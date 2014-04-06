‘Hannibal’ Recap: The Net Tightens As Hannibal Pioneers Food Horror

This week’s episode of Hannibal was its usual, elegant self. But it was crammed full near to bursting with plot twists, great acting, and creepy visuals. And it’s finished with a plot twist that you won’t see coming; for that reason, we’ll be avoiding spoilers in the article.
This episode is all about the fallout of Will’s attempt, last episode, to take Hannibal down. Hannibal decides to kill two birds with one stone, and hits Will right where it’s going to hurt. But the method he chooses is a little surprising, one of many unexpected ones.
He’s also up to quite a bit of shenanigans this episode. Apparently, around this time in the season, Hannibal will throw a dinner party. And if you thought last year’s feast was gross and blackly humorous, this season they take it up to eleven. At this point, you can only call it food horror: The loving attention paid to the food is cleverly balanced by Jack Hawkinson’s slightly grayish color palette and our knowledge of what all this meat actually is.
But that’s not all Hannibal is up to. Abel Gideon is also in this episode, and Eddie Izzard is spectacular. We do learn something about Hannibal, during what may be his final confrontation with Gideon, and Izzard underplays possibly the most disgusting thing this show has ever aired.
Hannibal is still managing and directing Jack, though. Oddly, part of that continues to involve freeing Will: This episode features what amounts to a pile of evidence that Will was never the Chesapeake Ripper. But it also sends Jack to a rural barn in Virginia, when Jack uncovers how Hannibal keeps his meat fresh… and comes across quite literally the last person you’d expect to find at the bottom of a well.
There’s nothing like this show on the air, and this episode just reinforced that. Every time you expect it to zig, it zags, and leaves you desperate for next week’s episode.
Some more thoughts:
- Hannibal is either pretty deft with Jack’s takeout container, or he’s got a lot of meat to cook.
- I’d love to hear what the art department said when they got the script and saw what they’d have to build with the “tree man.”
- The editing of this show is always a standout, but this episode in particular made good use of digital effects and transitions. Going straight from Alana Bloom cutting ties with Will emotionally to a scene symbolizing Will’s emotional breakdown is both breathtaking and wrenching.
- If you need an argument for how good the cast is, look no further in how heavily they can weigh even simple statements with meaning. There are stock lines in this show with real meaning.
Seen the episode? Want to talk about the twist? Go to it.
I have to admit that this episode did make me wonder what my legs taste like. I walk a lot(at least 10km per day) so my legs are quite fit. I wonder if this would translate into how they taste
Well, the more connective tissue the tougher the me-WHY AM I EVEN SAYING THIS?!
What else are we going to talk about on a Hannibal article?
I’m curious if Chilton was listening when Will tipped off Jack about the dinner party or knew from their previous conversation in person that Jack was looking into the party food and tipped off Hannibal ahead of time. Chilton does seem to be playing both sides.
Also, “my compliments to the chef” was just thrillingly awful. Amazing delivery by Eddie.
Eddie Izzard was fantastic as a whole on this episode.
The look on his face, swallowing that, was just stunning. And disgusting. Dear God.
Man, I can’t imagine what the director said, but if it was something like “Act like you’re being forced to eat your own leg”, Eddie Izzard nailed it. That combination of resignation and disgust was just perfect
I wasn’t sure if he’d go through with it, but man that was awesome.
I’m not entirely sure he kept it down.
It wasn’t really a dinner party though, was it? It was more of a cocktail party. Every time we’ve seen Hannibal serviing up his delicacies, it’s been a much more intimate affair where he can watch all of the people blissfully unaware of what they’re eating.
I don’t think you need to worry about spoilers Dan. The only people who read these great recaps are super fans of the show. That being said, do you think Jack’s discovery was a slip up of Hannibal’s, or his plan? He seemed pretty satisfied when finishing his symphony.
I think it was intentional. Where it will manipulate Jack into going, I have no idea. I’m very curious.
