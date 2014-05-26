‘Hannibal’ Season Finale Recap: A Trap Backfires

You can pretty much sum up Hannibal‘s season finale in two words: HOLY CRAP! But I’m paid to be slightly more in-depth than that, so here’s a look at the finale.
We can sum up the plot pretty simply: Hannibal stabs EVERYBODY. Well, OK, so there’s the surprise of Abagail still being alive, and she shoves Alana out a window. But by the end of the episode, Jack’s had his throat cut, Abagail has had her throat cut, and Will’s been stabbed in the abdomen.
To be fair, they all have strong odds of surviving. As Hannibal leaves the life he’s built, the authorities are pulling up, presumably with trauma teams. Considering this show’s love of both bumping off characters in a shocking manner and having them survive in an equally shocking manner, basically we’re not putting any money on anybody being dead until we see a grave stone. As has been pointed out in the comments, Laurence Fishburne has another TV series coming, but that doesn’t mean Jack can’t show up occasionally.
Hannibal suffers too, ironically enough, but emotionally. It turns out Will’s desire for justice broke his heart, and by the time the episode is over, everything he carefully built has burned to the ground. He may be walking away, but he leaves more of himself behind than he may think.
And even if everybody survives, Will and Jack are still in it up to their necks. Kade Prurnell had the rather logical reaction to discovering an FBI undercover mutilated a corpse with his boss’ blessing and issued arrest warrants for both of them. Hannibal has, as the coda to the episode shows, left the country with the help of Bedelia, and he’s a notoriously slippery character. And honestly this whole thing is, legally speaking, a bloody mess.
So season three won’t be short of any drama. And we wouldn’t have it any other way.
This episode… this season… was fantastic. One of the best shows on TV.
For any other show, this ending would have been lazy and easy. This managed to be both horrifying and facinating. I am stunned.
Now on to Season 3! Hannibal on the run. Hannibal Rising mixed with Hannibal. Its gonna be great.
Nope. Not yet if the writers have their way.
What do you mean?
I was speechless at the end of this episode.
that. was. fucking. nuts.
I bet you the next time they attempt to arrest him, they’ll go in with more than two F.B.I. agents.
Hannibal unleashed, or finally, the truth and all it’s consequences. Someone had best be shining up some awards for Mads, Hugh and the cinematography crew.
Damn, what kind of scent does Freddie Lounds have about her person? I don’t think Will ever touched her.
A lot of people thought Abigail to be alive, though Hannibal kept her that way for Will. Either as the sacrifice or a gesture of Hannibal’s twisted idea of friendship.
Mads kept Hannibal under wraps for most of the season, but when it came time to showcase the brutal physicality and ninja skills of Hannibal Lecter, the payoff was beautiful.
The Bedelia reveal at the very end was a surprise. I have to wonder where that’s going next season.
I don’t think Jack and Will will be brought up on charges. They were pretty much validated by that rainy night at Hannibal’s home. The killer got away, and they are still the best chance of catching him (if Jack lives).
“Be blind, Alana. Not brave.” Alana Bloom has been the character which troubled me the most this season, and her final confrontation with Hannibal was very cathartic.
Gonna be a long wait for Season 3.
he wanted to put the teacup back together for will, himself, and abigail, as a family that “couldn’t leave without him”. as punishment for wills deception will got to watch her killed all over again.
what i found amazing was how they had hannibal ask will, one last time, if he just wanted to stop the play, drop everything and run away …. like lovers do.
“hannibal, where’s jack”
“in the pantry”
Yeah, Alana got short shrift this season, but she might be the only main cast member left aside from Will. PROBLEM SOLVED.
I loved the heartbreak Mads showed in Hannibal’s fury. He gave Will the chance to walk away and save everyone but Will’s ego couldn’t allow that. Hannibal truly wanted to be Will’s friend but was rejected.
The best part was how bad I felt for Hannibal when he was clearly hurt by Will, only for him to then nonchalantly cut Abigail’s throat, holy shit!!
“I let you know me. I let you SEE me.”
Fuck, that killed me. This finale didn’t sit entirely well with me the first time through (so many surprises, shocked my feels), but that line still speared me. I re-watched it today, and just lost it when he said that. There’s such a sincerity in it, as if the intensity of Hannibal’s sadness punctured his person-suit just enough to let a couple of real tears out.
There was a short NBC-produced interview that popped up a few months ago, in which Mads mentions how Hannibal is “not well” at this point in the story, that he himself is still undergoing a metamorphosis. He’s never been caught, and he’s only begun to let anyone actually see what he really is. So that intensity of emotion is even more moving when you think of it coming from a place of true turmoil, of an incredible loneliness, and maybe even surprise. Hannibal’s moment of vocalized despair, the catharsis of actually expressing his sadness in losing Will’s friendship (or realizing it was illusory) is the realest we’ve ever seen and may ever see Hannibal, and it was absolutely flooring.
