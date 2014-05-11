‘Hannibal’ Recap: Games Within Games Within Games

This episode of Hannibal is all about the endgame. We know that Hannibal and Jack have a confrontation in Hannibal’s kitchen, and the show is beginning to reveal how that comes together. And it also shows that, yes, there are, somehow, monsters worse than Hannibal.
First of all, the entire plotline of Margot’s pregnancy comes to a brutal, horrific end courtesy of Mason Verger, who not only gives Margot a forcible abortion but also a forcible hysterectomy. We don’t see the act itself, but it’s arguably one of the most monstrous and soulless acts we’ve seen perpetrated on another human being in this entire series.
Michael Pitt really delivers in this episode, creating possibly the most thoroughly vile human being on television. Mason isn’t just a monster, he’s a spoiled brat, and part of the fun of this episode is seeing just how much his callousness and rudeness rubs Hannibal the wrong way. Hannibal is a lot of things, many of them terrible, but as the show has firmly established, a lack of manners is one of the few ways to get under his skin.
Meanwhile, Freddie Lounds supposedly has her ticket punched in hideous style, lit on fire and shoved down a parking lot ramp. Supposedly, this is a gesture by Will to show good faith to Hannibal, and in truth, Hannibal and Will are getting closer as friends. Which is followed up by Hannibal supposedly disinterring Freddie’s remains and making a Shiva figure out of them… or possibly Hannibal checking up on Will.
Alana, meanwhile, is beginning to twig that something is very wrong. This isn’t helped by Will acting as guilty as possible, or, for that matter, Will handing Alana a gun and telling her to learn how to use it. Alana finally confronts Jack… who takes her into a conference room with the very much living Freddie.
Finally, Will visits the Verger estate and dangles Mason over his pig pit… before telling him that the master manipulator here is the good doctor Hannibal Lecter. Somehow, we doubt Mason isn’t going to try and use that information to his advantage.
Some more thoughts:
- The Margot scene is probably the most uncomfortable and disturbing thing this show has aired, but the scene where Mason traumatizes a little kid for giggles is probably a close second. “Have a chocolate!”
- It’s kind of awesome how the show has spent two seasons setting up the metaphor of pigs and livestock to pay it off with Mason.
- Abagail comes up again in this episode… any bets that she’s in Hannibal’s basement, and possibly still alive?
- The show is setting up a confrontation between Hannibal and Mason, but I would lay down money Margot gets to Mason first…and that Mason goes into the pig pit.
- Similarly, if Jack makes it out of season two alive, it’ll be because Alana shoots Hannibal or at least runs him off.
I can’t believe you didn’t mention the Ortolan Bunting meal at the start, I thought it was just something Roger made up in American Dad! Such a good episode, Michael Pitt might be a dick, but he’s a talented dick (who drinks the tears of children!). I’m hoping Abigail is alive too, I’m guessing that whatever Beverly found in hannibal’s basement was either her body or her cage…
hmmmmm, teacups that put themselves back together, eh? i like it.
I keep flip-flopping on Chilton being alive/dead, I’m currently thinking he’s alive as well. I also think that Mason Verger will end up crippled and disfigured rather than dead, I’d imagine they’ll want to keep him in the chamber for the ‘Hannibal’ season, and what he does to Margo leaves her in the same position her book character is in.
I think the season ends with Mason, disfigured and unable to do anything, entirely at Margot’s mercy. That’s kind of where they’re heading.
@Jean-Claude Van Shazam : the teacup has only one “ear” ;)
[37.media.tumblr.com]
@Michael Valentine Smith….. You sonofabitch that is awesome!! It’s little things like this that make me love the show more.
Abigail AND Chilton can’t both be alive. My guess is that Chilton is, Abby is not.
a) Chilton is still alive.
b) Mason is the first person I’ve seen on the show to actually rattle Hannibal, even more than the orderly that hung/crucified him. That whole laying down then leaving the coat on the couch thing almost made Hannibal cry.
c) Jack is as cool as the other side of the pillow.
d) I think Jack is going to bleed out.
e) Will took Masons Sicilian bodyguard out on the run. Do not fuck with Will Graham.
f) They shove the whole bird down their throats, kinda like Buffalo Bill shoves the moth down the throats of his victims. Will’s dream state “becoming” sees him emerge from a chrysalis, again in reference to the moths. This show is not subtle when riffing on the canon.
Rattled, no. Pissed? Oh my yes. In fact I’d imagine Mason’s actions after this episode pretty much secure his fate. It’s really just a question of how and to what degree Hannibal is involved.
Also, if that Sicilian guy isn’t dumped into the pig pit by the end of the season, I’ll be surprised.
You say pissed. I still say rattled, it’s as if for the first time Hannibal didn’t understand someones motivation. Watch the scene again.
