, David Slade, Peter Medak, Michael Rymer… all guys who have delivered beloved cult horror or psychological thriller movies. Bryan Fuller must be a hell of a lot of fun to work with.
I want an episode directed by Cary Fukunaga