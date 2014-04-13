‘Hannibal’ Recap: The Chesapeake Ripper Captured

This week’s Hannibal delivered quite a few plot twists and turns. Including one that will rile up the fanbase considerably, and serves as an announcement that this series will stand apart from the books.
The episode opens with the fallout of last week’s out-of-nowhere revelation that Miriam Lass was still alive. That’s combined with Will being released from the Baltimore State Hospital for the Criminally Insane to create this episode’s theme, namely moving on after an injustice. There’s one scene in particular, where Will and Miriam talk about being the victims of the Ripper, that highlights how neither of them have really escaped.
Miriam, of course, can’t remember anything, otherwise the show would end. She just remembers a light, and being manipulated… and Wound Man, the drawing that rather vividly runs through this episode.
Will is understandably bitter over all his friends abandoning him and siding with Hannibal, and that’s a key thread through this episode as he puts his life, such as it is, back together. He also nearly destroys it, as he breaks into Hannibal’s home and holds him at gunpoint before walking away. It’s a superbly acted scene, but you kind of wish it wasn’t there… because Will just has no reason not to pull the trigger. Tellingly, this happens after Will finds out Alana has fallen into a relationship with Hannibal, a knife Hannibal is probably going to twist a few times.
Meanwhile, the net tightens and it’s revealed that the Chesapeake Ripper, according to the evidence and history, is none other than…
Dr. Frederick Chilton. This is put together in a vividly gory frame job, courtesy of Hannibal, as Chilton discovers the plan was never to kill him, but to pin all the Ripper crimes on him. And it’s tied off in a neat little bow as Miriam puts a bullet through Chilton’s skull.
It’s a darkly witty episode, because the writing team is playing with thriller tropes. The basic structure and payoff of a crappy third-act “psychological thriller” is all here: The victim that barely survives, the recovered memories, the false accusation of a man who the evidence would seem to frame, and the final twist of our hero realizing who the clever killer really is just in the nick of time before his surviving victim takes brutal, swift justice.
It shows just how brilliantly manipulative Hannibal is: It’s telling how at one point, it’s mentioned that Hannibal’s killings are theater. The story he constructs is so primal, so satisfying, that everyone will be happy. Even, seemingly, Will Graham… who at the end of the episode, returns as a patient of Hannibal’s.
Of course, nothing is as it seems, and we all know Hannibal and Jack are headed towards a fistfight. The question is, of course, how that comes together.
Some more thoughts:
- Well, I guess we know that they’re not really going to stick to the plot of The Silence of The Lambs for a season, huh?
- Raul Esparza will be seriously missed, and it’s nice the show sent him off with a showcase episode. If he isn’t in the cast of a new drama series next season, it’ll be a surprise.
- It’s always surprising how gory this show can be for broadcast, and the FBI “arrangement” left in Chilton’s minimalist apartment is pretty gross.
- What do you call a guy with no arms and no legs in your guest room? Abel Gideon, in this case. We’ll miss Izzard performance, but holy crap, what a disturbing way to go.
What’d you think? Weigh in in the comments.
Another superb episode. I’ll genuinely miss Chilton as his cocksure way about himself was the highlight of a few episodes. I’m curious if Jack and Will will use Chilton’s death as a way to get closer to Hannibal now that the “Ripper” has finally been caught.
And as always NBC, don’t you dare cancel this show.
I’m curious about how Will and Jack will end up eating in Hannibal’s home again, per the preview. I think you’re right that they’ll sort of go along with the circumstances he’s given them, and stay close. So curious.
This show. So amazing.
I’m pumped. As soon as Jack and Will mentioned ‘bait’ in the preview for next week’s episode, I automatically thought “Mason Verger!” I’ll definitely miss Chilton, but now I’m wondering if Barney will show up. They could reimagine his character and put him in more of a position of authority.
I don’t think Chilton’s dead.
I don’t think he is either.
You really don’t get more definitive than a bullet going out the back of your neck.
@Dan Seitz Don’t forget that Hannibal seems to follow justified’s rule on death, which is that unless you see a head destroyed in an unrepairable fashion or a doctor, accompanied by a notary and the presence of a judge declares death at a specific time, that dude ain’t dead.
Basically the walking dead’s original rule
I would LOVE to see Chilton wheelchair bound, with a bell for communication, Uncle Hector Salamanca style. We need to get Bryan Fuller and Vince Gilligan in touch, stat
I would like to point out, thought that chilton’s death doesn’t rule out “silence” if Fuller get’s his way, he will adapt “Silence’ evenually.