And +1 to recapping and talking about S3. Thanks for doing this Dan!
+1
Yeah superb stuff Dan, really pleased you guys have had recap for this season
My only criticism of the season would be Alana’s seduction by Hannibal/ realisation that Will was right was a little undercooked (so to speak) but what an incredible finale, imagine if it had been cancelled last week… I’d still be crying right now!
I agree with you – but looking back they had to prove Will’s innocence, get him out of the hospital, deal with Mason & Margot and set up the trap for Hannibal. That was alot for 13 episodes.
I would have been in favor of dropping one of the ‘serial-killer’ of the week stories – in favor of spending more time with Alana, Miriam Lass, Beverly and Dr. Chilton.
There was a lot of pointless talking. Sorry to be a wet blanket, but by the time the action started, I was almost asleep with boredom. That’s Hannibal’s main flaw, just a lot of pointless back and forth, and the psycho-babble is often just that: sentences designed to sounds smart as long as you don’t think about what’s been said.
Other than that, the season has been great. I really hope next season focuses on the man hunt and one or two major killers.
Actually, most of the conversations are highly relevant to what’s happening and why. Compare the opening discussion of forgiveness and how it just happens to you with Hannibal’s final actions in this episode.
Dancy didn’t leave us hanging long. He’s already said he’s coming back and as long as Fishburne’s schedule works out, he will too.
Why was there a 3-day delay before a recap? I was ready to talk about this on Saturday. C’mon Warming Glow…
With that out of the way. Again I have to commend the sound design. The ‘ticking clock’ in the background helped make this episode almost unbearably suspenseful. The final confrontation was more emotional and much bloodier than I was anticipating. ‘Tome Wan’ may have been the most disturbing thing I’ve seen on tv, this episode may have been the bloodiest.
I have to applaud the commenters that predicted Abigail was still alive. Poor Will. He finds Abigail still alive only to have her murdered in front of him minutes later. I would assume that if they plan on doing ‘Red Dragon’ – Will and Crawford have to live. Alana might not make it. BTW Did anyone think that after Alana called the police it took them an eternity to finally arrive?
Was Dr. Du Maurier in on it from the beginning? If so, why did Hannibal go to her house in his ‘kill suit’? Did he ‘persuade’ her at some point before the F.B.I. ‘found’ her?
The short answer is that I had to step away for a weekend for personal reasons.
Yeah, Brian Reitzell is a champion composer. He scored tomorrow’s Watch Dogs, apparently, and I’ll be interested to compare the two.
@Dan Seitz: Alright, I’ll let it slide this time. Hope you got everything worked out.
Oh one other question: I assume Hannibal and DuMaurier are going back to Europe, and we’ll dig into Hannibal’s past. I hope we don’t learn too much, or they don’t deconstruct him too much. Hannibal should remain something of an enigma. Based on what I’ve seen in the previous two seasons, I trust that Fuller and the writing staff will make the right creative choices.
Agreed. I have trust in Fuller!
Yep. Will also got severely disfigured in the novel if I remember correctly.
Oh, don’t worry, we will be.
I DVR’d this and just finished watching it.
Fuck EVERYTHING. All of it. Goddam it. Going for a walk now. Then I need my blankie and a nap.
it’s ok. it’ll get better. not right away, but at some point.
now imagine the show lost it’s bid for renewal and that was the series finale.
What are we supposed to do with ourselves until it comes back?
@Dan Seitz
Will was disfigured at the end of Red Dragon. His wounds brought on from Hannibal were described as:
“His shirt was unbuttoned and she could see the looping scar across his stomach. It was finger width and raised, and it never tanned. It ran down from from his left hipbone and turned up to notch his ribs on the other side.” (Red Dragon, 7).
The wounds you are thinking of are only mentioned at the start of The Silence of the Lambs, so, future SPOILERS ahead:
Jack warns Clarice not to tell Lector anything due to his machinations regarding the Red Dragon. Will’s face “looks like a damn Picasso drew him” (Silence of the Lambs, 6).
He is also later described as “a drunk in Florida now with a face that was hard to look at.” (SotL, 73)
I knew Abigail had to be alive. So what’s the over/under on her being really did this time? I mean, I think they’d kill her over Will, Jack or Alana, but I also want to know exactly what she’s been doing all this time.
Genuinely surprised to see Bedilia with Hannibal. At least we’ll get at least one more season of fancy suits before he ends up behind bars.
Abagail I’m 50/50 on. Honestly, the clever aspect of this show is that it doesn’t let us think “Oh, so-and-so is dead,” because it’s invested both options with dramatic weight. Most shows don’t play the trope of “They’re not dead until we see the body” nearly as well.