Hannibal doesn’t seem to be the type to make mistakes. I just thought the person Jack found would be very easily able to identify Hannibal as the Ripper.
True, but there was something Fuller said in his latest talk with the AV Club about her having done the ending of the Hannibal book and been totally brainwashed by him through drugs and whatnot. So I’m curious to how she’ll be in the next episode.
People tend to DVR the show, so I try to respect that. :-)
She’s spent at least a year in that hole. She has no arm. Hannibal has been able to mess with her for a loooooong time. Considering what he did to Will, this is going to severely derail Jack.
I didn’t feel it was intentional – based on the beginning of the season, we know things are coming to an eventual head. That said, I can’t see how she’ll be much use in terms of information. As Dan mentioned in the comment above, she’s been in that hole a LONG time.
At the risk of being an ass, who was that little girl at the end?
At first I thought it seemed like a slip up, but they’ve spent too much of the season noting how meticulous the Ripper is in leaving just the right clue. Letting Jack find Lass could be Hannibal playing his ultimate red herring.
On Hannibal slipping: a year is a whole lot of time to keep someone alive, in a hole, post-op, with a (daily?) drive to Virginia to boot. My money is Hannibal keeping her alive in his basement, and the sight of miriam being what shocked Beverly so much before she met her end.
And let me support the preventive spoiler treatment, but even if somebody DVR’s, chances are they aren’t clicking on the recap without watching first. Either way, good write-up, and HOLY SHIT is this the most exciting show on TV.
Ohhhhhhh! That’s who that was. I was a bit confused. Man, I can’t wait to see next week’s episode now.
I think he was smiling because he finished his song, just banged Alana, and knew there would be no traces of human meat in the food Jack took home. But there was the bark so I have no idea. That’s what makes this show so good.
Also: the census taker line was *fantastic*, as was Dr. Chilton throughout this episode. He was superb in every scene he played.
This was a wonderful episode because it did something that is so rare in television: it accelerated the plot. I guess they’re thinking with them always being on the bubble why hold anything back?
Yes! Loved the census taker line!!
Speaking of census takers. I’ve been reading the books by Thomas Harris and last night I read the part in Silence where Hannibal says a census taker tried to quantify him once, so he ate his liver with some faber beans and a nice amarone (?). The line in the movie was a good choice to go with cianti (?).
I always thought Chilton was kind of overrated by Hannibal fans, but he was absolutely amazing this episode. I thought the picture of Hannibal at the nightstand overlooking Blook was the best visual in several episodes.
He absolutely nails the creepiness/arrogance/petulant nature of the Chilton in the books.
That cane really takes his performance to the next level. It’s the perfect prop.
What I marvel about with this show is that it feels like the entire series has already been written and shot and they will just release the episodes over the next 6 or 7 seasons. Everything about the show seems so well thought out and presented. The fact Hannibal is not a huge hit for NBC is a shame (to the point it’s likely to be cancelled).
It reminds me of the show “Kings” that also came on NBC years ago. It only lasted a season but it too felt extremely well done and deserved more viewership than it got.
Well, it’s a horror show on a Friday night. Normally, I’d agree but NBC has been willing to give cult shows more of a chance.
Also, a cheap cult show with a strong fanbase? There’s a cable network willing to pick it up. Amazon or Netflix might also buy a season or two just because, well, it’s got that hardcore fanbase.
As long as we get the full 6 or 7 seasons, I won’t care about where it airs. I will say that network television is bereft of quality storytelling, so if it does leave the network landscape it’s going to be hard to justify the network model anymore (well, more so than it already is).
If we don’t get the full seven seasons. I just hope Hannibal gets to the point where Hannibal finally gets caught. I think that will be season 3.
I think he’ll be caught at the end of this season. You’ll close on a shot of him being walked to his cell that mirrors Will being “caught” at the end of last season.
Actually, Bryan Fuller has said season three is the manhunt for Hannibal. So season two ends with Hannibal escaping.