Hannibal’s side-eyed at the crumpled up coat was a thing of beauty.
Reminded me a bit the way he looked at the heavy guy from Balls of Fury in season one. Kind of regarded him like a dog peeing on his very stylish rug. He even directed Mason to sit. (Good boy)
Mason Verger literally drinking childrens’ tears was a little over-the-top for me, but I got a huge kick out of Michael Pitt channeling Heath Ledger’s Joker. Also, Abigail’s definitely still kicking around somewhere. Hannibal’s pause before answering Will’s question about why he killed her and then responding with a vague “What happened to her was unavoidable” sealed it for me.
Pitt is going over the top, but it makes sense. Mason is basically Joffrey if Joffrey had to barely hide what a little bastard he was.
Re: The Joker. I was wondering if that was just me. When Will is dangling Verger over the edge of the pit and he started cackling, it reminded me of Batman and the Joker at the end of The Dark Knight. Verger really didn’t seem to care whether he lived or died.
@Verbal Kunt See, Seth Gabel’s arc on Arrow reminded me of Joker-lite, but like it was more half-assed and unresearched than “lite.”. Pitt’s take on Mason Verger seems more like it’s all-in, but just filtered through a guy who still has to maintain a respectable public persona, and I kind of love it. Even his intonation is Ledger-ish. Delightfully unhinged, I like to call it.
Despite the rumors of Pitt being an ass, this role is some good rehab for him. He needs to be showy since he’s “new” to this world. Mason doesn’t play subtle games and speak in riddles. I think it’s a great direction to the role. Like @Dan Seitz says he’s Joffrey without Tywin and Cersei to try and hide what kind of monster he is. He does whatever he wants and can because of their father’s will.
It also lets me think that another actor could play Joker. JGL was my pick to play Joker if they were to use him in the Dark Knight sequel, but it’s good to see another talent play that sadistic.
It actually angers me how great of an actor Michael Pitt is because by all reports he’s a huge asshole.
But what if his acting skills only seem good because he’s always playing assholes and it’s just him playing himself?
He was said to be a huge dick during the filming of Boardwalk as well, but he comes off so incredibly in his roles, that maybe they just put him with him.
Find the old posts on this site with links to stories. Basically he was late to everything and he would butcher his lines so badly that they would film him without any other actors on set so he could concentrate and then cut him in the scene in post.
um he wasn’t a dick he was strung out on heroin the whole time and constantly flaked out.
Mason will probably kill Margot, which will finally put Hannibal over the edge and make him concoct a special punishment for Mason. Hannibal is going to manipulate Verger, partially by giving him mind altering drugs. He’s already completely insane so the drugs will have an even crazier effect. Then enter the pigs, and face eating.
Mason would never kill Margot. He’s a torturer. He likes having her completely in his power.
Of course, he’s also incapable of understanding that eventually, Margot’s going to stop giving a crap about the money (or find a loophole) and decide Mason needs to go. That’s why I’m thinking it’s Margot who punches his ticket; it’s the kind of gleeful reversal this show loves.
Honestly, I’ve been waiting for Abigail to pop back up since the end of last season. I would be genuinely surprised if she’s really dead.
What Mason did to Margot was one of the most horrible things I’ve ever seen on TV, and they didn’t even have to show anything graphic. Can’t wait for karma to hit that guy.
it was pretty creepy, but what the Proletheans did to Helena on Orphan Black this week was equally fucked up
@Patty Boots: I hadn’t considered the possibility that Abigail is still alive. I’d assumed that Hannibal had done her in. Why do you think she’s still alive?
@warrenbishop we never saw a body, Hannibal said “what happened to her had to happen,” not “she had to die” and there’s something in Hannibal’s basement.
It would make sense, now that we’ve had two references to Hannibal’s sister, if Hannibal couldn’t bring himself to actually kill Abigail, but he wasn’t above cutting her ear off and keeping her locked up for however long.
@Warren- It would circle back nicely to the dream-fishing scene where Will tells Abigail that you bait your hook and name it after someone you cherish… Will names his bait “Abigail”, it would create some elegant symmetry if Hannibal baited Will with the ACTUAL Abigail.
I’m 50/50 on abigail being alive, Hannibal is definitely talking round what happened to her, but the thing is that he’s not actually confessed anything to Will yet so it could just be him playing a game as well. Something has to happen to make Jack want to beat Hannibal to death, and I think it’ll involve Abigail (alive or dead).
I’m with you on an alive Abigail. Hannibal keeps bringing her up and it seems a little too thumb-in-the-eye if he doesn’t have a big reveal coming. It’d be like if you sat down for dinner and he just said “hey, remember that your mom’s dead? I was just thinking about that. Anyway, enjoy!”
But if she is back, my money is on Hannibal shaping her into a killer rather than keeping her prisoner, and Will will have to deal with an Abigail that is all the things he’s trying to fight against.