He has said in interviews that he has a seven season plan:
Seasons 1-3: Original prequel stories
Season 4: Red Dragon/Manhunter
5: Silence of Lambs
6: Hannibal, the book/ terrible movie
7: An original story to wrap everything
This is contingent on a few things, namely that they get the rights to the Clarice character from MGM, which probably won’t happen. So more than likely will graham will be some sort of a stand-in for her. Or possibly Miriam Lass??
Also, “Hannibal” also has to not get cancelled. Even though it’s an incredibly low-rated show, it has a good chance of survival because of it’s really bizarre funding. It’s a show that is bank-rolled by a chinese production group, a german production group (don’t remember either of the names) and of all the various foreign presales. And people abroad apparently love this show. Much more than we Americans do. NBC technically does chip in money, but it’s barely anything, just a few percent.
B. Fuller has said in interviews that if NBC ever decides not to order another season, he already has suitors lined up in other networks who want it. So, it honestly has a good chance of survival.
great review/recap by the way
Thanks! Yeah, Hannibal pulls same-day ratings comparable to cable hits, so it’s hard to imagine this show not finding a home.
If NBC cancels it, and really, if it’s cheap they’ve got no reason.
@Dan Seitz
Exactly. It may not pull in big ratings but it’s basically a cable show so it’s ratings are definitely comparable to an average cable show. NBC’s isn’t showing this for current profits, it’s doing it for syndication money down the road.
Plus it’s so cheap that it doesn’t need a lot of money to pay the bills.
RIP Chilton, you snarky, well dressed asshole.
I hate that they had to kill such a great character, especially after they just killed Beverly. But you can’t exactly have a show about a serial killer without offing some folks.
Speaking of which, I love that this show has them figuring out Hannibal so quickly. You know most broadcast dramas would’ve drawn that out for as long as possible. But I’ll definitely miss Hannibal’s fancy suits once they catch him.
I’m not saying they won’t kill off chilton, but i wouldn’t be surprised if they try to stretch it out a little before he dies. So far the dude has survived kidneys and intestines ripped out of him in a ditry abandoned observatory… He’s like a cockroach that just won’t die. It would seem pretty silly for them to try make him survive but i’d love to see them try.
I totally agree, my biggest fear in the first season was that going two full seasons without anyone suspecting Hannibal would make the rest of the cast look massively incompetent, I’m stoked that it’s evolved into a chess game between Hannibal and Will/Jack. Genuinely interested to see how Mason Verger figures into it, and also what it’s going to take to make Alana see the truth…
I wonder how the scope of the show will change when Hannibal is finally caught. No more super sexy suits or cooking scenes for one.
I suspect that season three will be Hannibal in disguise as Will and Jack try to track him down. I also suspect that if we get to the “Red Dragon” season and Fuller doesn’t decide to just do his own thing that Hannibal won’t be in lock-up for long.
@LastTexansFans
Unless they do something along the lines of Will’s “mind palace.” Instead of a river, Hannibal’s palace would be a kitchen. I also think this show could do something with Hannibal being artistic, and his drawings.
Love this show. I think part of what helps keep it interesting for me is that they veer so far from the source material. I don’t even consider things like what happens to chiton until it actually happens. Nice to see we’re going to get a nice heads up game of cat and mouse now that both are out and both pretty much know about the other.
Such a good episode, the Chilton scene starting with him discovering Gideon, to seeing Hannibal in the plastic suit, to coming to and realising what had happened was just stellar. I’d love it if Chilton wasn’t actually dead but can’t see it somehow. I agree that the only bum note was the scene in Hannibals kitchen, it seemed like putting Will and Hannibal together for the sake of it.
Somebody pointed out to me that Will would go back to jail and Hannibal would die an “innocent” man. Which kinda makes sense.
I do love that Hannibal flinched, though. Will’s under his skin.
@Dan Seitz
Would Hannibal really die an innocent man with his reputation in tact? After all, it only took beverly katz a few minutes in tv land to find a series of latch? If Will ever decides to actually murder Hannibal, eventually someone would go through his house and find everything.
So far, no person in the show has really tried that hard to investigate Hannibal, which is why it’s been so easy for him to manipulate his own investigations. Just like how in Breaking Bad, Hank never learned the truth about Walt in seasons 1-4 because he never wanted to go down that road of thinking- the state of mind Alanna and Jack are in now. Point simply is, Hannibal’s success so far is not so much to his ability to hide his secret life, but to his ability to hide in plain sight and maintain a reputation of trustworthiness and friendship.
Maybe I’m a sucker but I’m not one hundred percent sure Chilton is dead.
I really liked the subtle way Will was physically mimicking Hannibal at the very end with his hair actually “kempt” and the cleaner pressed clothes. The attention to visual details is simply staggering.