Except Chilton, because Chilton is dead. Deeeeeeeead.
SPOILERS… In this new interview they say chiton is coming back, let’s put it to rest that he’s still alive
[www.tvguide.com]?
I hope, well… hope is the wrong word, but I think Abigail is dead. Her story seems to be over and to keep her alive would lessen the emotional sledgehammer that Hannibal hit Will with in the season finale. To see your “child” die right in front of you… uff da.
The only thing that didn’t surprise me in the last 15 minutes was Dr Du Maurier. Hannibal has owned her for a while.
SPOILERS
In the article Andrew linked Fuller also says Abigail is now dead. He later makes it seem like any of Abigail, Jack, Will and Alana could either be alive or dead, but his earlier line gave it away (as he earlier conceded that Will is still alive).
I’m not so sure about Abigail. I’d say her over the others Hannibal tried to kill, but I wouldn’t be surprised if she survived juuuuuuust long enough to say what she’d been doing since she was supposedly killed the last time.
Maybe not literally speaking, though, what with the throat slice and all.
@Patty Boots
Not sure if there’s much of a mystery in what she’s been doing. Getting brainwashed in Hannibal’s basement, and generally doing nothing else, just like Miriam.
This show really does a lot better with fight choreography than one might expect.
Awesome episode. Not sure I’ve ever seen an ending quite like that. Actually, now that I think of it, Smallville‘s fourth season finale was superficially similar, with virtually everyone looking like they were gonna die, but obviously Hannibal‘s different because we believe that could actually happen. And the relatively small scale of this massacre, the intimacy of it, the fact that it was all orchestrated by one person (who was mostly improvising) gives it a sort of grounded feeling that gives it actual emotional weight.
My guess is Will and Alana live and everyone else dies. I’ve been expecting Jack to die because of, obviously, the opening scene of the season, and also because we see what appears to be his face in the opening titles. Somehow that seems to not bode well.
Seeing Bedelia there at the end, happy with Hannibal, was kind of heartbreaking to me somehow. Made it seem like she was in cahoots with him the entire time or something. Fuller’s last interview on AV Club makes it sound like that might not be the case, but it’s still kind of hard to wrap my head around.
The titles appear to be the faces of the case shorn of hair and rendered in blood. One of many reasons it’s creepy as hell.
See, I thought it was all just a single non-specific face made of blood in the first season. Then this season I noticed that one looked like Fishburne, and I haven’t re-watched the first season yet to see if that was a change or not, nor been able to identify any of the other actors’ faces there.
Incredible… Heading into the finale, all anyone was really asking was will Jack survive. Now we’re all wondering if 3 people are gonna survive. Outstanding show
I never read the books, obviously Will is going to survive (tho damn, being gutted looks like it blows). But who knows w Jack and Alana. Even if they survived in the books, tv shows always take their liberties away from source material.
Wow. Breathtaking. Cynthia Nixon’s ass in that orange suit. The designer must be some kind of wizard.
One complaint about this season for me was the intimate nature of the Hannibal universe. Both Manhunter and Silence of the Lambs were great at showing the team effort and multi-layered apparatus of the FBI and authorities in dealing with threats from extraordinary killers. When we had Jack tell Will he would be wearing a wire and there would be sharpshooters I thought, “At last! Any chance of any surveillance being in place too?” Guess not.
My main complaint was Hannibal constantly playing in God mode, capped off by the epilogue. Oh look, Hannibal’s on a plane and he’s got the world’s worst judge of character with him too. Motherfucker’s “got more bodies on him than a Chinese cemetery” and three of the most recent are Feds but getting through airport security is a doddle.
So, how complicit was Abigail in some of Hannibal’s crimes? Hannibal having a willing accomplice could explain the ease with which Hannibal accomplished a few of the events.
Gripes aside, it’s a fucking good show and I’m grateful there’s going to be more.
I’m definitely going to be binge-rewatching the first two seasons between now and Season 3, at least twice.
That and Manhunter.
I don’t know if anyone is still talking about this ep, but anyway…
I re-watched the finale over the weekend. The first time I watched that final scene, I was so stunned by Dr. Du Maurier’s appearence (and the French flight attendant) that I didn’t pay too much attention to Gillian Anderson’s performance. Upon the second viewing I could see that when Du Maurier looks at Hannibal there is a subtle but detectable fear in her eyes. She doesn’t look like she’s there voluntarily – but is trying to maintain a pleasant facade. My guess is that she wasn’t working with the whole time, after the F.B.I. found her, Hannibal found her and ‘made her an offer she couldn’t refuse: Be my traveling companion or die. Apparently Hannibal does not like to be alone…