This series seems to have a very sexual/erotic element, to a degree I don’t remember in previous movies or the books. For example the ortolan bunting scene with Hannibal and Will. It kept switching between close-ups of them putting the birds in their mouths. It seemed very sexual – or was that just my perverted imagination?
dude
Nope, definitely substituting the act of eating for the act of boning.
Get it? “Bones and all? Bones and all.”
@Michael Valentine Smith: Haha. Rewatch that meal. The camera-work, the close-ups,it’s almost structured like a sex scene.
dude. no shit. the entire series is a homoerotic “courtship” between will and hannibal. not the least of which being expressed last week during will’s coupling with Margot, in between the fade out and fade ins, you see Will fucking Hannibal, and vice verca. lol. c’mon man.
It’s also all about the forbidden to an almost outrageous degree. They’re eating an endangered songbird, drowned in a rare type of brandy that’s pretty hard to get, and they’re supposed to be eaten whole while hiding the act from the eyes of God. The only way it could get more deliberately taboo and decadent is if they followed it up with a little aviosodomy.
Hannibal’s line about how he doesn’t hide from god was perfect as well, he really is the devil! The Hannibal stag also seems to get creepier each week.
The episode w the sex scene, it ended w a nice subtle Will/Hannibal face splice, like from Face/Off. This show is so artistic and intellectual, it’s insane that it’s not one of the most talked about shows.
FWIW, Armagnac isn’t particularly hard to get, it’s just a specific type. Most decent liquor stores carry at least 1 brand of it.
In a testament to the writing and Pitt’s performance (although sometimes it flirts with being over the top), after he has Margot’s child killed and a hysterectomy performed on her – in my mind – he became more loathsome than Hannibal. Creating a character more evil than Hannibal is no small feat.
Indeed. Hannibal enjoys killing and manipulating, but even though some of his manipulations (specifically of Will) could be considered psychological torture, he doesn’t really seem come off as a sadist. Mason, on the other hand, is definitively sadistic, to the Joffreyth degree. To his credit, though, he does seem less cowardly than Joff, considering how he reacted to Will nearly killing him.
Mason does not believe his actions will have ANY consequences. Why would he? They never have.
On the other hand, Hannibal led Mason to the knowledge that Margot was pregnant or trying to get pregnant. He orchestrated the horror for all involved.
*Orson Welles clapping gif*
Pitt has been fantastic in a way that has me less sad about the lack of Chilton and no more Izzard. That pre-op scene was the scariest doctors in scrubs scene since Pee Wee’s Big Adventure.
Something in Hannibal smelling the gun scent on Alana said to me that Hannibal just got fully hooked on Will’s lure. I think she’s a big piece on the chessboard.
Damn wordpress, changing my username AGAIN. I WILL FEED YOU TO THE PIGS.
I felt that it was almost too obvious that Mason already knew that Margo was pregnant, even if it had only been a couple of weeks. But the forced surgery was not what I was expecting, I thought he was going to rape her again & impregnate her with his own heir.
Mason had no clue. Hannibal clued him into the fact that despite being a lesbian that Margo is driven enough to get pregnant so she could kill Mason and her child be the heir to the company. So he arranged an auto accident, found out she was pregnant, aborted it and removed her uterus and ovaries to prevent any future chances. Just an all around monster to his sister and put in play by the devil himself because he gets bored when not around Will Graham. So he does things just to see what happens
Seriously. “You can have this martini made from the tears shed from a child being emotionally abused, or this one made with the tears of a woman suffering rape by surgery, or you can eat a chunk of another human being.”
“… Tell me more about that last one.”
Is everyone in Hannibal’s life a foodie? Nobody ever questions what the hell they’re eating. Even after the seed being planted that Hannibal is a cannibal, why do people keep eating with him? As for Michael Pitt’s character, I really don’t see him as being worse than a psychological manipulator with a taste for flesh. Mason is pretty much on par with Hannibal as far as being a monster goes, it’s just that he’s so over the top and out about it, while Hannibal has a more reserved, calculating nature.
Will and Jack dine with him to keep up appearances so as to lure him in. Alana enjoys his penis. Not sure who else eats with him that would suspect he’s a cannibal.
I can understand that, I just don’t see how there aren’t any other means of keeping Hannibal’s interest. As for unsuspecting eaters, Hannibal makes some odd ass food. Yet nobody is like, “Um…what is this?” It’s like a room full of Anthony Bourdains instead, or a table full. When Will was in the hospital and Hannibal brings him chicken soup. It’s classic, but the friggin’ soup had a chicken foot clearly sticking out of it. lol
To be fair, Hannibal often explains the meal (to some degree) to his guests. Even if he sometimes lies about the meat.
Greg Proops + Hitler = Mason Verger.
WOW, NICE!