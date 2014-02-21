‘The Hapley Group’ Is NBC’s Methadone For Our ‘Parks And Recreation’ Addictions

While people have been celebrating the 2014 Winter Olympics for the way they let the world’s best athletes come together and showcase their talents in the name of patriotism or whatever, a lot of us have been pretty pissed that NBC has been depriving us of the few good shows they have left. For example, would it kill them to let me have the DVDs of all the rest of the episodes of The Blacklist so I can find out what Red is going to reveal to Lizzy about her dad already? You’re being really selfish, NBC.
Also, a month without Parks and Recreation is the opposite of awesome sauce, but at least NBC has given us this new webisode for The Hapley Group to hold us over until the show returns next Thursday. Of course, this fake debate show with Perd Hapley, Crazy Ira and the Douche, Joan Callamezzo and newcomer Mike Patterson, who will be yet another new rival for Leslie Knope, is merely a small appetizer before the grand course, so I don’t even want to share it with anyone. But I will because I’m nice.
Somebody should tell NBC there are these things called “an iphone” and that they should probably make it possible for their video player to work on these “an iphone.” And also tell NBC to stop being sucky.
I can’t get the video to play :(
Burnsy, next time make sure we can all view this and let us know if people with iPhones or iPads (the not poor people) can’t watch this.
Doesn’t work here or on NBC’s website, but it’s still on Youtube, for now:
[www.youtube.com]
Thanks @Fingers! That was legitimately hilarious. I can’t get enough of Perderick L. Hapley.
That it works on Youtube better than their own site is also legitimately hilarious.
Same with Team Coco’s videos over here. If Perd’s show is nightly from 2am-ish to 6am-ish, I’ll move to Pawnee today.