Also, the clever way Miriam in the opening being treated echoes Chilton going into prison at the end.
Also, because it’s just not a recap without an awesome fan link, of course there’s a Twitter account for the Ravenstag in Will’s hallucinations: [twitter.com]
Turns out Hannibal is a show about the ineptitude of the smartest people at the FBI, after a season and a half, the “go along with it, cause the visuals are cool” thing has run it’s course. Everyone in the FBI is purposefully developmentally disabled which makes for tiring storytelling, if everyone is retarded there’s no gravitas, only keystone cops.
It’s only obvious to us because we have all the pieces. Don’t forget: Will said Hannibal was eating people: The FBI found no evidence he was actually eating people. Will said that the Chesapeake Ripper would hide evidence to misdirect people away from him; the FBI stumbled on what seemed to be an obvious clue that didn’t line up with the evidence.
Also remember how deeply Hannibal has wormed his way into their psyches. He’s Alana’s lover. He saved Jack’s wife. As far as they know, he saved Will from himself. The entire point is that we know and they don’t. If you don’t like it, hey, different strokes and all that. But at least take a breath and admire the brushstrokes.
How ’bout that Lass freakout? That was some powerful acting, there. Didn’t love this episode, though. Had a kind of deus ex machina thing going on, especially in the aforementioned freakout. Although, now that I think about it, I probably just missed something that would explain why Lass thought it was Chilton and didn’t think it was Hannibal. Did I?
At the risk of being branded as a heretic: I think that Mads Mikkelsen’s interpretation of Lecter is more interesting than Hopkins’. This version of Hannibal Lecter is at once more complex and much more frightening than the movie versions. Less controversial, Hugh Dancy’s portrayal Will Graham is definitely better than Ed Norton’s and arguably as good as Petersen’s in “Manhunter”. Different but just as good.
(I also don’t think Chilton’s dead)
I’ve never been a fan of Anthony Hopkins’ Hannibal, so I’m in full agreement about Mikkelsen. He’s a far more interesting, frightening, version of the character.
Been a while since I’ve seen Manhunter though, so it’ll be interesting to see if it holds up better than Silence of the Lambs did when I watched it again.
A nice episode. Like how Hannibal set up Chilton starting years ago, and that also being a part of why Abel Gideon had to die. He almost upset Hannibal’s grand plan.
Chilton’s death means this series is playing fast and loose with the source material. Making it increasingly likely Jack Crawford doesn’t survive the season finale.
As mentioned above, Will didn’t just shoot Hannibal in his kitchen because it would have looked like an innocent man had been killed by an crazy dude just out of the asylum. Will wants Hannibal to answer for his crimes.
The end of the episode shows how desperate Will is getting. He willingly goes back to Hannibal to continue his therapy, because that is the only way to get at him. He’s playing on Hannibal’s curiosity. Hannibal has taken almost all of Will’s allies away; Alana, Chilton, Beverly. Even Jack is not that reliable yet. Can’t wait to see how Will approaches this situation.
Will’s pretty good at this chess game, though: Don’t forget, he’s gotten the closest to killing Hannibal anyone has ever gotten. Twice.
Good episode; good recap. Multiple “holy shit!” moments this time around, especially when Chilton walks into the Gideon butcher shop that sprung up in his place.
I’m very curious if Lass is going to stick around or pop up more and how they’ll coax her out of her programming by Hannibal, or if she’s going to be arrested, go catatonic, and we’ll never hear from her again.
Also, nothing in that episode gave me as many thrills as Will getting back into therapy. That is some exciting stuff.
If you read Fuller’s recap on AV Club he alludes to Chilton possibly not being dead. As much as I loved Chilton on this show I can’t decide if that would be too cheesy or not…While I get the appeal of Hannibal, or rather Mads Mikkelsen, they are quickly making me kinda hate Alana. Also, with Beverly dead, Bedelia in the wind, and Miriam probably officially broken, they are close to having no meaningful female characters–so using Alana as a sex/jealousy pawn is a bit uncool.
Bedelia is totally coming back. In fact I’ll bet she shows up within a few episodes.
Chilton is totally not dead. Will and Jack have decided it’s time to start gaming Hannibal, and are lying to lull him into a false sense of security.
I really hope it becomes a running gag of Chilton taking horrible injuries every season, and surviving.
Or, here’s something: Chilton lives, goes into physical therapy, and makes a recovery. In the process, he develops that tic where he smiles at the end of each sentence. (That’s something that Thomas Harris wrote into that character that I’ve yet to see in Raul.) I don’t think he’s dead. Badly wounded for the moment, perhaps, but not dead.