That cut of leg looked delicious though. I wish they posted (non-human) recipes.
If there’s not a Tumblr dedicated to recreating the food, I will be stunned.
I am a vegetarian and I walk away from almost every episode hungry. What he does with that meat is an art.
The food stylist for Hannibal has a blog on all her work for every piece of food on the show. It’s a fantastic look behind the scenes.
[janicepoonart.blogspot.com]
@Lonucky Thank you for that link!
I was cooking with oxtail this weekend and it was a little Hannibal-esque. The pork osso bucco cuts in the meat case were more so.
H/T to the Reddit sub for Hannibal – it’s a great community with ongoing convos about anything you could think of. These Uproxx recaps are good to have, but the sub is immediate gratification.
[www.reddit.com]
That and just Hawkinson’s color palette making the meat look just wrong enough, visually. I bet if you just supercut together all the food scenes and didn’t tell somebody what it was, they’d still twig something was off.
Chilton was the shit in this episode – he has gone from an annoying, hated character in season 1 to snarky hero of season 2.
[giant.gfycat.com]
I like to think the next episode will feature a pissed off VP Meyer wondering where her chief of staff has been.
-“I don’t have a hand”
-“Excuses are like assholes…and Jonah’s an excuse.”
Well, the show is set in the Baltimore/DC area. Maybe VP Meyer could insist Hannibal cater an event.
Chilton’s face when Hannibal winked at him. “Ohshitohshitohshitohshit….”
Chilton doesn’t have anything good to eat, though.
Watching Eddie Izzard watch Mads Mikkelsen crack the clay around his prepared leg was some of the best acting I’ve ever seen.
this show goes six seasons and a movie
I can’t deny that I am intrigued at having a Mads Mikkelsen Hannibal Lecter movie.
Hannibal sliced the prosciutto too thick for the prosciutto rose topped melon.
Dan, I just want to say thanks for doing a recap on this show. It’s one of TV’s finest, and it’s nice to see it get some Uproxx love.
It’s just nuts how this show keeps raising it’s game every week. I feel simultaneously fucked with and cherished every week. Stunning television. If NBC cancels it I will pay for it myself. (My dad is hideously rich)
Heh, I don’t think it’ll get that far.
I wonder if the Gideon-for-Gideon meal was at all an homage to Krendler getting good brain.
The show’s been throwing all the little bits of the books at us lately, so it seems likely.
As much as I want to think NBC might renew the show, the fact that Hulu only allows replays on the computer, makes me feel that they’re trying to kill it and feed it to our crushed dreams.
I’m loving the Japanese music this season as well.
That’s actually due to a rights issue: Amazon has the exclusive rights to stream the first season in Prime, and the show’s primary funding source is Gaumont, a French production company that’s not exactly a fan of Hulu.
I think that Hannibal wants to be discovered because it would allow him to match wits against Will.
Notice that Hannibal is carefully shearing away Will’s support system, though. He’s seduced Alana and pushed her to cut ties with Will. Jack thinks Will was wrong about Hannibal. Beverly is dead. Chilton is being carefully discredited. Will is probably going free by, like, episode eight. About the only dick move Hannibal hasn’t pulled is adopting out Will’s dogs and I guarantee you that’s going to happen in the next few episodes.
I think he’s ultimately trying to wittle the opposition down to just him and Will.
Another sumptuous episode.
Now, what exactly was Gideon’s play regarding antagonizing his escort? I thought it was part of an escape attempt. Guess not.
The hospitals that convicted mass murderers – broken back or not – are treated in; no doors or security? Might want to rethink that. My suspension of disbelief is being stretched with the ease that Hannibal can execute his plans. He’s playing in God mode.
I was also wondering what the sex was like with Hannibal and Alana. TV gives us this sanitized, blissful fantasy of two adults behaving elegantly and yet… what if she queefed or Hannibal licked her asshole; came in her hair. Not in this universe I guess.